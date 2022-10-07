|
|
|IND
|DEN
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
''That's the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment,'' Colts coach Frank Reich said of Gilmore, who also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin's tying field goal.
''Isn't it awesome you can have a game like that and still win,'' Reich said.
McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each yet featured zero touchdowns.
The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus or even a first-down play on fourth-and-less-and-a-yard from the 5, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.
''We wanted to win the game,'' Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. ''We hadn't moved the ball very well the whole night and I though we had a spectacular drive to get all the way down there.''
Wide open and uncovered - but unseen by Wilson - was KJ Hamler, who tore off his helmet and slammed it to the ground after Wilson's final pass was batted away, sending the Broncos and their awful offense to their second loss in four days.
''There's going to be a bunch of what-ifs,'' Broncos guard Dalton Risner said. ''You know what, if we score that touchdown, everyone thinks it's the best call in the world.''
Matt Ryan grinded out the victory despite throwing two interceptions into the hands of safety Caden Sterns, fumbling for the 10th time this season and getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far.
Although there were a half dozen fumbles in the game, none were recovered by the defense.
McLaughlin sent it to overtime with a 31-yarder with 5 seconds left in regulation after Gilmore intercepted Wilson's pass to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on third-and-4 from the 13.
That kick capped the Colts' longest drive of the night, 68 yards in 10 plays.
The Colts won the overtime coin toss and Ryan drove them into field-goal range again.
Many fans were wondering if this game would be one of revenge - Phillip Lindsay returning to his hometown to beat the Broncos - or redemption - Gordon atoning for his big fumble Sunday that was returned 68 yards for a touchdown by the Raiders.
It turned out to be neither.
Lindsay ran for 40 yards on 11 carries ad Gordon had 54 yards on 15 carries, but he was flipped by safety Rodney McLoyd Jr. at the 6 on his way to the end zone when it appeared he had an open path to the winning touchdown.
Sterns picked off two of Ryan's passes, the second one leading to a 45-yard field goal and a 9-6 lead with 3:19 left in the third quarter. But the boobirds were out again at Empower Field after Andrew Beck dropped a touchdown pass two plays after Sterns' second interception.
The prime-time game was a streaming snooze-fest pitting veteran quarterbacks struggling with their new teams, both of whom were missing their best running back and several key defenders.
It looked like neither team practiced much during the week because neither team did as they worked in new running backs and replaced key defenders on a short work week.
And as is common on Thursday nights, there was a rash of injuries with the most serious to Indy's Kwity Payne (leg) and Denver's Garett Bolles (right knee), both of whom were carted oft.
The only scoring before halftime came on field goals of 33 and 44 yards by McManus and a 52-yarder by McLaughlin with 12 seconds left before the break.
McLaughlin's 51-yarder tied it in the third quarter, and Grover Stewart preserved the tie by blocking McManus' attempt from 34 yards after Courtland Sutton's 51-yard catch in which he wrested the ball from teammate Montrell Washington.
With reigning NFL champion Jonathan Taylor (ankle, toe) out for Indy and the Broncos lamenting the loss of Javonte Williams to a shredded right knee, the grind-it-out nature of the game was entirely expected.
The Colts came in averaging 14.3 points a game, the lowest in Ryan's 16-year career, and the Broncos entered the night avearging 16.5 points, the worst in Wilson's 11-year career.
Nyheim Hines got the start for Indy, but he went out with a head injury after his third snap when D.J. Jones knocked him down and Hines' helmet bounced on the ground. He wobbled as he tried to leave the field on his own and had to be guided to the sideline, where he was evaluated for a concussion.
INJURIES
Paye was injured on Rodney Thomas II's 35-yard interception return. When Hines wobbled after getting to his feet, the medical personnel rushed onto the field and helped him to the sideline, taking no chances of a repeat of what happened to Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate last week. Starting C Ryan Kelly (hip) and WR Austin Dulin (foot) also got hurt.
The Broncos lost two starting defenders to knee injuries just before halftime, ILB Josey Jewell and CB Ronald Darby. Wilson was evaluated for a head injury after his interception but was cleared and didn't miss any snaps. DE Dre'Mont Jones also was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter. LB Baron Browning injured a wrist in the fourth quarter before Bolles was carted off with a leg injury.
UP NEXT
The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 16, and the Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:47
|29:13
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|306
|375
|Total Plays
|73
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|125
|Rush Attempts
|26
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.3
|5-45.8
|Return Yards
|57
|51
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-35
|2-25
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-4 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|306
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
6
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|26/41
|251
|0
|2
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|13
|62
|0
|17
|12
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|11
|40
|0
|15
|8
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
6
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
16
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|9
|8
|81
|0
|17
|16
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|8
|5
|59
|0
|19
|10
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|4
|4
|29
|0
|21
|12
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
4
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Granson 83 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Granson
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
8
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|4
|3
|14
|0
|7
|8
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Hines 21 RB
1
FPTS
|N. Hines
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
J. Woods 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|4-4
|2.0
|0
|1
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Stuard 41 LB
|G. Stuard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
|M. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
12
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|4/4
|52
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|7
|44.3
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|21/39
|274
|0
|2
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
12
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|15
|54
|0
|17
|12
|
M. Boone 26 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Boone
|7
|38
|0
|18
|10
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4
|22
|0
|18
|8
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Ozigbo 36 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|11
|5
|74
|0
|51
|12
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|8
|3
|53
|0
|37
|8
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
12
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|3
|49
|0
|24
|12
|
M. Boone 26 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Boone
|3
|3
|47
|0
|34
|10
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
8
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|7
|5
|36
|0
|10
|8
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|4-3
|2.5
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Boone 26 RB
|M. Boone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
|J. Jeudy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bobenmoyer 46 LS
|J. Bobenmoyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|1-2
|0.0
|2
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|0-7
|0.5
|0
|1
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
9
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/4
|45
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|5
|45.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:57 - 1st) N.Hines left tackle to IND 28 for 3 yards (B.Chubb; K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - IND 28(14:13 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to IND 33 for 5 yards (Dj.Jones; N.Bonitto). IND-N.Hines was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 33(13:48 - 1st) M.Haack punts 31 yards to DEN 36 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(13:37 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 39 for 3 yards (D.Buckner - E.Speed).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 39(13:16 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 44 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 44(12:42 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to IND 45 for 11 yards (K.Moore).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(12:05 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at IND 31 for 14 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 31(11:29 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to IND 31 for no gain (B.Cowart).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 31(10:59 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at IND 13 for 18 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 13(10:17 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 13(10:12 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at IND 15 for -2 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DEN 15(9:37 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy (Z.Franklin).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - DEN 15(9:32 - 1st) B.McManus 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:28 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 46 for 21 yards (M.Purcell) [B.Browning].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(8:43 - 1st) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. D.Jackson right guard to DEN 49 for 5 yards (M.Henningsen; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 49(7:58 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 45 for -6 yards (Dj.Jones).
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - IND 45(7:15 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson to IND 49 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; P.Surtain) [B.Browning].
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 49(6:33 - 1st) M.Haack punts 37 yards to DEN 14 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 14(6:25 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 14 for no gain (K.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 14(5:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to E.Saubert.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 14(5:55 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 10 for -4 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Punt
4 & 14 - DEN 10(5:23 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to IND 40 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by I.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(5:15 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (C.Sterns).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 40(5:09 - 1st) D.Jackson left guard to IND 41 for 1 yard (J.Jewell; M.Purcell).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 41(4:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to K.Granson. Penalty on IND-B.Raimann - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41(4:22 - 1st) M.Haack punts 49 yards to DEN 10 - Center-L.Rhodes. M.Washington to DEN 13 for 3 yards (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(4:12 - 1st) M.Boone left tackle to DEN 16 for 3 yards (D.Buckner; B.Banogu).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 16(3:32 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy (R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 16(3:25 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to E.Saubert pushed ob at DEN 18 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 18(2:50 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to IND 32 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. I.Rodgers MUFFS catch - and recovers at IND 32. I.Rodgers to IND 32 for no gain (T.Cleveland).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(2:41 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to IND 38 for 6 yards (K.Williams; B.Browning).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IND 38(2:01 - 1st) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. P.Lindsay left tackle to IND 40 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones - J.Griffith).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IND 40(1:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods to DEN 48 for 12 yards (C.Sterns) [D.Williams]. PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IND 30(0:54 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 21 for -9 yards (B.Chubb).
|Punt
4 & 21 - IND 21(0:20 - 1st) M.Haack punts 45 yards to DEN 34 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(0:12 - 1st) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at DEN 40 for 6 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 46 for 6 yards (K.Moore).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46(14:28 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to IND 43 for 11 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(14:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam to IND 38 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 38(13:23 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to IND 34 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin - I.Odenigbo).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 34(12:41 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to IND 31 for 3 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 31(12:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - DEN 36(11:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 36(11:46 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - DEN 36(11:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hamler to IND 26 for 10 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 26(11:02 - 2nd) B.McManus 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:58 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left guard to IND 28 for 3 yards (B.Chubb).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(10:27 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left guard to IND 32 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - IND 32(9:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 47 for 15 yards (P.Surtain; J.Griffith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(9:13 - 2nd) D.Jackson right guard to IND 49 for 2 yards (J.Griffith - J.Jewell).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IND 49(8:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to A.Dulin (C.Sterns). PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - IND 39(8:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to DEN 49 for 12 yards (P.Surtain). FUMBLES (P.Surtain) - recovered by IND-P.Campbell at DEN 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:38 - 2nd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 39 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen; C.Sterns).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - IND 39(7:03 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right guard pushed ob at DEN 24 for 15 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(6:28 - 2nd) D.Jackson left guard to DEN 24 for no gain (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 24(5:50 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle intended for K.Granson INTERCEPTED by C.Sterns at DEN 15. C.Sterns to DEN 38 for 23 yards (D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 38(5:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 38(5:36 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to E.Saubert [D.Buckner]. PENALTY on IND-R.McLeod - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(5:32 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to IND 44 for 4 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 44(4:56 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end to IND 43 for 1 yard (E.Speed). PENALTY on DEN-A.Beck - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 46(4:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 46(4:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Boone pushed ob at IND 49 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 49(3:59 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 34 yards to IND 15 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-J.Griffith.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 25 for 10 yards (R.Darby).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:16 - 2nd) D.Jackson right guard to IND 27 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27(2:37 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right [B.Browning].
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - IND 27(2:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce pushed ob at IND 34 for 7 yards (R.Darby). Indianapolis challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce pushed ob at IND 35 for 8 yards (R.Darby).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(2:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Lindsay to IND 42 for 7 yards (P.Surtain) [J.Griffith].
|Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 42(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 42 - No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - IND 37(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to DEN 44 for 19 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(1:39 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 44(1:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (R.Darby).
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - IND 44(1:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to A.Dulin to DEN 26 for 18 yards (D.Mathis). Penalty on DEN-B.Browning - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(1:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to DEN 15 for 11 yards (P.Surtain; J.Jewell).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - IND 15(0:49 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at DEN 32 for -17 yards (sack split by J.Jewell and D.Jones). FUMBLES (J.Jewell) [J.Jewell] - recovered by IND-Q.Nelson at DEN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 28 - IND 33(0:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at DEN 43 for -10 yards (B.Browning).
|+10 YD
3 & 38 - IND 43(0:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce pushed ob at DEN 33 for 10 yards (P.Surtain).
|Field Goal
4 & 28 - IND 33(0:17 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:12 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on IND-E.Speed - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at IND 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 77 yards from IND 30 to DEN -7. M.Washington to DEN 10 for 17 yards (D.Flowers). FUMBLES (D.Flowers) - and recovers at DEN 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(0:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson kneels to DEN 12 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to E.Saubert to DEN 35 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(14:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Tomlinson.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - DEN 35(14:17 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 28 for -7 yards (D.Buckner). FUMBLES (D.Buckner) [D.Buckner] - and recovers at DEN 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - DEN 28(13:36 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Boone to DEN 36 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 36(12:59 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 43 yards to IND 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. I.Rodgers to IND 34 for 13 yards (J.Bobenmoyer).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(12:48 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to IND 39 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 39(12:18 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle to IND 41 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - IND 41(11:37 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to DEN 46 for 13 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(10:58 - 3rd) W.Fries reported in as eligible. D.Jackson left guard to DEN 44 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - IND 44(10:19 - 3rd) D.Jackson right guard to DEN 31 for 13 yards (K.Jackson; A.Singleton).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(9:40 - 3rd) D.Jackson left tackle to DEN 32 for -1 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 32(9:06 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 32(9:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - IND 32(8:56 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(8:51 - 3rd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+51 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 27(8:12 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep middle to C.Sutton to IND 22 for 51 yards (R.Thomas) [C.Williams].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(7:22 - 3rd) M.Washington left end to IND 13 for 9 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 13(6:44 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to IND 9 for 4 yards (I.Rodgers).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 9(6:01 - 3rd) M.Gordon left tackle to IND 10 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 10(5:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at IND 16 for -6 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - DEN 16(4:42 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Saubert.
|No Good
4 & 16 - DEN 16(4:35 - 3rd) B.McManus 34 yard field goal is BLOCKED (G.Stewart) - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(4:30 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right [B.Chubb].
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(4:26 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson to IND 19 for -5 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IND 19(3:44 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle intended for M.Pittman INTERCEPTED by C.Sterns [B.Browning] at IND 29. C.Sterns to IND 27 for 2 yards (M.Pittman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(3:38 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 27(3:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to A.Beck (K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 27(3:28 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - DEN 27(3:23 - 3rd) B.McManus 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:19 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to IND 27 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(2:47 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle to IND 29 for 2 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 29(2:04 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (K.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 29(2:00 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 49 yards to DEN 22 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(1:52 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to E.Saubert to DEN 29 for 7 yards (G.Stewart; Z.Franklin) [D.Odeyingbo].
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 29(1:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 34 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore; R.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 34(0:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy (D.Buckner).
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 34(0:30 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Boone to IND 32 for 34 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 32(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - DEN 37(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 37(14:56 - 4th) M.Boone right guard to IND 35 for 2 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 35(14:20 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by R.Thomas [K.Paye] at IND 4. R.Thomas to IND 39 for 35 yards (J.Jeudy). IND-K.Paye was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(14:07 - 4th) D.Jackson right guard to DEN 49 for 12 yards (K.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 49(13:28 - 4th) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 42 for 7 yards (N.Bonitto). PENALTY on IND-D.Pinter - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 49 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - IND 41(13:03 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Lindsay to IND 47 for 6 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-A.Singleton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at IND 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(12:38 - 4th) D.Jackson left guard to DEN 37 for 1 yard (B.Browning; E.Uwazurike).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - IND 37(12:04 - 4th) D.Jackson up the middle to DEN 38 for -1 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 38(11:24 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at DEN 45 for -7 yards (sack split by B.Chubb and B.Browning).
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 45(10:53 - 4th) M.Haack punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-L.Rhodes - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(10:44 - 4th) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 27 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DEN 27(10:03 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 20 for -7 yards (sack split by D.Odeyingbo and Y.Ngakoue).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 20(9:22 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to E.Saubert to DEN 28 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 28(8:42 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 52 yards to IND 20 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. D.Flowers pushed ob at IND 29 for 9 yards (M.Boone).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 29(8:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox. PENALTY on DEN-B.Browning - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at IND 29 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - IND 34(8:27 - 4th) P.Lindsay left tackle to IND 32 for -2 yards (B.Browning).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IND 32(7:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to K.Granson. PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - IND 27(7:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to J.Woods.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - IND 27(7:38 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 34 for 7 yards (D.Mathis).
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 34(7:02 - 4th) M.Haack punts 54 yards to DEN 12 - Center-L.Rhodes. M.Washington to DEN 15 for 3 yards (G.Stuard).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 15(6:47 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 32 for 17 yards (I.Rodgers; R.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(6:04 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 38 for 6 yards (D.Buckner; D.Odeyingbo).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 38(5:22 - 4th) M.Boone right tackle to DEN 45 for 7 yards (R.Thomas; B.Okereke).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(4:42 - 4th) M.Boone right tackle to IND 37 for 18 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 37(3:59 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 37 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 42(3:58 - 4th) M.Boone left tackle to IND 39 for 3 yards (D.Buckner). DEN-G.Bolles was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 39(3:20 - 4th) M.Boone right guard to IND 35 for 4 yards (D.Buckner; R.McLeod).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 35(3:16 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton pushed ob at IND 28 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 28(3:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to E.Saubert to IND 19 for 9 yards (B.Okereke; Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(2:27 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to IND 14 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 14(2:23 - 4th) M.Boone right guard to IND 13 for 1 yard (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 13(2:19 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep middle intended for T.Cleveland INTERCEPTED by S.Gilmore at IND -5. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(2:13 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to IND 31 for 11 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 31(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 25 for -6 yards (B.Chubb). FUMBLES (B.Chubb) - touched at IND 25 - and recovers at IND 30.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - IND 30(1:24 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce ran ob at IND 47 for 17 yards.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(1:17 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to DEN 43 for 10 yards (E.Bassey; A.Singleton). DEN-N.Bonitto was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(1:08 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to DEN 38 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - IND 38(0:51 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson ran ob at DEN 34 for 4 yards. PENALTY on DEN-J.Kongbo - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - IND 34(0:47 - 4th) D.Jackson up the middle to DEN 17 for 17 yards (C.Sterns; K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17(0:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to D.Jackson to DEN 8 for 9 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 8(0:14 - 4th) M.Ryan spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IND 8(0:13 - 4th) PENALTY on IND - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 13(0:13 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - IND 13(0:08 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:00 - 5) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Lindsay pushed ob at IND 26 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(9:30 - 5) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 42 for 16 yards (K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(9:00 - 5) D.Jackson up the middle to DEN 49 for 9 yards (K.Williams; A.Singleton).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - IND 49(8:25 - 5) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell ran ob at DEN 37 for 12 yards (C.Sterns).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(7:55 - 5) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to DEN 33 for 4 yards (P.Surtain).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 33(7:20 - 5) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 31 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike; B.Chubb).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - IND 31(6:39 - 5) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to DEN 30 for 1 yard (Dj.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 30(5:54 - 5) C.McLaughlin 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 5) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(5:50 - 5) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 49 for 24 yards (R.Thomas).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(5:16 - 5) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Jeudy to IND 14 for 37 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(4:30 - 5) M.Gordon right tackle to IND 11 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; D.Odeyingbo).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 11(3:52 - 5) M.Gordon left guard to IND 6 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 6(3:12 - 5) M.Gordon left guard to IND 5 for 1 yard (D.Buckner; B.Okereke).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DEN 5(2:38 - 5) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton (S.Gilmore).
