Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3.
The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. The kick looked good for a split second but then veered hard to the right and outside the uprights. Ammendola was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team's starting kicker Matt Prater.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray sild just short of a first down on a second-down run during the final drive, then spiked the ball on third down to force Ammendola's attempt with 22 seconds left.
Philadelphia scored the go-ahead field goal on a grinding 17-play, 70-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Hurts extended the drive twice with 1-yard runs up the middle on third down, getting a great push from his offensive line for enough room to dive forward.
Cameron Dicker - who was playing in place of the injured Jake Elliott - easily made the 23-yard field goal. Philadelphia's defense kept Arizona's offense out of the end zone on the final drive and then ran off the field celebrating when Ammendola's kick missed.
Hurts continued an MVP-caliber season by completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran for 61 yards.
Arizona (2-3) has lost all three of its home games this season while winning two on the road.
The Eagles held Murray mostly in check, limiting him to just 28 of 42 passing for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Eagles had their 14-0 lead sliced to 14-10 by halftime on Matt Ammendola's 20-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Cardinals kept the drive alive with a fake punt, snapping the ball directly to Williams, who ran seven yards for the first down.
Hurts pushed the pile for a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The quarterback was 5 of 7 for 56 yards during the 64-yard drive as the Eagles methodically moved downfield.
He scored his second touchdown in the second quarter on another 1-yard run for a 14-0 advantage.
The Cardinals eventually fought back, with Marquise Brown shaking off several would-be tacklers on a 25-yard touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-7.
SLOW STARTS
The Cardinals have not scored in the first quarter this season, fighting from behind in all five games. They also have lost all three home games, while winning both games on the road.
Arizona's had a tough home schedule this season, facing the Chiefs, Rams and Eagles.
HAPPY BRYCE
The Eagles have a fan in Phillies star Bryce Harper, who helped his baseball team eliminate the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card round on Saturday.
During the celebration, Harper said he was looking forward to seeing the Eagles beat the ''other Cardinals.''
INJURIES
Eagles: Philadelphia's inactives included K Jake Elliott (ankle) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder). ... LG Landon Dickerson (leg) left the game in the first quarter.
Cardinals: Arizona was playing without K Matt Prater (hip) and starting center Rodney Hudson (knee), who were among the team's inactives. ... RB James Conner (ribs) left the game just before halftime. Two of the team's backup RBs Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) also left the game in the second half.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Host the Cowboys next Sunday.
Cardinals: Travel to face the Seahawks next Sunday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:39
|25:21
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|12
|16
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|357
|363
|Total Plays
|71
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|124
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|28-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|22
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|26/36
|239
|0
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|15
|61
|2
|17
|27
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|15
|58
|0
|12
|7
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|3
|20
|0
|11
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
17
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|9
|8
|95
|0
|31
|17
|
D. Smith 6 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Smith
|11
|10
|87
|0
|22
|18
|
A. Brown 11 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
4
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|4
|3
|19
|0
|7
|4
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|2
|6
|0
|8
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chachere 21 DB
|A. Chachere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 16 K
8
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|4
|47.0
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|7.3
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Murray
|28/42
|250
|1
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Conner
|9
|55
|0
|17
|6
|
K. Murray 1 QB
18
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4
|42
|0
|15
|18
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
13
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|8
|25
|1
|11
|13
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|9
|0
|7
|0
|
R. Moore 4 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|-7
|0
|-2
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
21
FPTS
|M. Brown
|10
|8
|78
|1
|25
|21
|
R. Moore 4 WR
13
FPTS
|R. Moore
|8
|7
|68
|0
|28
|13
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
10
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|10
|6
|48
|0
|11
|10
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
13
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|3
|28
|0
|16
|13
|
A. Green 18 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Green
|5
|3
|20
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Conner 6 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Conner
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 2 WR
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 15 K
5
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|1/2
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|4
|49.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
13
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to ARI -2. E.Benjamin to ARI 17 for 19 yards (Z.McPhearson; R.Blankenship).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(14:55 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 21 for 4 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 21(14:23 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 27 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27(13:50 - 1st) R.Moore right end to ARI 25 for -2 yards (J.Scott).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 25(13:16 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 28 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 28(12:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short left.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARI 28(12:26 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to PHI 21 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Covey to PHI 36 for 15 yards (V.Dimukeje; T.Vallejo).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:15 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders [Z.Allen].
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 36(12:09 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to 50 for 14 yards (Z.Collins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:43 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 48 for 2 yards (Z.Allen; L.Fotu).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 48(11:05 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to ARI 38 for 10 yards (M.Wilson; B.Baker).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(10:26 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at ARI 23 for 15 yards (M.Wilson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 23(10:07 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to ARI 12 for 11 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 12(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 12(9:40 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 9 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 9(9:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to ARI 3 for 6 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 3(8:40 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for 2 yards (Z.Collins; Z.Allen).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 1(8:06 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(8:02 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson at PHI 35. C.Gardner-Johnson to PHI 35 for no gain (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(7:56 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 40 for 5 yards (Z.Collins).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 40(7:12 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 44 for 4 yards (Z.Allen).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 44(6:49 - 1st) J.Hurts left end to PHI 43 for -1 yards (M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 43(6:13 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to ARI 12 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(6:05 - 1st) E.Benjamin left end to ARI 17 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 17(5:40 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 26 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(5:20 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 36 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 36(4:51 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 36(4:48 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 40 for 4 yards (K.White; M.Tuipulotu).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 40(4:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner to ARI 48 for 8 yards (T.Edwards; K.White) [F.Cox].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(3:55 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 47 for 5 yards (K.White).
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 47(3:19 - 1st) R.Moore left end ran ob at ARI 48 for -5 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 48(2:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to A.Green.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARI 48(2:39 - 1st) A.Lee punts 39 yards to PHI 13 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 13(2:31 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert (B.Murphy).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 13(2:25 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 11 for -2 yards (Z.Allen - M.Dogbe).
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 11(1:39 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith to PHI 33 for 22 yards (B.Murphy) [D.Gardeck].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(1:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 41 for 8 yards (J.Thompson).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 41(0:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to ARI 39 for 20 yards (B.Murphy; I.Simmons).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at ARI 32 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 32(14:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 32 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 32(13:44 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 28 for 4 yards (L.Fotu - I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 28(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 28(12:55 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to ARI 11 for 17 yards (I.Simmons).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at ARI 1 for 10 yards (I.Simmons). PENALTY on PHI-A.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 1.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(12:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to ARI 4 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(11:48 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 2 for 2 yards (B.Baker; C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 2(11:23 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for 1 yard (B.Baker; L.Fotu).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 1(10:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 1 for no gain (B.Niemann; C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 1(10:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:11 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(10:05 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 28 for 3 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 28(9:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Ertz.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 28(9:31 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 55 yards to PHI 17 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Covey to PHI 24 for 7 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 24(9:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Thompson at PHI 42. J.Thompson to PHI 42 for no gain (J.Stoll). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (J.Thompson).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 24(9:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 23 for -1 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PHI 23(8:30 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 12 for -11 yards (Z.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 22 - PHI 12(7:53 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 55 yards to ARI 33 - Center-R.Lovato. G.Dortch to ARI 43 for 10 yards (K.Johnson - Z.McPhearson).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(7:40 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 44 for 13 yards (K.White; T.Edwards).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(7:21 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to PHI 46 for -2 yards (J.Scott).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 46(6:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to PHI 32 for 14 yards (D.Slay).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 32(6:26 - 2nd) J.Conner right tackle to PHI 24 for 8 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 24(6:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 25 for -1 yards (M.Epps).
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 25(5:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to PHI 31 for 6 yards (Z.Collins).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 31(4:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to PHI 40 for 9 yards (B.Murphy - J.Thompson). PHI-J.Kelce was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 40(4:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 40(4:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 48 for 8 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 48(3:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [J.Watt].
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 48(3:34 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to ARI 7 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-Z.McPhearson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 7(3:22 - 2nd) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 9 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 9(2:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to ARI 22 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 22(2:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 22(2:25 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 28 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 28(2:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Ertz (M.Epps).
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - ARI 28(1:55 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Williams. D.Williams right end to ARI 35 for 7 yards (A.Chachere - R.Blankenship).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(1:48 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore to ARI 44 for 9 yards (J.Sweat).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARI 44(1:28 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz pushed ob at PHI 47 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(1:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to PHI 38 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARI 38(1:06 - 2nd) D.Williams left tackle to PHI 38 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 38(1:00 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to PHI 21 for 17 yards (M.Epps). PHI-M.Williams was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(0:45 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to R.Moore to PHI 13 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 13(0:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to E.Benjamin to PHI 2 for 11 yards (D.Slay - M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 2(0:10 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to R.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 2(0:07 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|Field Goal
3 & 2 - ARI 2(0:03 - 2nd) M.Ammendola 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Thompson - B.Baker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(14:37 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 43 for 6 yards (I.Simmons).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 43(14:11 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at ARI 46 for 11 yards (M.Wilson).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(13:39 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to ARI 33 for 13 yards (B.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33(12:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to ARI 25 for 8 yards (B.Murphy).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 25(12:26 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at ARI 15 for 10 yards (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 15(11:59 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to ARI 4 for 11 yards (B.Baker - I.Simmons). PENALTY on PHI-I.Opeta - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - PHI 25(11:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (Z.Allen).
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - PHI 25(11:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to ARI 26 for -1 yards (B.Murphy).
|+2 YD
3 & 21 - PHI 26(10:43 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to ARI 24 for 2 yards (I.Simmons).
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - PHI 24(10:01 - 3rd) C.Dicker 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:57 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle pushed ob at ARI 33 for 8 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on ARI-W.Hernandez - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - ARI 15(9:33 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to ARI 16 for 1 yard (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - ARI 16(8:53 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 18 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+17 YD
3 & 17 - ARI 18(8:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore pushed ob at ARI 35 for 17 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(7:40 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 40 for 5 yards (B.Graham).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 40(7:08 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to ARI 42 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 42(6:34 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green ran ob at ARI 47 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(6:04 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right end to ARI 46 for -1 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 46(5:32 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARI 46(5:27 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 35 for -11 yards (H.Reddick).
|Punt
4 & 22 - ARI 35(4:44 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 51 yards to PHI 14 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Covey MUFFS catch - and recovers at PHI 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(4:35 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 16 for 2 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 16(4:03 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 31 yards (M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(3:25 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 47 for 6 yards (C.Thomas; Z.Allen).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 47(2:52 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at ARI 41 for 6 yards (B.Murphy).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 41(2:17 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to ARI 40 for 1 yard (I.Simmons; Z.Collins). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 41 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 49(1:46 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to ARI 39 for 12 yards (B.Niemann; I.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 39(1:13 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 39(1:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at ARI 49 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Watt and B.Murphy).
|Punt
4 & 18 - PHI 49(0:32 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 39 yards to ARI 10 - impetus ends at ARI 6 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(0:20 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right tackle to ARI 19 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - ARI 19(15:00 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 15 for -4 yards (J.Sweat).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 15(14:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 21 for 6 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(14:04 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 30 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARI 30(13:38 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 30 for no gain (J.Davis).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 30(12:56 - 4th) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 33 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave; T.Edwards).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(12:28 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to PHI 39 for 28 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(12:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown to PHI 43 for -4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 43(11:22 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to PHI 27 for 16 yards (K.White).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 27(10:54 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to PHI 24 for 3 yards (D.Slay; J.Scott).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 24(10:20 - 4th) K.Murray up the middle ran ob at PHI 11 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 11(9:47 - 4th) E.Benjamin left tackle for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 4th) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 4th) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:43 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 33 for 8 yards (J.Ledbetter; I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(9:16 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 36 for 3 yards (Z.Collins; B.Niemann).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(8:38 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 45 for 9 yards (B.Niemann).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 45(8:02 - 4th) K.Gainwell up the middle to ARI 44 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(7:28 - 4th) K.Gainwell right tackle to ARI 38 for 6 yards (M.Dogbe).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 38(6:55 - 4th) K.Gainwell left tackle to ARI 35 for 3 yards (M.Dogbe).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 35(6:36 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 34 for 1 yard (B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(5:56 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to ARI 34 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(5:15 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to ARI 36 for -2 yards (B.Murphy).
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 36(4:28 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to ARI 20 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(3:42 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 13 for 7 yards (J.Thompson - I.Simmons).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 13(2:59 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to ARI 11 for 2 yards (I.Simmons).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 11(2:20 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to ARI 10 for 1 yard (T.Vallejo).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 10(2:00 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 8 for 2 yards (V.Dimukeje; L.Fotu).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 8(1:56 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to ARI 5 for 3 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PHI 5(1:52 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Q.Watkins (J.Thompson). ARI-J.Thompson was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PHI 5(1:48 - 4th) C.Dicker 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(1:45 - 4th) K.Murray up the middle to ARI 40 for 15 yards (M.Epps).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 40(1:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at ARI 47 for 7 yards (M.Epps).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ARI 47(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-K.Beachum - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 42(1:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to Z.Ertz.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 42(1:15 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to PHI 47 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(0:56 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to R.Moore ran ob at PHI 42 for 5 yards (J.Scott).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 42(0:52 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to PHI 34 for 8 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 34(0:37 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 34(0:36 - 4th) K.Murray up the middle to PHI 25 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 25(0:23 - 4th) K.Murray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
4 & 1 - ARI 25(0:22 - 4th) M.Ammendola 43 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
