Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2) on a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception.
A boy ran onto the field after Fournette's first TD and was tackled hard by a security guard at the opposite end of the field. Police said there would be no charges and no arrest was made.
The Falcons (2-3) trimmed a 21-0 deficit to six on Marcus Mariota's 19-yard TD throw to Olamide Zaccheaus and subsequent 2-point conversion pass to KhaDarel Hodge with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta did not get the ball back as Brady, aided by a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on a third-down sack, led a game-clinching drive deep into Falcons territory.
Atlanta has one of the NFL's most productive running games but did not have much success on the ground early without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve last week.
A week after rushing for over 200 yards in a three-point victory over Cleveland, the Falcons were outgained 297 yards to 89 overall in the opening half. They remained committed to the run, though, and wound up with 151 yards rushing on 31 attempts.
Mariota was Atlanta's most effective runner, gaining 61 yards on seven attempts. He was 14-of-25 passing for 147 yards and one TD without an interception, but he was also sacked five times for 37 yards in losses.
Brady led a pair of 13-play drives - one covering 88 yards and the other 84 - to build a 10-0 lead on Fournette's TD run and Ryan Succop's 21-yard field.
Succop added a 44-yarder as time expired in the first half to make it 13-0, with Fournette's 21-yard reception setting up the kick after Atlanta's Younghoe Koo missed a 52-yard field goal with 20 seconds left.
BOY ON THE FIELD
A woman who identified herself as the mother of the child who ran on the field told The Associated Press the boy was 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
INJURIES
The Falcons played without TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring), who was inactive. ... Falcons LB Mykal Walker left with a groin injury in the second quarter. ... WRs Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring), S Logan Ryan (foot), TE Cameron Brate (concussion) and DL Akiem Hicks (foot) were inactive for Tampa Bay due to injury. ... Bucs CBs Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) departed in in the second half.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Return home to host San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
Buccaneers: Play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:34
|29:26
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|261
|420
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|69
|Rush Attempts
|31
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|351
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|35-52
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.3
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|97
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1-28
|2-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|14/25
|147
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
19
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|7
|61
|0
|23
|19
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|13
|45
|0
|17
|4
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|8
|34
|0
|22
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|11
|1
|8
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
11
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|2
|39
|1
|20
|11
|
D. London 5 WR
7
FPTS
|D. London
|7
|4
|35
|0
|15
|7
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|5
|3
|33
|0
|13
|8
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Williams 35 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|10
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Franks 15 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Franks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
|K. Hodge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
1
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|6
|48.3
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|23.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Brady
|35/52
|351
|1
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
35
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|14
|56
|1
|14
|35
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|5
|14
|0
|7
|6
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|12
|
T. Brady 12 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Brady
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
35
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|11
|10
|83
|1
|21
|35
|
M. Evans 13 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Evans
|8
|4
|81
|0
|40
|12
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|6
|6
|61
|0
|20
|12
|
C. Otton 88 TE
10
FPTS
|C. Otton
|7
|6
|43
|0
|12
|10
|
S. Miller 10 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Miller
|7
|4
|35
|0
|12
|7
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|6
|
R. Gage 17 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Gage
|6
|2
|20
|0
|14
|6
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
|K. Kieft
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Britt 52 LB
|K. Britt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 53 ILB
|K. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|44
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|4
|49.3
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|20.0
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to TB 1. R.White to TB 19 for 18 yards (K.Hodge).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 19(14:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 19(14:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 33 for 14 yards (J.Hawkins; M.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(14:19 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 35 for 2 yards (T.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 35(13:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to K.Rudolph [G.Jarrett].
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 35(13:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 35(13:39 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 20(13:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London (C.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 20(13:24 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 26 for 6 yards (L.David). PENALTY on TB-K.Neal - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 20 - No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 25(13:01 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 21 for -4 yards (A.Winfield).
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 21(12:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Firkser to ATL 32 for 11 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(11:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to F.Franks (A.Winfield) [S.Barrett].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 32(11:26 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 32(11:23 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 25 for -7 yards (J.Tryon).
|Punt
4 & 17 - ATL 25(10:51 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to TB 23 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(10:43 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 29(10:12 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 32 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - TB 32(9:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to ATL 48 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(8:49 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to ATL 37 for 11 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(8:09 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to ATL 35 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 35(7:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to ATL 30 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TB 30(6:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to ATL 24 for 6 yards (D.Alford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 24(6:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to ATL 17 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett) [L.Carter].
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 17(5:29 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TB 17(5:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to ATL 15 for 2 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TB 15(4:57 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to ATL 15 for no gain (A.Ogundeji - J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(4:52 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 14 for -1 yards (A.Winfield).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 14(4:09 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 31 for 17 yards (A.Winfield - D.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(3:30 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(3:26 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 32 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 32(2:53 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 48 for 16 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(2:08 - 1st) C.Huntley up the middle to TB 48 for 4 yards (C.Nassib).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 48(1:29 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to TB 49 for -1 yards (L.Hall).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ATL 49(0:52 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.London to TB 25 for 24 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 49 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 41(0:24 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to TB 49 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 37 yards to TB 12 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-T.Andersen.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12(14:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 19 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TB 19(14:23 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 26 for 7 yards (L.Carter).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(14:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to TB 35 for 9 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 35(13:39 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TB 35(13:35 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 39 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(13:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 44 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - TB 44(12:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to ATL 44 for 12 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 44(12:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller (C.Hayward). ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 44(12:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to ATL 37 for 7 yards (R.Evans - A.Terrell).
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - TB 37(11:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to ATL 12 for 25 yards (J.Hawkins). TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 12(11:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to ATL 14 for -2 yards (R.Evans). PENALTY on TB-K.Kieft - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 12 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - TB 22(10:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 10 for 12 yards (R.Grant).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TB 10(10:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to ATL 1 for 9 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(9:34 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:31 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to F.Franks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(9:25 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Hodge [D.White].
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 25(9:17 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 36 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(8:35 - 2nd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 43 for 7 yards (D.White - A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 43(7:59 - 2nd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 46 for 3 yards (S.Barrett - L.David).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(7:20 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 46 for no gain (C.Davis) [C.Nassib].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(6:44 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 49 for 3 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 49(5:59 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London [J.Tryon].
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 49(5:55 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to TB 13 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 13(5:43 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 13 for no gain (M.Walker - M.Dickerson).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 13(5:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 27 for 14 yards (D.Alford; M.Walker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(4:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 34 for 7 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - TB 34(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to TB 46 for 12 yards (R.Evans).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(3:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to ATL 42 for 12 yards (D.Alford; M.Walker).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TB 42(3:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to ATL 24 for 18 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 24(2:54 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 24(2:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans ran ob at ATL 17 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TB 17(2:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-S.Mason - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 17 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - TB 22(2:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to ATL 10 for 12 yards (M.Walker - J.Hawkins) [G.Jarrett].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TB 10(1:55 - 2nd) C.Godwin right end to ATL 8 for 2 yards (R.Grant; L.Carter).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TB 8(1:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to ATL 3 for 5 yards (C.Hayward).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 3(1:21 - 2nd) R.Succop 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(1:18 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 63 yards from TB 35 to ATL 2. A.Williams to ATL 32 for 30 yards (J.Camarda; K.Kieft).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(1:10 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 40 for 8 yards (J.Dean).
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 40(0:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at TB 40 for 20 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-V.Vea - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:39 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Hodge.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(0:37 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at TB 33 for -8 yards (A.Winfield). FUMBLES (A.Winfield) [A.Winfield] - and recovers at TB 34.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ATL 34(0:29 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right.
|No Good
4 & 19 - ATL 34(0:24 - 2nd) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 42(0:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to S.Miller.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TB 42(0:16 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to ATL 47 for 11 yards (M.Walker).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(0:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette ran ob at ATL 26 for 21 yards (M.Walker). ATL-M.Walker was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - TB 26(0:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to ATL -1. A.Williams to ATL 18 for 19 yards (Z.McCollum).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 18(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 13(14:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Hodge pushed ob at ATL 22 for 9 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 22(14:32 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 22 for no gain (J.Dean).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 22(14:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to T.Allgeier pushed ob at ATL 39 for 17 yards (D.White). PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 22 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - ATL 17(13:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams to ATL 27 for 10 yards (A.Winfield - M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 27(13:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota up the middle to ATL 30 for 3 yards (D.White; C.Nassib).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(12:32 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 29 for -1 yards (D.White - W.Gholston).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ATL 29(11:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 23 for -6 yards (D.Senat).
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 23(11:24 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Hodge to ATL 36 for 13 yards (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 36(10:42 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 62 yards to TB 2 - Center-L.McCullough. J.Darden ran ob at TB 26 for 24 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(10:28 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 28 for 2 yards (L.Carter). ATL-A.Ogundeji was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 28(10:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left [T.Andersen].
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TB 28(9:59 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 38 for 10 yards (D.Alford).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(9:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 47 for 9 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 47(8:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (D.Alford).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 47(8:47 - 3rd) R.White right tackle to TB 48 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(8:13 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to ATL 49 for 3 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TB 49(7:48 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 43 for 6 yards (C.Hayward).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 43(7:23 - 3rd) R.White right tackle to ATL 41 for 2 yards (T.Andersen; D.Marlowe).
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(6:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at ATL 1 for 40 yards (D.Marlowe). Tampa Bay challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(6:12 - 3rd) F.Johnson reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:09 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to R.Gage is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to ATL 0. A.Williams to ATL 20 for 20 yards (D.Delaney).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(6:03 - 3rd) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 43 for 23 yards (J.Dean).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43(5:27 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 50(4:49 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to TB 48 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 48(4:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 43 for -9 yards (L.Hall).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ATL 43(3:33 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to TB 13 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(3:25 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 11 for -2 yards (T.Andersen).
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - TB 11(3:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 7 for -4 yards (M.Dickerson - T.Horne).
|+12 YD
3 & 16 - TB 7(2:41 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 19 for 12 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 19(2:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 52 yards to ATL 29 - Center-Z.Triner. A.Williams to TB 43 for 28 yards (K.Britt; K.Young).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43(1:43 - 3rd) C.Huntley right guard to TB 21 for 22 yards (J.Dean - S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 21(1:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-R.Nunez-Roches - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TB 21 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 16(0:56 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to TB 15 for 1 yard (D.Senat).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 15(0:21 - 3rd) T.Allgeier up the middle to TB 14 for 1 yard (C.Nassib - L.David).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 14(15:00 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to TB 10 for 4 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(14:25 - 4th) T.Allgeier right tackle to TB 8 for 2 yards (C.Nassib).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 8(13:44 - 4th) A.Williams right end for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(13:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(13:36 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 31 for 6 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 31(13:10 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 31(13:05 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 38 yards to ATL 31 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(12:57 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to O.Zaccheaus.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(12:54 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London ran ob at ATL 46 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(12:36 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 49 for 3 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ATL 49(12:03 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to TB 45 for 6 yards (V.Vea). PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 49 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - ATL 34(11:45 - 4th) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 40 for 6 yards (J.Tryon; W.Gholston).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ATL 40(11:09 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 34 for -6 yards (V.Vea).
|Punt
4 & 22 - ATL 34(10:36 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 57 yards to TB 9 - Center-L.McCullough. J.Darden ran ob at TB 25 for 16 yards (T.Andersen).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:25 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 28 for 3 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 28(10:05 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TB 28(10:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 28(9:56 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to ATL 30 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(9:49 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 32 for 2 yards (S.Barrett; L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 32(9:16 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 39 for 7 yards (W.Gholston).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 39(8:29 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 41 for 2 yards (L.Hall).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(7:52 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to P.Hesse to 50 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 50(7:24 - 4th) M.Mariota up the middle to TB 48 for 2 yards (D.Senat).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(6:52 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to TB 47 for 1 yard (L.David - S.Barrett). PENALTY on TB-L.Hall - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(6:27 - 4th) A.Williams up the middle to TB 42 for no gain (V.Vea; W.Gholston).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 42(5:50 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to TB 29 for 13 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 29(5:29 - 4th) A.Williams up the middle to TB 26 for 3 yards (A.Nelson; D.Senat).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 26(4:50 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 26(4:47 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London pushed ob at TB 19 for 7 yards (M.Edwards) [D.White]. TB-M.Edwards was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 19(4:43 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:38 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Mariota pass to K.Hodge is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:38 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 37 for 12 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(4:01 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 40 for 3 yards (R.Evans; G.Jarrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TB 40(3:55 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 43 for 3 yards (T.Andersen).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TB 43(3:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin. PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(3:15 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to ATL 47 for 5 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TB 47(3:09 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TB 47(3:03 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 43 for -10 yards (G.Jarrett). PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 32(2:56 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TB 32(2:53 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to ATL 27 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TB 27(2:46 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to ATL 18 for 9 yards (A.Terrell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 18(2:00 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 19 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TB 19(1:18 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 20 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - TB 20(0:39 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to ATL 21 for -1 yards.
