|
|
|CIN
|BAL
Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
BALTIMORE (AP) Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and even when the Ravens (3-2) fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow's 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker's game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Lamar Jackson shook off a rough night passing, leading the Ravens with his arm and his legs on the winning drive. Baltimore blew leads of 21 and 17 points in its previous two home games when it lost to Miami and Buffalo. The Ravens squandered a 10-point lead in this one but recovered.
It was a remarkable turnaround for the Baltimore defense, which allowed 41 points in each of two losses last year to the AFC champion Bengals. This time the Ravens kept Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase mostly under control and pulled off an impressive stand in the third quarter after Cincinnati (2-3) had first-and-goal from the 2.
The Bengals trailed 13-10 when they wasted that opportunity. The key play was a 12-yard loss when Cincinnati tried a reverse pass on second down. A third-down completion put the Bengals back at the 2, but then a shovel pass on fourth down went incomplete.
The Ravens then drove all the way to the other end of the field for a short field goal that made it 16-10. Tucker's earlier kick from 58 had broken a 10-all tie.
Baltimore took a 10-0 lead on Jackson's 11-yard scoring pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter, but the star quarterback was intercepted in Cincinnati territory on the next drive.
The Bengals scored on a 19-yard pass from Burrow to Hayden Hurst, and the game was tied by halftime.
Jackson finished 19 of 32 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed 12 times for 58 yards. Burrow also had a TD and a pick and was 24 of 35 for 217 yards.
INJURIES
Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins went without a catch and exited with a left ankle injury. ... Ravens S Marcus Williams left with a wrist injury. ... Baltimore T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) played for the first time since last season's opener.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Visit the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.
Ravens: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:01
|29:59
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|291
|325
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|155
|Rush Attempts
|21
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|54
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|291
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|14
|78
|0
|12
|11
|
S. Perine 34 RB
8
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|17
|0
|9
|8
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|3
|6
|1
|3
|18
|
J. Chase 1 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Chase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
17
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|7
|6
|53
|1
|19
|17
|
J. Chase 1 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Chase
|12
|7
|50
|0
|13
|12
|
S. Perine 34 RB
8
FPTS
|S. Perine
|4
|4
|39
|0
|15
|8
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|4
|3
|32
|0
|18
|6
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|11
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
|S. Perine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
|S. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
|J. Mixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
5
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|4
|38.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Evans
|2
|27.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
15
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|19/32
|174
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
15
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|12
|58
|0
|19
|15
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|8
|44
|0
|17
|4
|
K. Drake 17 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|4
|26
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|24
|0
|12
|12
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
22
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|10
|8
|89
|1
|20
|22
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|7
|5
|54
|0
|21
|12
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
I. Likely 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Likely
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Proche 3 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Drake 17 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 25 CB
|K. Seymour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 LB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Worley 41 CB
|D. Worley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Copeland 51 OLB
|B. Copeland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
13
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|4/4
|58
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|39.5
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to CIN 36 for 11 yards (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 36(14:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 36 for no gain (M.Peters).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 36(13:44 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon pushed ob at CIN 42 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 42(13:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase [C.Campbell].
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 42(13:03 - 1st) K.Huber punts 28 yards to BAL 30 - Center-C.Adomitis - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(12:57 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 37 for 7 yards (L.Wilson - J.Bates).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 37(12:06 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 40 for 3 yards (B.Hill; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(11:24 - 1st) L.Jackson Aborted. T.Linderbaum FUMBLES at BAL 36 - recovered by BAL-D.Duvernay at BAL 35. D.Duvernay ran ob at CIN 48 for 17 yards (L.Wilson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(10:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at CIN 39 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 39(10:19 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to CIN 33 for 6 yards (V.Bell - C.Awuzie).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(9:39 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end pushed ob at CIN 21 for 12 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 21(8:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 21(8:49 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Proche.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 21(8:46 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to CIN 19 for 2 yards (D.Hill).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAL 19(8:07 - 1st) J.Tucker 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 2. C.Evans to CIN 31 for 29 yards (K.Welch - D.Worley).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(7:57 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 29 for -2 yards (O.Oweh - J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 29(7:20 - 1st) J.Chase right end ran ob at CIN 29 for no gain (M.Peters).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 29(6:42 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 21 for -8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Punt
4 & 20 - CIN 21(6:07 - 1st) K.Huber punts 51 yards to BAL 28 - Center-C.Adomitis. D.Duvernay to BAL 32 for 4 yards (S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(5:55 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 49 for 17 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 49(5:05 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAL 49(5:04 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 40 for -9 yards (S.Hubbard). PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 46(4:45 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at CIN 38 for 8 yards (E.Apple). PENALTY on BAL-P.Mekari - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAL 44(4:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - BAL 44(4:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 49 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - BAL 49(3:36 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to CIN 47 for 4 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAL 47(2:58 - 1st) J.Stout punts 38 yards to CIN 9 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 9(2:51 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to CIN 11 for 2 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 11(2:11 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 11(2:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 16 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 16(1:27 - 1st) K.Huber punts 34 yards to 50 - Center-C.Adomitis - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Duvernay to CIN 29 for 21 yards (J.Bates).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(0:37 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson ran ob at CIN 21 for 8 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 21(0:11 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to CIN 21 for no gain (M.Hilton - J.Tupou).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 21(15:00 - 2nd) D.Duvernay left end to CIN 14 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 14(14:20 - 2nd) M.Davis right end to CIN 11 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 11(13:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 11(13:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to CIN -3. C.Evans to CIN 22 for 25 yards (K.Seymour).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(13:22 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 25 for 3 yards (C.Clark; M.Harrison).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 25(12:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 18 for -7 yards (J.Bynes).
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 18(12:04 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 30 for 12 yards (Da.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 30(11:22 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to BAL 29 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(11:15 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 41 for 12 yards (V.Bell).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(10:33 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to CIN 45 for 14 yards (J.Bates).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(10:02 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to CIN 43 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard - G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 43(9:24 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 17. V.Bell to CIN 17 for no gain (D.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 17(9:18 - 2nd) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 26 for 9 yards (J.Bynes; O.Oweh).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 26(8:39 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 29 for 3 yards (B.Washington - J.Bynes).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(8:00 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 41 for 12 yards (M.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 41(7:23 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to 50 for 9 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 41 - No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 36(7:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to Mi.Thomas pushed ob at BAL 31 for 33 yards (C.Clark).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(6:18 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to BAL 22 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 22(5:40 - 2nd) J.Burrow up the middle to BAL 19 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(5:02 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 34 for 9 yards (J.Bates).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 34(4:16 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 37 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:47 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Proche to BAL 44 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BAL 44(3:13 - 2nd) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 47 for 3 yards (L.Wilson; M.Hilton). FUMBLES (L.Wilson) - recovered by BAL-K.Zeitler at BAL 47. PENALTY on BAL - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 39(2:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 35 for -4 yards (G.Pratt).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 35(2:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to T.Wallace pushed ob at BAL 43 for 8 yards (E.Apple).
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 43(2:00 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 41 yards to CIN 16 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 16(1:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 16(1:50 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 16(1:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 31 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(1:22 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 39 for 8 yards (P.Queen). CIN-J.Williams was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 39(1:09 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 48 for 9 yards (P.Queen; C.Clark).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(0:51 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to BAL 43 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 43(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to BAL 25 for 18 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to Mi.Thomas (M.Peters).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(0:18 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at BAL 22 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CIN 22(0:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CIN 22(0:08 - 2nd) E.McPherson 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 53 yards from CIN 35 to BAL 12 - out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(15:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 40(14:51 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to CIN 48 for 12 yards (J.Tupou; C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(14:07 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right guard to CIN 49 for -1 yards (C.Sample - M.Hilton).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAL 49(13:27 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Duvernay.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - BAL 49(13:21 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CIN 41 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BAL 41(12:36 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to T.Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 46(12:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Duvernay [B.Hill].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 46(12:18 - 3rd) D.Duvernay left end to CIN 41 for 5 yards (V.Bell).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 41(11:39 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to K.Drake to CIN 40 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAL 40(10:54 - 3rd) J.Tucker 58 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:49 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 29 for 4 yards (B.Washington; B.Copeland).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 29(10:15 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 37 for 8 yards (M.Peters).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(9:34 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 38 for 1 yard (B.Washington).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 38(8:55 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 44 for 6 yards (Da.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CIN 44(8:14 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at CIN 44 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(8:08 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to BAL 34 for 4 yards (M.Harrison).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 34(7:30 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to BAL 24 for 10 yards (C.Clark - B.Copeland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(6:50 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 24(6:46 - 3rd) S.Perine right guard to BAL 20 for 4 yards (B.Urban).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 20(6:08 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to BAL 13 for 7 yards (M.Harrison). Penalty on BAL-M.Peters - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13(5:45 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to BAL 14 for -1 yards (Da.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 14(5:06 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst ran ob at BAL 8 for 6 yards [C.Campbell].
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CIN 8(4:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst. PENALTY on BAL-K.Hamilton - Defensive Pass Interference - 6 yards - enforced at BAL 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 2(4:21 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 2(4:18 - 3rd) T.Boyd sacked at BAL 14 for -12 yards (M.Peters).
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 14(3:32 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to BAL 2 for 12 yards (C.Clark; Da.Williams).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CIN 2(2:48 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to S.Morgan.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 2(2:45 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 6 for 4 yards (G.Pratt; S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 6(2:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 6(1:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 26 for 20 yards (C.Awuzie - V.Bell).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 26(1:12 - 3rd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 33 for 7 yards (J.Tupou; G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 33(0:28 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 36 for 3 yards (J.Bates).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Andrews pushed ob at CIN 45 for 19 yards (E.Apple) [T.Hendrickson].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(14:28 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to CIN 44 for 1 yard (Z.Carter).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 44(13:42 - 4th) L.Jackson right end to CIN 42 for 2 yards (B.Hill; G.Pratt).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 42(13:04 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to CIN 33 for 9 yards (T.Flowers). BAL-T.Linderbaum was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(12:23 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay ran ob at CIN 23 for 10 yards [L.Wilson].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(11:52 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to CIN 17 for 6 yards (V.Bell). PENALTY on CIN-Z.Carter - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 12(11:24 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to J.Oliver (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 12(11:19 - 4th) L.Jackson left tackle to CIN 8 for 4 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 8(10:35 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to I.Likely to CIN 3 for 5 yards (L.Wilson - C.Awuzie).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BAL 3(9:46 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 4 yards - enforced at CIN 3 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAL 7(9:46 - 4th) J.Tucker 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:42 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 32 for 7 yards (C.Clark).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 32(8:59 - 4th) J.Mixon left end to CIN 42 for 10 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42(8:16 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Thomas (B.Urban).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 42(8:12 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase. PENALTY on BAL-Da.Williams - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(8:08 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to BAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 49(7:31 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to BAL 40 for 9 yards (G.Stone).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:48 - 4th) J.Mixon left tackle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (P.Queen; C.Campbell).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 37(6:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to BAL 31 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 31(5:22 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to BAL 23 for 8 yards (J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 23(4:39 - 4th) J.Mixon left tackle to BAL 18 for 5 yards (B.Urban).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 18(4:01 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to BAL 18 for no gain (M.Harrison).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 18(3:21 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to BAL 5 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 5(2:40 - 4th) J.Mixon left guard to BAL 1 for 4 yards (C.Clark; O.Oweh).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 1(2:00 - 4th) J.Burrow right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 4th) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:58 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 32 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(1:38 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 40 for 8 yards (V.Bell; G.Pratt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 40(1:15 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 45 for 5 yards (L.Wilson). PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 40 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - BAL 45(1:10 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CIN 36 for 19 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(0:56 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to CIN 32 for 4 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 32(0:52 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CIN 28 for 4 yards (J.Tupou; B.Hill).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 28(0:46 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CIN 25 for 3 yards (C.Sample).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:03 - 4th) J.Tucker 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS
-
SF
CAR
37
15
Final CBS
-
DAL
LAR
22
10
Final FOX
-
PHI
ARI
20
17
Final FOX
-
CIN
BAL
17
19
Final NBC