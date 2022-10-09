|
|
|HOU
|JAC
Pierce, Texans beat Jaguars for 9th straight win in series
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie's 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday to extend their winning streak in the series to nine.
Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight in Jacksonville despite finishing with just 248 yards.
The Texans (1-3-1) got a huge assist from the top pick in April's NFL draft. Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker rag-dolled quarterback Davis Mills after whistles stopped a third-and-20 play. Walker was going to be flagged for a neutral-zone infraction and penalized 5 yards. But his inexcusable mistake gave Houston 15 yards and an automatic first down.
Pierce took it from there. The former Florida standout, who played collegiately about 75 miles west of Jacksonville, made the Jaguars (2-3) look silly on his longest run of the day. He slipped through the line of scrimmage and then wiggled and willed his way through half the defense.
Tyson Campbell finally brought him down just shy of the goal line. Pierce scored up the middle two plays later, putting the Texans up 13-6 in an otherwise ugly game that up to that point featured four field goals, eight punts and 10 penalties.
Trevor Lawrence delivered a second straight stinker. The second-year starter, coming off a five-turnover game at Philadelphia, completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions. Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. picked off a Lawrence pass in the end zone early in the third quarter.
It was the latest miscue for Lawrence, who has turned in more downs that ups this season.
Lawrence and the Jaguars had two chances in the closing minutes, but the quarterback misfired on a fourth-down pass on the first and was picked off to end the game.
Davis Mills played error-free football for Houston. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 140 yards. He was sacked once.
RETIRED NUMBER
Jaguars owner Shad Khan delivered Tony Boselli his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring of excellence and formally retired Boselli's No. 71 jersey.
The halftime presentation was the highlight of the franchise's ''Legends Weekend.'' Nearly 100 former players were on hand to see Boselli honored. The team also released a 40-minute documentary titled ''71,'' which chronicles Boselli's life and playing career. Boselli wore his gold Hall of Fame jacket during the ceremony and was flanked by his bronze Hall of Fame bust.
KEY INJURIES
Jaguars LG Ben Bartch and LB K'Lavon Chaisson left the game with knee injuries. . Both teams played without one of their best defensive linemen: Houston was without Jon Greenard; Jacksonville was without Foley Fatukasi.
UP NEXT
Texans: Play at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jaguars: Play at Tennessee, where Jacksonville has lost eight straight.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:47
|28:13
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|248
|422
|Total Plays
|56
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|136
|Rush Attempts
|31
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|25-47
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.8
|3-53.0
|Return Yards
|75
|83
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|3-62
|Int. - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Mills
|16/24
|140
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|26
|99
|1
|20
|19
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|15
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Mills 10 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Mills
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Collins
|6
|4
|65
|0
|23
|10
|
J. Akins 88 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Akins
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|4
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|6
|4
|20
|0
|7
|6
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
19
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|5
|3
|14
|0
|11
|19
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|4
|
M. Schreck 47 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 43 LB
|N. Hewitt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
|T. Hairston II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
7
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|51
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|6
|48.8
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|25/47
|286
|0
|2
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|10
|71
|0
|30
|14
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|4
|29
|0
|12
|9
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|10
|27
|0
|9
|5
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Jones
|11
|7
|104
|0
|37
|17
|
E. Engram 17 TE
12
FPTS
|E. Engram
|10
|6
|69
|0
|28
|12
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|5
|3
|43
|0
|20
|14
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
C. Manhertz 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|5
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|8
|3
|12
|0
|7
|4
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|1
|11
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
6
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|53.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|3
|20.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|10.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins (A.Gotsis).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 29 for 4 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 29(14:14 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks (D.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29(14:09 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to JAC 14 - Center-J.Weeks. J.Agnew to JAC 20 for 6 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin; G.Wallow).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(13:58 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 20 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 20(13:22 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 21 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 21(12:39 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - JAC 21(12:36 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to HOU 21 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.King to HOU 31 for 10 yards (A.Wingard - C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(12:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 47 for 16 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 47(11:46 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 47 for no gain (D.Lloyd).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 47(11:08 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to JAC 48 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 48(10:26 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to R.Burkhead [A.Key].
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 48(10:23 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to JAC 3 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-G.Arnold.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 3(10:13 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 5 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 5(9:31 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 23 for 18 yards (J.Owens).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(8:59 - 1st) T.Etienne right end pushed ob at HOU 47 for 30 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(8:31 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to HOU 45 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 45(7:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 45(7:51 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to HOU 43 for 2 yards (D.King).
|Punt
4 & 6 - JAC 43(7:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to HOU 4 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(7:10 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 24 for 20 yards (S.Griffin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(6:24 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 26 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis - D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 26(5:45 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to D.Pierce.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 26(5:41 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks [F.Oluokun].
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 26(5:36 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to JAC 17 - Center-J.Weeks. J.Agnew to JAC 32 for 15 yards (T.Hairston).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(5:25 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne pushed ob at HOU 48 for 20 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(5:02 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to HOU 44 for 4 yards (R.Lopez; J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 44(4:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Manhertz pushed ob at HOU 32 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(4:14 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 23 for 9 yards (J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 23(3:49 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to HOU 19 for 4 yards (J.Hughes; J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(3:21 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Manhertz to HOU 16 for 3 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 16(2:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 9 for 7 yards (D.Stingley; M.Addison).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 9(2:14 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 8 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 8(1:37 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 8(1:33 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JAC 8(1:25 - 1st) R.Patterson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to HOU 1. T.Smith to HOU 25 for 24 yards (S.Quarterman - D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:17 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to HOU 26 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(0:41 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 38 for 12 yards (T.Campbell).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:05 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 45 for 7 yards (T.Walker - C.Peters).
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle pushed ob at JAC 38 for 17 yards (S.Griffin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at JAC 32 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HOU 32(13:50 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left end to JAC 32 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 32(13:08 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to JAC 31 for 1 yard (T.Walker; D.Lloyd).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 31(12:29 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 70 yards from HOU 35 to JAC -5. J.Agnew to JAC 34 for 39 yards (E.Murray - M.Stewart). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 8 yards - enforced at JAC 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 8(12:18 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to JAC 14 for 6 yards (R.Lopez).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 14(11:39 - 2nd) J.Agnew left end to JAC 17 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 17(11:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 20 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(10:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to M.Jones to HOU 43 for 37 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(9:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to HOU 40 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 40(8:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones (G.Wallow).
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 40(8:50 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 37 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - JAC 37(8:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.King).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(8:07 - 2nd) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 40 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - HOU 40(7:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to O.Howard (F.Oluokun). PENALTY on JAC-D.Lloyd - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:32 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to 50 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; R.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 50(6:55 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to JAC 45 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(6:12 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to JAC 34 for 11 yards (A.Cisco).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 34(5:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 34 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 39(4:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to JAC 35 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 35(4:16 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to JAC 33 for 2 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 33(3:32 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - HOU 33(3:28 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to JAC -2. J.Agnew to JAC 23 for 25 yards (D.Ogunbowale - J.Hansen).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(3:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 20 for -3 yards (G.Wallow).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - JAC 20(2:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-B.Bartch - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 20 - No Play.
|+25 YD
2 & 18 - JAC 15(2:27 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to E.Engram to JAC 40 for 25 yards (J.Pitre). JAC-B.Bartch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:00 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 49 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Pitre).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 49(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Robinson to HOU 41 for 10 yards (G.Wallow).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 41(0:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep right to D.Arnold to HOU 21 for 20 yards (J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(0:50 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to HOU 16 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 16(0:26 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - JAC 16(0:23 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne pushed ob at HOU 4 for 12 yards (K.Grugier-Hill). PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 26(0:15 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to T.Etienne to HOU 16 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey) [M.Collins]. FUMBLES (C.Kirksey) - RECOVERED by HOU-J.Pitre at HOU 11. J.Pitre to HOU 19 for 8 yards (D.Arnold; T.Etienne). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to T.Etienne (C.Kirksey) [M.Collins].
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - JAC 26(0:11 - 2nd) R.Patterson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke Penalty on HOU-T.Smith - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (R.Green).
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(14:28 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to E.Engram to HOU 45 for 28 yards (J.Pitre - J.Owens).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 45(14:03 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to HOU 46 for -1 yards (M.Collins - D.King).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 46(13:26 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to HOU 29 for 17 yards (J.Pitre).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(12:45 - 3rd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 23 for 6 yards (G.Wallow).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 23(12:09 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to HOU 23 for no gain (D.King).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 23(11:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to HOU 16 for 7 yards (S.Nelson; C.Kirksey).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(10:50 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to HOU 7 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 7(10:12 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right intended for Z.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Stingley at HOU -7. D.Stingley to HOU 2 for 9 yards (T.Lawrence).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2(10:04 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 3 for 1 yard (T.Walker - R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 3(9:19 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 6 for 3 yards (T.Campbell) [D.Hamilton].
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 6(8:42 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 15 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd; R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15(8:04 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 21 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 21(7:24 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 24 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 24(6:40 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 26 for 2 yards (C.Peters).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:58 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to M.Schreck to HOU 32 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 32(5:19 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 31 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 31(4:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at HOU 42 for 11 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:54 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right end to HOU 48 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 48(3:16 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 50(2:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to JAC 49 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun - D.Lloyd).
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 49(2:01 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to JAC 9 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 9(1:54 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 7 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 7(1:19 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to JAC 11 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 11(0:42 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to M.Jones to JAC 31 for 20 yards (D.Stingley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(0:05 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 34 for 3 yards (S.Nelson).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 34(15:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 36(14:21 - 4th) T.Lawrence scrambles left end pushed ob at JAC 48 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 47(13:54 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 47(13:47 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to HOU 44 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey - D.King).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 44(13:03 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to HOU 38 for 6 yards (S.Nelson - C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - JAC 38(12:34 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 38 for no gain (C.Kirksey; M.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(12:27 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at HOU 30 for -8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - HOU 30(11:43 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 33 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 33(11:05 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to HOU 42 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 42(10:28 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-J.Weeks - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(10:21 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 20(10:17 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - JAC 20(10:12 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 15(10:12 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to J.Agnew.
|Punt
4 & 15 - JAC 15(10:09 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 62 yards to HOU 23 - Center-R.Matiscik. T.Smith to HOU 26 for 3 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(9:59 - 4th) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 27 for 1 yard (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 27(9:15 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 34 for 7 yards (C.Peters).
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 34(8:27 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep left to N.Collins to JAC 43 for 23 yards (T.Campbell). Penalty on JAC-T.Campbell - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 43(7:59 - 4th) D.Pierce right end to JAC 41 for 2 yards (S.Griffin). PENALTY on HOU-P.Dorsett - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 47(7:34 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to O.Howard.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - HOU 47(7:30 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to D.Pierce.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - HOU 47(7:26 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 47 - No Play. Penalty on JAC-T.Walker - Neutral Zone Infraction - declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(7:26 - 4th) D.Pierce right end pushed ob at JAC 39 for -1 yards (S.Griffin - R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 39(6:50 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to JAC 33 for 6 yards (T.Campbell).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 33(6:10 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 38(6:10 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at JAC 27 for 11 yards (S.Griffin) [A.Key].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(5:41 - 4th) D.Pierce left end to JAC 22 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun; T.Campbell).
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 22(5:02 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to JAC 2 for 20 yards (D.Smoot - A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(4:11 - 4th) D.Pierce right end to JAC 1 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton - C.Muma). Jacksonville challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 1(3:14 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to JAC -2. J.Agnew to JAC 14 for 16 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 14(3:07 - 4th) T.Lawrence scrambles up the middle to JAC 22 for 8 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JAC 22(2:44 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 22(2:42 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 28 for 6 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(2:18 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram ran ob at JAC 33 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 33(2:13 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep right to M.Jones to 50 for 17 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 50(2:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to T.Etienne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 50(1:56 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 50(1:51 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones (R.Green).
|No Gain
4 & 10 - JAC 50(1:47 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(1:41 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to JAC 49 for 1 yard (C.Peters; T.Campbell).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 49(1:37 - 4th) D.Pierce right end to JAC 47 for 2 yards (T.Walker).
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 47(1:34 - 4th) D.Pierce right end to JAC 49 for -2 yards (J.Allen - T.Walker).
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 49(0:47 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 36 yards to JAC 13 - Center-J.Weeks - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 13(0:41 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Jones (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 13(0:36 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 18 for 5 yards. Lateral to C.Kirk to JAC 24 for 6 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 24(0:19 - 4th) T.Lawrence spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 24(0:18 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (D.Stingley).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 24(0:13 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne ran ob at JAC 35 for 11 yards (D.Stingley).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(0:08 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne ran ob at JAC 47 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 47(0:03 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by D.King at HOU 15. D.King ran ob at HOU 44 for 29 yards.
-
SF
CAR
17
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
LAR
16
10
2nd 2:33 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
14
7
2nd 3:22 FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS