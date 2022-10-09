|
|
|SF
|CAR
Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15 on Sunday for their first road victory of the season.
Jeff Wilson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman scored twice for the 49ers (3-2) after being elevated to the active roster this week.
Christian McCaffrey had 104 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers, who fell to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 under embattled coach Matt Rhule.
San Francisco's defense came in having allowed an NFL-best 37 points through four games, and has now held all five opponents to fewer than 20.
The 49ers flustered Baker Mayfield all day despite losing top pass rusher Nick Bosa to a groin injury. Mayfield finished 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and has as many interceptions (four) as touchdown passes since his arrival in Carolina.
Tevin Coleman, who had four touchdowns for the 49ers in a 51-13 win over Carolina in 2019, was a big factor early. He scored on a 9-yard screen play before outjumping a Carolina defender to haul in 30-yard reception, leading to a Robbie Gould's 49-yard field goal.
The Panthers trailed 10-3 late in the the second quarter and appeared to gain some some life after Yetur Gross-Matos blocked Gould's field goal try.
But the game turned on the ensuing possession when Mayfield badly overthrew McCaffrey and Moseley went to his knees to make the interception, got up and raced to the end zone to give the 49ers a 17-3 lead with 55 seconds left in the first half.
Carolina got within 17-9 on a 19-yard TD run by McCaffrey on a pitchout, but the 49ers answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel and a 1-yard TD run by Wilson to put the game away.
INJURIES
49ers: Along with Bosa, K Robbie Gould (knee), DB Jimmie Ward (injured) and Moseley (knee) left the game early with injuries. ... Played without OT Trent Williams (ankle), DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), and S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring).
Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn left the game in the second half with a hip injury. ... Played without LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and FS Jeremy Chinn (IR/hamstring) and SS Xavier Woods (hamstring).
UP NEXT
49ers: Visit Atlanta next Sunday.
Panthers: Visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:18
|29:42
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|397
|308
|Total Plays
|61
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|64
|Rush Attempts
|29
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|25-42
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-50
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|54
|200
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-5
|7-200
|Int. - Returns
|1-41
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
22
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|18/30
|253
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|17
|120
|1
|41
|20
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
21
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|8
|23
|1
|14
|21
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|2
|12
|0
|9
|11
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
22
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|22
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|3
|58
|0
|24
|8
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
7
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|5
|5
|47
|0
|20
|7
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|2
|2
|45
|0
|32
|6
|
T. Coleman 28 RB
21
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|3
|44
|1
|30
|21
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
4
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|9
|2
|20
|1
|16
|11
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|20
|
D. Gray 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Gray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gould 9 K
|R. Gould
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 CB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 CB
|E. Moseley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Burford 74 OG
|S. Burford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
|R. Dwelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Turner 17 WR
|M. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 41 RB
|J. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
6
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
1
FPTS
|M. Wishnowsky
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|2
|37.5
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|20/36
|215
|0
|1
|6
|
P. Walker 11 QB
2
FPTS
|P. Walker
|5/6
|60
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
23
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|14
|54
|1
|19
|23
|
D. Moore 2 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|9
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Smith 12 WR
10
FPTS
|S. Smith
|5
|4
|69
|0
|31
|10
|
D. Moore 2 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|8
|4
|59
|0
|27
|9
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
23
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|12
|7
|50
|0
|12
|23
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|5
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|4
|4
|30
|0
|12
|7
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|5
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
9
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|3/4
|43
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|51.3
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|7
|28.6
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 30 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 30(14:25 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 29 for -1 yards (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - SF 29(13:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 49 for 20 yards (J.Burris).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(13:04 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - SF 50(12:32 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle pushed ob at CAR 9 for 41 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 9(11:51 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(11:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to T.Coleman for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 68 yards from SF 35 to CAR -3. R.Blackshear to CAR 16 for 19 yards (R.Dwelley; D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 16(11:37 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 25 for 9 yards (T.Hufanga; S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 25(11:03 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (C.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 25(10:59 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (C.Ward).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 25(10:07 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 67 yards to SF 8 - Center-J.Jansen. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 7 yards (B.Smith; S.Chandler).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(9:54 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 24 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SF 24(9:22 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to SF 25 for 1 yard (C.Littleton; H.Anderson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(8:44 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel (J.Burris).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 25(8:40 - 1st) T.Coleman up the middle to SF 28 for 3 yards (C.Littleton).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - SF 28(8:03 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 38 for 10 yards (S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(7:20 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 45 for 7 yards (D.Wilson). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) - RECOVERED by CAR-Y.Gross-Matos at CAR 46. Y.Gross-Matos to CAR 46 for no gain. FUMBLES - and recovers at CAR 44.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 44(7:09 - 1st) D.Moore right end pushed ob at SF 48 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 48(6:35 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to SF 43 for 5 yards (O.Burks).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(5:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas pushed ob at SF 41 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 41(5:20 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 39 for 2 yards (T.Hufanga; D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 39(4:40 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 34 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 34(4:20 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 31 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 31(3:38 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (C.Ward).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 31(3:33 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to SF 34 for -3 yards (F.Warner).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - CAR 34(2:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at SF 23 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|No Good
4 & 2 - CAR 23(2:15 - 1st) E.Pineiro 41 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(2:10 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 36 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 36(1:28 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 37 for 1 yard (B.Burns; D.Brown).
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - SF 37(0:43 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to T.Coleman pushed ob at CAR 33 for 30 yards (M.Hartsfield) [M.Haynes].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 33(0:21 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Wilson to CAR 21 for 12 yards (C.Littleton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(15:00 - 2nd) T.Coleman left guard to CAR 20 for 1 yard (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - SF 20(14:18 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to CAR 4 for 16 yards (M.Hartsfield; D.Wilson). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SF 25(13:45 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle (D.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SF 25(13:41 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at CAR 31 for -6 yards (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - SF 31(13:01 - 2nd) R.Gould 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to CAR 0. R.Blackshear to CAR 22 for 22 yards (O.Burks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 22(12:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 21 for -1 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+32 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 21(12:08 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Anderson ran ob at SF 47 for 32 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(11:36 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 44 for 3 yards (K.Givens).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 44(10:59 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to SF 38 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CAR 38(10:39 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 36 for 2 yards (K.Givens; K.Hyder). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at SF 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 43(10:18 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 36 for 7 yards (A.Spence; D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 36(9:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to C.McCaffrey (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-E.Moseley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 31(9:33 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore [S.Ebukam]. PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CAR 41(9:27 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Marshall to SF 31 for 10 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 31(8:48 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey (F.Warner).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 31(8:43 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to G.Ricci to SF 25 for 6 yards (C.Ward - D.Lenoir).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAR 25(8:04 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 26 for 1 yard (M.McCall; H.Anderson).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - SF 26(7:20 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to 50 for 24 yards (S.Chandler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 50(6:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 50(6:32 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to T.Coleman to CAR 45 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 45(5:47 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 45(5:42 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 38 yards to CAR 7 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-S.Womack.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 7(5:33 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 7 for no gain (N.Bosa; F.Warner).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 7(5:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 13 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 13(4:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 13(4:10 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to SF 46 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(4:03 - 2nd) T.Coleman right end to CAR 40 for 14 yards (C.Littleton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(3:21 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to CAR 31 for 9 yards (M.Hartsfield; D.Brown).
|Fumble
2 & 1 - SF 31(2:34 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 36 - recovered by SF-J.Wilson at CAR 34. J.Wilson to CAR 30 for 4 yards (S.Thompson; J.Burris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 30(1:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - SF 30(1:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to CAR 25 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Good
4 & 5 - SF 25(1:48 - 2nd) R.Gould 43 yard field goal is BLOCKED (Y.Gross-Matos) - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky - RECOVERED by CAR-S.Thompson at CAR 21. S.Thompson to CAR 22 for 1 yard (S.Burford). FUMBLES (S.Burford) - and recovers at CAR 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(1:43 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to CAR 30 for 8 yards (T.Gipson).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 30(1:22 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 40 for 10 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 40(1:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to C.McCaffrey [F.Warner].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 40(1:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Moore to CAR 44 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CAR 30(0:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left intended for C.McCaffrey INTERCEPTED by E.Moseley at CAR 41. E.Moseley for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to CAR 4. R.Blackshear to CAR 31 for 27 yards (M.Turner; J.Mason).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(0:37 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 35 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw; D.Lenoir). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw - Defensive Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 35.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 40(0:22 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to T.Tremble.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAR 40(0:19 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to CAR 40 for no gain (D.Lenoir; T.Hufanga).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 40(0:11 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to SF 14 - Center-J.Jansen. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 1 yard (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to CAR 4. R.Blackshear to CAR 49 for 45 yards (R.Gould - S.Womack).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 49(14:52 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right end pushed ob at SF 46 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 46(14:20 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson (C.Ward).
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 46(14:17 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Moore to SF 28 for 18 yards (D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 28(13:35 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 28(13:28 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to T.Marshall to SF 25 for 3 yards (F.Warner; D.Greenlaw).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 25(12:44 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to C.McCaffrey to SF 19 for 6 yards (F.Warner).
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 19(12:03 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right end for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SF-F.Warner - Low Block - 1 yard - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
|(11:57 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.McCaffrey rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:57 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to D.Gray.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SF 25(11:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - SF 20(11:50 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 36 for 16 yards (J.Horn).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(11:15 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to 50 for 14 yards (J.Burris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(10:29 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to CAR 45 for 5 yards (S.Thompson; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SF 45(9:51 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at CAR 42 for 3 yards (D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - SF 42(9:08 - 3rd) T.Coleman up the middle to CAR 43 for -1 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SF 43(8:23 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel. PENALTY on CAR-C.Henderson - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at CAR 43 - No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35(8:18 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Jennings pushed ob at CAR 3 for 32 yards (J.Burris).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 3(7:30 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to CAR 4 for -1 yards (D.Brown - D.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SF 4(6:49 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo scrambles up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SF-A.Banks - Offensive Holding - 0 yards - enforced at CAR 4 - No Play. Penalty on CAR-C.Littleton - Defensive Holding - superseded.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 4(6:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SF 4(6:37 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(6:32 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to CAR 2. R.Blackshear to 50 for 48 yards (R.Gould).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50(6:24 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 48 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw; S.Ebukam).
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 48(5:42 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to S.Smith to SF 17 for 31 yards (D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 17(5:14 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 17 for no gain (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 17(4:30 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson (C.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 17(4:25 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at SF 19 for -2 yards (F.Warner).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CAR 19(3:44 - 3rd) E.Pineiro 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(3:40 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 30 for 5 yards (J.Burris - C.Littleton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SF 30(2:59 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 27 for -3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - SF 27(2:17 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk pushed ob at SF 45 for 18 yards (Y.Gross-Matos) [M.Ioannidis].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45(1:32 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 45(1:27 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to SF 47 for 2 yards (D.Brown).
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - SF 47(0:46 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to CAR 35 for 18 yards (J.Burris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Gray (D.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 35(14:56 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to J.Wilson [M.Haynes].
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SF 35(14:53 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings pushed ob at CAR 22 for 13 yards (J.Burris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 22(14:14 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to CAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Burris; D.Nixon).
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - SF 17(13:30 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to CAR 1 for 16 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SF 1(12:50 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 0 yards - enforced at CAR 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 1(12:36 - 4th) J.Wilson right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(12:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Garoppolo pass to B.Aiyuk is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on SF-A.Banks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 2 - No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(12:31 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-K.Juszczyk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to CAR 3. R.Blackshear to CAR 25 for 22 yards (C.Woerner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(12:26 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 19 for -6 yards (C.Omenihu).
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - CAR 19(11:40 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 21 for 2 yards (C.Ward; D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CAR 21(11:02 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-C.Omenihu - Neutral Zone Infraction - 4 yards - enforced at CAR 21 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 25(10:40 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 30 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
4 & 5 - CAR 30(10:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 38 for 8 yards (D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 38(9:39 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 38(9:36 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 38(9:33 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at SF 35 for 27 yards (T.Gipson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(8:54 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 23 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 23(8:16 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to S.Smith (T.Hufanga).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 23(8:11 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 24 for -1 yards (H.Ridgeway - T.Gipson).
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 24(7:32 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to SF 16 for 8 yards (D.Lenoir).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CAR 16(6:55 - 4th) E.Pineiro 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 44 yards from CAR 35 to SF 21. R.McCloud to SF 26 for 5 yards (S.Franklin).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SF 26(6:48 - 4th) J.Wilson left end to SF 49 for 23 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 49(5:59 - 4th) T.Coleman right end pushed ob at CAR 36 for 15 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on SF-C.Woerner - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 49 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - SF 39(5:32 - 4th) T.Coleman right guard to SF 40 for 1 yard (Y.Gross-Matos; D.Wilson).
|+16 YD
2 & 19 - SF 40(4:49 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to CAR 44 for 16 yards (D.Jackson; S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SF 44(4:40 - 4th) T.Coleman left tackle to CAR 42 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - SF 42(4:36 - 4th) PENALTY on SF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SF 47(4:36 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 37 yards to CAR 10 - Center-T.Pepper - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 10(4:29 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.McCaffrey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 10(4:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.McCaffrey [C.Omenihu].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAR 10(4:19 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to D.Moore (E.Moseley). SF-E.Moseley was injured during the play.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - CAR 10(4:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 3 for -7 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SF 3(4:06 - 4th) T.Coleman up the middle to CAR 5 for -2 yards (D.Wilson - C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SF 5(3:20 - 4th) T.Coleman left end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-K.Juszczyk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 57 yards from SF 35 to CAR 8. R.Blackshear to CAR 25 for 17 yards (C.Woerner).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(3:10 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to G.Ricci to CAR 34 for 9 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 34(2:47 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to T.Marshall to CAR 39 for 5 yards (A.Thomas).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 39(2:25 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to T.Marshall pushed ob at SF 49 for 12 yards (A.Thomas).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 49(2:20 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep middle to S.Smith to SF 27 for 22 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 27(2:00 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at SF 32 for -5 yards (sack split by T.Gipson and O.Burks).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CAR 32(1:34 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at SF 42 for -10 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+12 YD
3 & 25 - CAR 42(1:01 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to G.Ricci to SF 30 for 12 yards (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
4 & 13 - CAR 30(0:27 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS
-
SF
CAR
37
15
Final CBS
-
DAL
LAR
22
10
Final FOX
-
PHI
ARI
20
17
Final FOX