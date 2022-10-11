|
|
|LV
|KC
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals.
One call in particular lit a fire under them.
It was a dubious penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and nobody in the Kansas City locker room could believe it. But rather than stew over it, or lament their 10-point deficit, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs used it as motivation to storm from behind for the 30-29 victory.
''There was anger just about how we had played up to that point,'' said Mahomes, who threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. ''We needed everybody to go out there and take the fight to them.''
The Raiders still had a chance when Davante Adams, who earlier had hauled in a 58-yard touchdown catch, added a 48-yarder with 4:29 to go. It came after Kelce's final touchdown catch, when Kansas City failed on a 2-point try that left the score 30-23. But rather than kick a tying extra point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2.
Josh Jacobs, who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night, was stuffed at the goal line.
The Raiders got the ball back one last time with 2:29 left, and a long third-down pass to Adams down the Kansas City sideline appeared to get them in field-goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams failed to get both feet in bounds, and Carr threw incomplete on fourth-and-1 with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out the clock.
''We didn't fall apart on each other,'' Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. ''We battled through adversity.''
Carr finished with 241 yards passing, and Jacobs ran for 133 yards and a score, as the Raiders lost to the Chiefs (4-1) for the fourth straight time. Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.
What he wouldn't have given for a chance at No. 39.
''We had a chance,'' Daniels said. ''We just didn't make one or two plays there at the end to finish it.''
The game of twists and turns began with the Raiders failing to score on their opening drive for the first time all season.
They made up for it on the next one.
Facing fourth-and-inches in their own territory, McDaniels sent his offense back on the field. But rather than run Jacobs up the middle, or sneak with Carr, he aired it out to Adams, who ran past Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard TD catch.
Adams and the Raiders continued to pick on Fenton later in the half, when a pass interference moved Las Vegas deep into Chiefs territory. Adams drew another penalty on Jaylen Watson in the end zone, setting up Jacobs' short TD plunge.
It was 17-0 when Kelce finally reached the end zone for the Chiefs, but it appeared as if the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball clearly coming out, and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle coming away with it, referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called Jones for roughing the passer.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sideline to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10, Reid cornered Cheffers and lit into him again as the teams headed to the locker room.
''I got it off my chest,'' Reid said. ''I said what I needed to say.''
The questionable penalty came one day after another questionable roughing call by referee Jerome Boger on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady sealed the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons.
Cheffers told a pool reporter that Carr ''gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight.''
Mahomes said: ''It wasn't the greatest call in the world. You have to find a way to bounce back and we did.''
Did they ever.
The Chiefs opened the second half with a 75-yard march that Kelce capped with his second TD reception. And after they forced a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched Kelce haul in his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, it was the Chiefs who got a penalty gift.
They were leading 24-23 when fill-in kicker Matthew Wright, whose 59-yarder before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, yanked a 37-yarder left. But defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for holding, giving Kansas City an automatic first down, and Mahomes found Kelce once again four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.
The teams traded touchdowns - and missed conversions - down the stretch as the Chiefs escaped with the win.
''We're close but close doesn't count in this game,'' Carr said. ''It's frustrating.''
INJURIES
Raiders: TE Darren Waller left with a hamstring injury in the first half. TE Foster Moreau (knee) already was unavailable despite returning to practice Saturday.
Chiefs: DT Tershawn Wharton tore his left ACL early in the game. ... OL Trey Smith (pectoral muscle) was inactive after starting the first 21 games of his career. DE Mike Danna (calf) and K Harrison Butker (ankle) also were inactive.
UP NEXT
The Raiders get next week off before facing the Texans on Oct. 23 in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday in a rematch of January's playoff overtime thriller.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:53
|31:07
|1st Downs
|18
|29
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|6
|18
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|378
|368
|Total Plays
|56
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|103
|Rush Attempts
|24
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|223
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|29-43
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-99
|5-72
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|19
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|378
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Carr
|19/30
|241
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
29
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|21
|154
|1
|37
|29
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|5
|0
|5
|5
|
D. Carr 4 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Carr
|1
|3
|0
|3
|21
|
Z. White 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
27
FPTS
|D. Adams
|7
|3
|124
|2
|58
|27
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
29
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|5
|5
|39
|0
|14
|29
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|3
|3
|29
|0
|12
|5
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
6
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|4
|4
|25
|0
|9
|6
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
|M. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
11
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|53
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|52.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
37
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|29/43
|292
|4
|0
|37
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
8
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|8
|53
|0
|30
|8
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
37
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|28
|0
|16
|37
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|15
|0
|8
|6
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|11
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|8
|6
|90
|0
|23
|15
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|5
|4
|73
|0
|36
|11
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|3
|33
|0
|13
|6
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
33
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|7
|25
|4
|8
|33
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10
|6
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
8
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|8
|
S. Moore 24 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Moore
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Watson 84 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
N. Gray 83 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Gray
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Lee 44 OLB
|E. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 15 K
6
FPTS
|M. Wright
|1/2
|59
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|48.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 28(14:22 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end to LV 31 for 3 yards (G.Karlaftis). PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - Chop Block - 14 yards - enforced at LV 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - LV 14(13:54 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins.
|+12 YD
3 & 21 - LV 14(13:46 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to LV 26 for 12 yards (R.Fenton; B.Cook).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LV 26(13:05 - 1st) A.Cole punts 60 yards to KC 14 - Center-T.Sieg. S.Moore to KC 21 for 7 yards (M.Hollins; C.Ferrell).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(12:50 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 23 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 23(12:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to N.Gray (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KC 23(12:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 10 for -13 yards (M.Crosby).
|Punt
4 & 21 - KC 10(11:32 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 60 yards to LV 30 - Center-J.Winchester. K.Cole to LV 33 for 3 yards (C.Lammons).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 33(11:19 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 26 for -7 yards (sack split by G.Karlaftis and F.Clark).
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - LV 26(10:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 40 for 14 yards (N.Bolton).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - LV 40(9:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 43 for 3 yards (C.Jones). PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LV 40 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - LV 30(9:26 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to LV 42 for 12 yards (N.Bolton; L.Sneed) [F.Clark].
|+58 YD
4 & 1 - LV 42(8:36 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams for 58 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(8:27 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson to KC 35 for 10 yards (J.Abram).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(7:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 42 for 7 yards (A.Robertson; N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - KC 42(7:18 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 46 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 46(6:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 46 for no gain (M.Crosby).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KC 46(6:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at LV 43 for 11 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43(5:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right guard to LV 39 for 4 yards (D.Deablo).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - KC 39(5:01 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right tackle to LV 23 for 16 yards (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23(4:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 23(4:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KC 23(4:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle [J.Abram].
|No Good
4 & 10 - KC 23(4:07 - 1st) M.Wright 41 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(4:03 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 36 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - LV 36(3:29 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 37 for 1 yard (L.Chenal).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - LV 37(2:47 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to LV 42 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:06 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to KC 49 for 9 yards (Ja.Watson; J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - LV 49(1:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to KC 48 for 1 yard (K.Saunders - L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(0:56 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left end to KC 47 for 1 yard (K.Saunders; D.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LV 47(0:12 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Johnson pushed ob at KC 42 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LV 42(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams. PENALTY on KC-R.Fenton - Defensive Pass Interference - 25 yards - enforced at KC 42 - No Play.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 17(14:55 - 2nd) Z.White left end to KC 24 for -7 yards (F.Clark).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - LV 24(14:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams. PENALTY on KC-Ja.Watson - Defensive Pass Interference - 23 yards - enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 1(14:08 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 1(14:03 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:00 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left end to KC 25 for no gain (C.Jones - D.Deablo).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(13:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 31 for 6 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KC 31(12:39 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KC 31(12:32 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 46 yards to LV 23 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(12:25 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 36 for 13 yards (J.Reid).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(11:46 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to KC 43 for 21 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 43(10:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LV 43(10:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow pushed ob at KC 41 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LV 41(10:16 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to KC 34 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LV 34(9:27 - 2nd) D.Carlson 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(9:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to S.Moore [C.Jones].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 25(9:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - KC 25(9:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 43 for 18 yards (N.Hobbs). Penalty on LV-C.Jones - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 43(8:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 36 for -7 yards (M.Crosby).
|+30 YD
2 & 17 - KC 36(8:05 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left end to LV 34 for 30 yards (K.Vickers; N.Hobbs).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(7:28 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left end to LV 25 for 9 yards (D.Perryman; N.Hobbs).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 25(6:53 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to LV 23 for 2 yards (B.Nichols; D.Perryman).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(6:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to LV 9 for 14 yards (J.Abram).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(5:36 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to LV 7 for 2 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KC 7(4:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to LV 1 for 6 yards (B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KC 1(4:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 2nd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(4:40 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 34 for 9 yards (D.Nnadi; D.Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - LV 34(3:59 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 35 for 1 yard (D.Harris). PENALTY on LV-T.Munford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - LV 24(3:35 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 29 for 5 yards (L.Chenal).
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - LV 29(2:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Adams to LV 47 for 18 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed) - touched at LV 47 - ball out of bounds at LV 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(2:30 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to LV 46 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 46(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 46 for no gain (N.Bolton).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LV 46(1:13 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 40 for -6 yards (C.Jones). FUMBLES (C.Jones) - RECOVERED by KC-C.Jones at LV 42. PENALTY on KC-C.Jones - Roughing the Passer - 14 yards - enforced at LV 46 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(1:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to KC 37 for 3 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 37(0:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LV 37(0:31 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to KC 32 for 5 yards (L.Sneed - B.Cook).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 32(0:21 - 2nd) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(0:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at KC 37 for 12 yards (R.Teamer). PENALTY on LV-R.Teamer - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at KC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 48(0:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Kelce.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KC 48(0:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at LV 41 for 7 yards (M.Farley).
|Field Goal
3 & 3 - KC 41(0:03 - 2nd) M.Wright 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 33 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - KC 33(14:22 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 36 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(13:48 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 46 for 10 yards (D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(13:18 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 48 for 2 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 48(12:42 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - KC 48(12:38 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at LV 29 for 23 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(12:11 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to LV 25 for 4 yards (D.Deablo).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - KC 25(11:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman. PENALTY on LV-T.Moehrig - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at LV 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(11:29 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to LV 18 for 2 yards (N.Farrell).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - KC 18(10:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to LV 5 for 13 yards (A.Robertson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 5(10:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LV 4 for 1 yard (C.Jones; D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 4(9:33 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KC 4(9:29 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 3rd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs ran ob at LV 36 for 11 yards (N.Bolton). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at LV 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - LV 15(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 25 - LV 10(8:38 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Horsted to LV 16 for 6 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 19 - LV 16(7:54 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on LV-D.Carr - Intentional Grounding - 8 yards - enforced at LV 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 27 - LV 8(7:48 - 3rd) B.Bolden right end to LV 13 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).
|Punt
4 & 22 - LV 13(7:15 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 44 yards to KC 43 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-J.Guidry.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 43(7:04 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 45 for 2 yards (R.Ya-Sin; D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 45(6:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - KC 45(6:31 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Hardman pushed ob at LV 27 for 28 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(5:55 - 3rd) P.Mahomes left end to LV 18 for 9 yards (D.Perryman).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 18(5:19 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end to LV 16 for 2 yards (D.Perryman).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KC 16(4:38 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to LV 3 for 13 yards (S.Webb; T.Moehrig). PENALTY on LV-S.Webb - Horse Collar Tackle - 2 yards - enforced at LV 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 1(4:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at LV 8 for -7 yards (D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - KC 8(3:29 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LV-D.Deablo - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 3rd) M.Wright kicks 50 yards from 50 to LV 0. A.Abdullah to LV 16 for 16 yards (E.Lee - J.Cochrane).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 16(3:14 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Horsted to LV 25 for 9 yards (D.Harris).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 25(2:36 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 27 for 2 yards (D.Nnadi - L.Chenal).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27(2:01 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 41 for 14 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(1:20 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right end ran ob at KC 22 for 37 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 22(0:41 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at KC 33 for -11 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 21 - LV 33(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Horsted to KC 29 for 4 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - LV 29(14:17 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins (J.Thornhill) [C.Jones].
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - LV 29(14:10 - 4th) D.Carlson 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 41 for 16 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 41(13:28 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end to KC 48 for 7 yards (D.Deablo).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - KC 48(12:52 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end to KC 46 for -2 yards (M.Crosby).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - KC 46(12:10 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-J.McKinnon - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 46 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - KC 41(12:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LV 49 for 10 yards (N.Hobbs). PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce - Illegal Motion - 5 yards - enforced at KC 41 - No Play.
|+36 YD
3 & 15 - KC 36(11:44 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman pushed ob at LV 28 for 36 yards (D.Harmon). Penalty on LV-C.Ferrell - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 28(11:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LV 21 for 7 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - KC 21(10:51 - 4th) M.Hardman left end pushed ob at LV 14 for 7 yards (N.Hobbs).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 14(10:20 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to LV 18 for -4 yards (B.Nichols - D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - KC 18(9:38 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - KC 18(9:34 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith-Schuster.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - KC 18(9:28 - 4th) M.Wright 37 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend. PENALTY on LV-M.Koonce - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 18 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(9:25 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end to LV 12 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - KC 12(8:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at LV 5 for 7 yards (D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - KC 5(8:06 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LV 1 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 1(7:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to J.Smith-Schuster is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 4th) M.Wright kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:25 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 38 for 13 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 38(6:42 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams [C.Jones].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 38(6:39 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 43 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LV 43(6:02 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to B.Bolden to LV 48 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(5:22 - 4th) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs right end to LV 49 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LV 49(4:41 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at KC 48 for 3 yards (R.Fenton).
|+48 YD
3 & 6 - LV 48(4:34 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams for 48 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:27 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Jacobs rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 53 yards from LV 35 to KC 12. S.Moore to KC 31 for 19 yards (C.Bolton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31(4:21 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to KC 39 for 8 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - KC 39(3:40 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 47 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(2:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Moore to LV 46 for 7 yards (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KC 46(2:44 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to LV 46 for no gain (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 46(2:40 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman [B.Nichols].
|Punt
4 & 3 - KC 46(2:36 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 39 yards to LV 7 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 7(2:29 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 15 for 8 yards (M.Herring).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - LV 15(2:07 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 23 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 9 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LV 32(1:37 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - LV 32(1:32 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 37 for 5 yards (N.Bolton; D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 37(1:08 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 37(1:01 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 46 for 9 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 46(0:51 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at KC 39 for 15 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LV 46(0:47 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams [N.Bolton].
