|
|
|LAC
|CLE
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down.
York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to escape with a win Staley tried to give away.
With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left.
Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but the big-legged draft pick from LSU, couldn't convert. He earlier missed a 45-yard attempt.
Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice as San Diego, which came in last in the NFL in rushing, leaned on its ground game to win its second shootout in two seasons with the Browns (2-3).
The teams combined for 908 total yards and 53 first downs.
The most notable defensive play came when Chargers safety Alohi Gilman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass in the end zone with 2:44 left, setting up a confusing finish highlighted by Staley's decision.
Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and had a 2-yard TD run.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had 10 catches for 134 yards.
BUGGING OUT
Players on both teams spent pregame warmups swatting away midges, those small, winged insects that swarm along Lake Erie during the spring and fall.
The bugs made a famous appearance at the 2007 baseball playoffs in Cleveland. New York Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain was, ahem, bugged by clusters of midges, which engulfed him and affected his performance on the mound.
ROAD SHOW
With his fifth straight 100-yard receiving game on the road, Williams tied Chad Johnson for the AFC record. The NFL mark is six, shared by three Hall of Famers: Jerry Rice (twice), Calvin Johnson and Michael Irvin.
INJURIES
Chargers: WR Joshua Palmer returned after leaving on the first series with an unspecified injury. ... Starting RT Trey Pipkins III (left knee) also came back after getting rolled up on from behind in the second quarter.
Browns: Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter and was placed in league protocol.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Host the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.
Browns: Host the New England Patriots on Oct. 16.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:58
|30:02
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|465
|443
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|213
|Rush Attempts
|34
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-17
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|2-59.5
|Return Yards
|69
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|213
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|22/34
|228
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
35
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|16
|173
|1
|71
|35
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|10
|49
|1
|16
|15
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|5
|13
|0
|12
|16
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
S. Michel 20 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
23
FPTS
|M. Williams
|13
|10
|134
|0
|38
|23
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|33
|0
|22
|15
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
35
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|4
|4
|26
|1
|12
|35
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|6
|3
|24
|0
|9
|5
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
|
G. Everett 7 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham Jr. 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Parham Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard 33 CB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bertolet K
12
FPTS
|T. Bertolet
|3/3
|28
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|21/34
|230
|1
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
25
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|17
|134
|2
|41
|25
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
14
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|11
|47
|1
|17
|14
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|3
|32
|0
|20
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
14
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|6
|6
|88
|0
|38
|14
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
20
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|12
|7
|76
|1
|20
|20
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|7
|4
|50
|0
|19
|9
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
14
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|14
|
D. Bell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
25
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 37 DB
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 56 LB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 18 WR
|D. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
|J. Brissett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
4
FPTS
|C. York
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|2
|59.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 83 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|3
|21.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (A.Johnson - D.Tranquill).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(14:21 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 36 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(13:36 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to 50 for 14 yards (D.James - A.Gilman).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(12:59 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to LARC 41 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
|+41 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 41(12:12 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 17 for 17 yards (D.Bell - R.Harrison).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 17(11:57 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 27 for 10 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 27(11:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 27(11:27 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 35 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 35(10:48 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles left guard to LARC 36 for 1 yard (G.Delpit). PENALTY on CLE-G.Delpit - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(10:27 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to CLE 48 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; P.Winfrey).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 48(9:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at CLE 36 for 12 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 36(9:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty (P.Winfrey).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 36(9:19 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer pushed ob at CLE 28 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 28(8:59 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. LARC-J.Palmer was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LAC 28(8:56 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(8:52 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass deep middle to A.Cooper to CLE 48 for 20 yards (A.Samuel).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(8:16 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Fox).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 50(7:36 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to LARC 33 for 17 yards (A.Gilman).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 33(6:53 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to LARC 29 for 4 yards (C.Covington). Penalty on LARC-K.Murray - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting. Penalty on CLE-J.Wills - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 29(6:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to LARC 23 for 6 yards (A.Samuel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(5:54 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle to LARC 20 for 3 yards (D.James - S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 20(5:12 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt pushed ob at LARC 14 for 6 yards (C.Rumph).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 14(4:46 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to LARC 11 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 11(4:06 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+71 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:01 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to CLE 4 for 71 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 4(3:12 - 1st) S.Michel right guard to CLE 4 for no gain (J.Clowney - J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 4(2:38 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.McKitty.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LAC 4(2:34 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-J.Salyer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 9(2:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to D.Parham.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 9(2:30 - 1st) T.Bertolet 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) T.Bertolet kicks 59 yards from LARC 35 to CLE 6. C.Rogers to CLE 25 for 19 yards (D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(2:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 28 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CLE 28(1:43 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to N.Chubb.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 28(1:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 29 for 1 yard (D.James).
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLE 29(0:51 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 58 yards to LARC 13 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Carter to LARC 25 for 12 yards (D.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:41 - 1st) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 29 for 4 yards (A.Wright). PENALTY on CLE-A.Wright - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 29.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(0:17 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams to CLE 18 for 38 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to CLE 15 for 3 yards (J.Clowney; G.Delpit).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 15(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to CLE 5 for 10 yards (D.Ward).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 5(13:43 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 2nd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) T.Bertolet kicks 61 yards from LARC 35 to CLE 4. C.Rogers to CLE 32 for 28 yards (M.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(13:28 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 36 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; S.Joseph).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 36(12:46 - 2nd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 38 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 38(12:05 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLE 38(12:00 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 61 yards to LARC 1 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 1(11:51 - 2nd) Z.Horvath left guard to LARC 4 for 3 yards (J.Phillips - S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 4(11:13 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LARC 11 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 11(10:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 16 for 5 yards (R.Harrison).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 16(9:58 - 2nd) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 28 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 28(9:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 28(9:16 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to LARC 38 for 10 yards (G.Delpit).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(8:37 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to CLE 47 for 15 yards (D.Ward).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(8:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to CLE 25 for 22 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:25 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to CLE 22 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 22(6:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 20 for 2 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Johnson - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 10(6:33 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 12 for -2 yards (J.Clowney).
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LAC 12(5:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:51 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku pushed ob at LARC 37 for 38 yards (A.Gilman).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(5:11 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to LARC 32 for 5 yards (D.James).
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 32(4:39 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 3 for 29 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLE 3(3:52 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper [A.Johnson].
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(3:46 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 4 for -1 yards (D.James).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CLE 4(3:03 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper. PENALTY on LARC-S.Joseph - Roughing the Passer - 2 yards - enforced at LARC 4 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 2(2:59 - 2nd) H.Froholdt and M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to LARC 4. D.Carter to LARC 26 for 22 yards (G.Delpit).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(2:51 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 29 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah) [I.Rochell].
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 29(2:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 35 for 6 yards (M.Emerson) [P.Winfrey].
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 35(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Horvath right guard to LARC 35 for no gain (J.Clowney).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 35(1:55 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 37 yards to CLE 28 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(1:48 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 36 for 8 yards (A.Gilman - D.Tranquill).
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 36(1:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku to LARC 47 for 17 yards (D.James).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 47(1:06 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 32 for 15 yards (J.Jackson). PENALTY on CLE-J.Conklin - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 47 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - CLE 48(1:01 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at LARC 37 for 15 yards (J.Jackson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(0:56 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to LARC 27 for 10 yards (D.James; J.Tillery).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 27(0:31 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 27(0:26 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 27(0:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper (J.Jackson).
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 27(0:16 - 2nd) C.York 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 31 for 6 yards (J.Phillips - J.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:24 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to Z.Horvath. PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(14:19 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 40 for 4 yards (R.Harrison).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 40(13:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked ob at LARC 39 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 39(13:03 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 45 for 6 yards (I.Rochell). PENALTY on LARC-C.Linsley - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 39 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 34(12:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to CLE 45 for 21 yards (D.Ward - J.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 45(11:53 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 45(11:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to CLE 34 for 11 yards (A.Wright).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34(11:08 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to CLE 22 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 22(10:32 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams (G.Newsome).
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 22(10:28 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right tackle for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CLE-J.Owusu-Koramoah - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bertolet extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bertolet kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(10:21 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Peoples-Jones [S.Joseph].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(10:17 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.James; D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 30(9:35 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 34 for 4 yards (A.Samuel).
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 34(8:55 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to CLE 30 for -4 yards (C.Covington).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30(8:51 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 24 for 6 yards (M.Garrett - G.Delpit).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 24(8:29 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to CLE 22 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 22(8:05 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at CLE 6 for 16 yards (D.Ward).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 6(7:37 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to CLE 4 for 2 yards (G.Delpit; D.Ward).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LAC 4(6:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-D.Parham - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 9(6:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 9(6:33 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to CLE 7 for 2 yards (G.Newsome).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 7(5:50 - 3rd) T.Bertolet 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) T.Bertolet kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:47 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 25 for no gain (J.Jackson; S.Joseph).
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(5:08 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 44 for 19 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 44(4:43 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 44(4:39 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 40 for 16 yards (A.Samuel).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(4:16 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to LARC 26 for 14 yards (J.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 26(3:50 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 18 for 8 yards (A.Gilman; D.James).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 18(3:07 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt to LARC 16 for 2 yards (K.Murray).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 16(2:26 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to LARC 11 for 5 yards (K.Murray - S.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLE 11(1:51 - 3rd) H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left guard to LARC 11 for no gain (K.Mack).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 11(1:11 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to LARC 2 for 9 yards (D.James) [J.Tillery]. Penalty on LARC-D.James - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 2(1:01 - 3rd) H.Froholdt and M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 3rd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:55 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 29 for 4 yards (J.Elliott; S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 29(0:37 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams pushed ob at LARC 29 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to LARC 36 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(14:26 - 4th) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 40 for 4 yards (J.Phillips - G.Newsome).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 40(13:51 - 4th) A.Ekeler left tackle to CLE 43 for 17 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(13:09 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 40 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 40(12:28 - 4th) J.Kelley right guard to CLE 24 for 16 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24(11:48 - 4th) J.Kelley right tackle to CLE 21 for 3 yards (T.Togiai - J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 21(11:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer pushed ob at CLE 12 for 9 yards (J.Johnson). CLE-P.Winfrey was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 12(10:52 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to CLE 10 for 2 yards (J.Clowney).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 10(10:17 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to CLE 9 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 9(9:36 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 9(9:32 - 4th) T.Bertolet 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 4th) T.Bertolet kicks 64 yards from LARC 35 to CLE 1. C.Rogers to CLE 18 for 17 yards (N.Adderley).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 18(9:22 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 34 for 16 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(8:53 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for 11 yards (D.James).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(8:14 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 46 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 46(7:38 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 48 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 48(6:53 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to LARC 44 for 8 yards (A.Gilman; J.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 44(6:08 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 44(6:02 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to LARC 43 for 1 yard (D.Tranquill - D.James).
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 43(5:23 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles right end pushed ob at LARC 23 for 20 yards (A.Gilman).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(4:57 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to LARC 12 for 11 yards (D.James).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(4:15 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to LARC 15 for -3 yards (K.Mack - K.Murray).
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - CLE 15(3:33 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to LARC 9 for 6 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 9(2:55 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by A.Gilman at LARC -1. A.Gilman to LARC 17 for 18 yards (J.Brissett; Dav.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 17(2:44 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 18 for 1 yard (J.Owusu-Koramoah; T.Bryan).
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 18(2:40 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 37 for 19 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 37(2:30 - 4th) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 37 for no gain (G.Delpit - T.Bryan).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 37(2:26 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 44 for 7 yards (M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 44(2:00 - 4th) A.Ekeler left guard to LARC 46 for 2 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAC 46(1:14 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 45(1:10 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 45(1:06 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to LARC 35 for 10 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 35(0:47 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to LARC 35 for no gain (D.James).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 35(0:26 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 35(0:20 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 35(0:16 - 4th) C.York 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
