|
|
|MIA
|NYJ
Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) New York got a safety on Miami's first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents.
Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also rushed for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. It was the franchise's first win against a division rival since topping Buffalo in Week 17 of the 2019 season.
The Dolphins lost another quarterback to injury when Teddy Bridgewater - starting for Tua Tagovailoa - was hit by rookie cornerback Ahmad ''Sauce'' Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw on Miami's first play from scrimmage. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety.
Bridgewater injured an elbow and was examined for a concussion before being ruled out. He was replaced by rookie Skylar Thompson, who had a few efficient drives for the Dolphins (3-2).
Thompson was 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception, and Raheem Mostert had 113 yards rushing and a TD for Miami, which dropped its second in a row after a 3-0 start.
Bridgewater was starting after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Sept. 29 at Cincinnati. That came four days after Tagovailoa took a hit against Buffalo that caused him to slam to the ground. He appeared disoriented afterward and stumbled as he tried to get to his feet, but later returned after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.
On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after the back injury Tagovailoa suffered.
After consecutive facemask penalties on Melvin Ingram and Raekwon Davis put the Jets in Dolphins territory late in the first quarter, New York stalled in the red zone and settled for a 34-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
Wilson hit a wide-open Hall on a wheel route, and the rookie running back zipped downfield and carried a few defenders with him 79 yards before being taken down at the 1. It was the seventh-longest reception by a rookie running back since 1970.
Carter took a handoff on the next play and ran it in for a 12-0 lead.
Thompson and the Dolphins followed with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Mostert's 12-yard run - helped by some missed Jets tackles.
After Gardner's first NFL interception gave the Jets the ball near midfield, New York increased its lead to 19-7 on Wilson's 5-yard run.
Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State, led another solid drive just before halftime to make it a five-point game. Tight end Durham Smythe took a direct snap and shoved his way across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.
Jason Sanders' 46-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half cut the Dolphins' deficit to 19-17.
But with a chance to give Miami its first lead, Sanders was wide right on a 54-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter.
And the Jets took advantage with a sudden scoring surge.
After a 21-yard catch-and-run by Hall got the ball to the 1, Carter ran it in to make it 26-17.
A strip-sack by Carl Lawson was recovered by Quinnen Williams, and Hall increased the Jets' lead with a 5-yard TD run.
Berrios capped the win with a 15-yard run for a score that made it 40-17 with 4:24 left.
VERSATILE VERA-TUCKER
Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker started Sunday for the first time at right tackle, a week after making his first career start at left tackle. The 2021 first-rounder started earlier this season at right guard after spending his rookie year at left guard.
According to Sportradar, Vera-Tucker is one of just three players since 2006 to start at four offensive line positions in his first 21 games. The others are Brady Christensen (Panthers) and Michael Ola (Bears/Chargers)
INJURIES
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead left early in the first quarter with a toe injury and didn't return. ... Smythe left in the second half with a hamstring injury. ... Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Return home next Sunday to host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
Jets: Travel to Green Bay next Sunday, when New York coach Robert Saleh will take on close friend/Packers coach Matt LaFleur - brother of Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
-
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:02
|30:58
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|295
|322
|Total Plays
|62
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|135
|Rush Attempts
|26
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-102
|5-105
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|-2
|70
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|5-6 -83%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|19/33
|166
|0
|1
|2
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|18
|113
|1
|24
|18
|
T. Hill 10 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|13
|0
|10
|12
|
M. Gaskin 3 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|4
|9
|0
|6
|5
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|7
|47
|0
|13
|12
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
M. Gaskin 3 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|5
|3
|24
|0
|16
|5
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|5
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|18
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Conner 80 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Little 75 OT
|G. Little
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
|R. Cracraft
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
5
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/2
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|3
|43.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 10 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
14
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|14/21
|210
|0
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
27
FPTS
|B. Hall
|18
|97
|1
|17
|27
|
M. Carter 32 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Carter
|10
|21
|2
|8
|17
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|15
|1
|15
|8
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
14
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|4
|2
|1
|5
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
27
FPTS
|B. Hall
|2
|2
|100
|0
|79
|27
|
C. Davis 84 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Davis
|4
|2
|38
|0
|21
|5
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|4
|3
|27
|0
|13
|5
|
M. Carter 32 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|17
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Smith 16 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
E. Moore 8 WR
2
FPTS
|E. Moore
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
8
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|46.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|30.5
|42
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 36 for 11 yards (J.Holland).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(14:26 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 6 yards (N.Needham).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 42(13:44 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 44 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 44(13:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis (C.Wilkins).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 44(12:57 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to MIA 8 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-A.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(12:38 - 1st) T.Morstead kicks 73 yards from MIA 20 to NYJ 7. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 42 yards (T.Morstead).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(12:31 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore to MIA 40 for 11 yards (Br.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(11:54 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end to MIA 39 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; J.Holland).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 39(11:14 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to B.Berrios to MIA 40 for -1 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 40(10:31 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at MIA 46 for -6 yards (J.Baker).
|Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 46(9:51 - 1st) B.Mann punts 43 yards to MIA 3 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 3(9:43 - 1st) #19 Thompson in at QB. R.Mostert left end to MIA 6 for 3 yards (K.Alexander - W.Parks). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Illegal Formation - 1 yard - enforced at MIA 3 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 11 - MIA 2(9:10 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 8 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 8(8:33 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 12 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIA 12(7:50 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Pass Interference - 34 yards - enforced at MIA 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:44 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 46(7:36 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 46(7:32 - 1st) S.Thompson scrambles up the middle to NYJ 42 for 12 yards (M.Carter). MIA-T.Armstead was injured during the play. PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIA 36(6:51 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to T.Sherfield [C.Lawson].
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIA 36(6:46 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 36 yards to NYJ 28 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(6:39 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 28(6:34 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 31 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; J.Phillips).
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 31(5:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 17 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:27 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 42 for -6 yards (M.Ingram). PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:47 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at MIA 45 for -8 yards (R.Davis). PENALTY on MIA-R.Davis - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(4:21 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to MIA 18 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 18(3:41 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to MIA 16 for 2 yards (N.Needham - J.Phillips).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 16(3:16 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to E.Moore.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 16(3:10 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(3:07 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 29(2:27 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 28 for -1 yards (J.Whitehead) [C.Lawson].
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 28(1:40 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 33 for 5 yards (C.Mosley) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 33(0:58 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to NYJ 20 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+79 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:52 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep left to Br.Hall to MIA 1 for 79 yards (K.Kohou).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 1(15:00 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(14:56 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 30 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:15 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 35 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 35(13:36 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on NYJ-D.Reed - Defensive Pass Interference - 27 yards - enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(13:30 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (W.Parks).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 35(12:56 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (C.Lawson; Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 30(12:14 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to J.Waddle to NYJ 23 for 7 yards (D.Reed) [Q.Williams].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(11:29 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right tackle to NYJ 22 for 1 yard (S.Rankins - M.Carter).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 22(10:45 - 2nd) T.Hill left end to NYJ 12 for 10 yards (W.Parks - K.Alexander). Double reverse
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12(10:01 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 60 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ 5. B.Berrios to NYJ 24 for 19 yards (E.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin (J.Baker).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 19(9:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson [Z.Sieler].
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 19(9:35 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 28 for 9 yards (Br.Jones; C.Tindall).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 28(8:57 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 43 yards to MIA 29 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by J.Waddle.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(8:50 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 44 for 15 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 44(8:07 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short right intended for R.Cracraft INTERCEPTED by A.Gardner (J.Franklin-Myers) [J.Franklin-Myers] at NYJ 44. A.Gardner to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (R.Cracraft).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(8:00 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 45 for -2 yards (E.Roberts).
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 45(7:23 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to MIA 42 for 13 yards (N.Needham).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(6:43 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 35 for 7 yards (J.Baker - Br.Jones).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 35(6:08 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to MIA 23 for 12 yards (Br.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(5:30 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at MIA 14 for 9 yards (N.Needham; J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 14(4:53 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to MIA 9 for 5 yards (J.Baker; E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 9(4:12 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to MIA 5 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 5(3:29 - 2nd) Direct snap to Br.Hall. Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 5 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 5(2:45 - 2nd) Z.Wilson scrambles right tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:38 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 28 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers - K.Alexander).
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 28(2:01 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end to NYJ 48 for 24 yards (L.Joyner; J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(1:55 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (A.Gardner).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 44(1:17 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to D.Smythe to NYJ 36 for 8 yards (K.Alexander) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(0:34 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 3 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 33(0:29 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 33(0:24 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 23(0:19 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to R.Mostert [C.Lawson].
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 23(0:15 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to T.Hill to NYJ 10 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(0:10 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to R.Mostert to NYJ 1 for 9 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:06 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to NYJ 1 for no gain (A.Gardner).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:06 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Smythe. D.Smythe up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 25 for no gain (S.Rankins).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:19 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 34 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34(13:42 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 37 for 3 yards (C.Mosley; M.Harris).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(13:05 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to NYJ 43 for 20 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(12:21 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 40(11:37 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to NYJ 34 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34(11:01 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right end to NYJ 31 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 31(10:18 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for no gain (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 31(9:38 - 3rd) T.Hill right end to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 28(8:48 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki [B.Huff].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MIA 28(8:44 - 3rd) J.Sanders 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:40 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; Br.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(8:03 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson. PENALTY on MIA-K.Kohou - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Conklin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 31(8:00 - 3rd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 11 yards (J.Holland). PENALTY on MIA-N.Needham - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(7:35 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Uzomah to 50 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 50(6:52 - 3rd) Br.Hall right guard to MIA 45 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 45(6:12 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 44 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; E.Roberts).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYJ 44(5:30 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(5:25 - 3rd) Yardline difference due to change in possession. R.Mostert up the middle to 50 for 5 yards (L.Joyner; K.Alexander).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIA 50(4:52 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIA 50(4:47 - 3rd) S.Thompson sacked at MIA 45 for -5 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and J.Franklin-Myers).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 45(4:06 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to NYJ 7 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-A.Van Ginkel.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 7(3:55 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 13 for 6 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYJ 13(3:13 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 13(3:05 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 24 for 11 yards (K.Kohou).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(2:28 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins - Br.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 26(1:51 - 3rd) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 9 for -17 yards (Br.Jones).
|+17 YD
3 & 25 - NYJ 9(1:08 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 26 for 17 yards (J.Baker).
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 26(0:32 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 51 yards to MIA 23 - Center-T.Hennessy. T.Hill to MIA 21 for -2 yards (B.Echols; J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 21(0:22 - 3rd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 25 for 4 yards (C.Mosley; Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 25(15:00 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert [J.Franklin-Myers].
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MIA 25(14:56 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep right to J.Waddle. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Carter - Defensive Pass Interference - 34 yards - enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(14:50 - 4th) R.Mostert left guard to NYJ 36 for 5 yards (M.Clemons).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MIA 36(14:03 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA-G.Little - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 41(14:01 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short middle to T.Conner.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 41(13:58 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to J.Waddle to NYJ 36 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Good
4 & 5 - MIA 36(13:19 - 4th) J.Sanders 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(13:15 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass deep right to C.Davis ran ob at MIA 35 for 21 yards (N.Needham).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(12:42 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to MIA 27 for 8 yards (Br.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 27(12:03 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 26 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler; E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 26(11:23 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at MIA 23 for 3 yards (K.Kohou).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(10:49 - 4th) Br.Hall right tackle to MIA 22 for 1 yard (A.Van Ginkel).
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 22(10:13 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to Br.Hall to MIA 1 for 21 yards (D.Riley).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 1(9:26 - 4th) Mi.Carter right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:22 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 25 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - MIA 20(9:22 - 4th) S.Thompson sacked at MIA 17 for -3 yards (C.Lawson). FUMBLES (C.Lawson) [C.Lawson] - RECOVERED by NYJ-Q.Williams at MIA 17. Q.Williams to MIA 5 for 12 yards (G.Little).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 5(9:13 - 4th) Br.Hall right tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIA-R.Davis - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:08 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to C.Wilson (M.Carter) [C.Lawson].
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(9:01 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to C.Wilson to MIA 34 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 34(8:21 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 34 for no gain (J.Whitehead).
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 34(7:36 - 4th) R.Mostert right end to MIA 30 for -4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(7:31 - 4th) Br.Hall right end to MIA 35 for -5 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - NYJ 35(6:48 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 31 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 31(6:03 - 4th) Br.Hall right guard to MIA 16 for 15 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(5:16 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to MIA 15 for 1 yard (M.Ingram - Z.Sieler).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 15(4:31 - 4th) B.Berrios left end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN. NYJ-B.Berrios was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(4:24 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to M.Gaskin to MIA 31 for 6 yards (A.Gardner; K.Alexander) [C.Lawson].
|+30 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 31(3:40 - 4th) S.Thompson pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to NYJ 39 for 30 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 39(2:51 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep right to C.Wilson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 39(2:45 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to C.Wilson to NYJ 28 for 11 yards (S.Thomas).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 28(2:01 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short middle to J.Waddle to NYJ 17 for 11 yards (A.Gardner - C.Mosley).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 17(1:57 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to M.Gaskin to NYJ 15 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). PENALTY on MIA-C.Williams - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 15.
|+16 YD
2 & 23 - MIA 30(1:45 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to M.Gaskin to NYJ 14 for 16 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 14(1:10 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to M.Gaskin [C.Lawson].
|No Gain
4 & 7 - MIA 14(1:06 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to M.Gaskin (M.Carter). Penalty on MIA - Illegal Formation - declined.
-
SF
CAR
17
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
LAR
16
10
2nd 2:33 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
14
7
2nd 3:22 FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS