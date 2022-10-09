|
|
|CHI
|MIN
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive, and the Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday.
Cameron Dantzler sealed the victory that put the Vikings (4-1) alone in first place in the NFC North by ripping the ball away from former teammate Ihmir Smith-Marsette near the one-minute mark after a pass from Justin Fields to the Minnesota 39.
Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters and rushed eight times for 47 yards, but the Bears (2-3) didn't have enough defense to pull it out.
Justin Jefferson finished with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Cousins to push the lead to seven, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two scores.
Cousins set a franchise record with 17 consecutive completions to start the game, and coach Kevin O'Connell put on a play-calling clinic as the Vikings reached the end zone on their first three possessions for a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Three times last week against New Orleans, they had to settle for field goals after crossing the 20.
After a punt, two missed field goals and an interception threatened to ruin Minnesota's stellar start, the Vikings had one more commanding drive.
David Montgomery scored Chicago's' first touchdown on a 9-yard run. Fields hit Velus Jones Jr. from 9 yards out on the first possession of the third quarter get the Bears back into it.
Early in the fourth, Kindle Vildor picked off Cousins as he rolled right on first down and tried to connect with Adam Thielen at the 30, and the return gave the Bears the ball near midfield. Two plays later, Fields got loose for what would've been a 52-yard touchdown run, but Smith-Marsette was called for an illegal block above the waist to wipe that out.
Cairo Santos instead made his third field goal of the game to give the Bears for a 22-21 lead with 9:31 to go. The Vikings responded with a 17-play, 80-yard march that drained an even 7 minutes off the clock. That drive included a 5-yard run with less than three minutes left by the pocket-preferring Cousins on third-and-5 from the Chicago 20.
PREGAME
With division rival Green Bay playing early in London, much of the broadcast was shown on the videoboards as fans filed in and sunlight streamed through the west-facing windows.
When the Giants took the lead for good in the 29-22 victory over the Packers, the Vikings' game operations crew sounded the celebratory Gjallarhorn. The crowd roared as Green Bay fell to 3-2 and put Minnesota ahead in the division standings.
STILL SPECIAL?
The Vikings under new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels had been stellar in nearly every facet of the kicking game over the first four games, but there were some hiccups Sunday.
Greg Joseph, who was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 5 for 5 on field goals to beat the Saints, had a 53-yard try go wide right at the halftime gun and a 51-yard attempt blocked by Dominique Robinson on Minnesota's only possession of the third quarter.
Jalen Reagor, who had his first Vikings touchdown on a jet-motion shovel pass from Cousins, fumbled a punt return that he recovered around midfield in the second quarter.
INJURY REPORT
Chicago: CB Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) sat out for the second straight game. ... LB Matthew Adams (calf) was hurt in the third quarter.
Minnesota: Rookie RB Ty Chandler left the game with a hand injury on special teams. ... Rookie CB Akayleb Evans was being evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Chicago: Hosts Washington on Thursday night.
Minnesota: At Miami next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:16
|36:44
|1st Downs
|14
|29
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|12-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|271
|429
|Total Plays
|47
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|117
|Rush Attempts
|24
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|193
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|33-42
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-56.0
|1-15.0
|Return Yards
|57
|72
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Fields
|15/21
|208
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8
|47
|0
|12
|18
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|12
|20
|1
|9
|18
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|4
|11
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|4
|62
|0
|30
|18
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|5
|2
|52
|0
|39
|7
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|4
|4
|45
|0
|23
|8
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
4
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|4
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|0
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|7
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
|D. Mooney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
10
FPTS
|C. Santos
|3/3
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|56.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
7
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|32/41
|296
|1
|1
|23
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
29
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Cook
|18
|94
|2
|15
|25
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|9
|19
|0
|7
|6
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
23
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|4
|4
|1
|5
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
29
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|13
|12
|154
|0
|31
|29
|
I. Smith 84 TE
8
FPTS
|I. Smith
|5
|4
|42
|0
|15
|8
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|5
|5
|41
|0
|10
|9
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|4
|27
|0
|13
|6
|
D. Cook 4 RB
25
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|27
|0
|23
|25
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|4
|3
|21
|0
|11
|6
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|
E. Ingram 67 OG
|E. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 85 WR
|D. Chisena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
|T. Chandler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
3
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|1
|15.0
|0
|15
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|24.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to MIN 0. K.Nwangwu to MIN 14 for 14 yards (J.Blackwell; D.Houston-Carson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 14(14:55 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 18 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad; A.Watts).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 18(14:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at MIN 34 for 16 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 38 for 4 yards (K.Vildor).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 38(13:07 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 48 for 14 yards (K.Gordon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(12:32 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 46 for 2 yards (M.Adams).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 46(11:58 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to CHI 41 for 5 yards (N.Morrow - K.Vildor).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 41(11:19 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to CHI 35 for 6 yards (N.Morrow - Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(10:41 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 29 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 29(10:09 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 13 for 16 yards (K.Gordon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(9:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 10 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 10(8:39 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 1 for 9 yards (Ja.Jones - J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 1(8:18 - 1st) O.Udoh reported in as eligible. D.Cook right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:15 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 25 - No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 20(8:15 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to 50 for 30 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 50(7:39 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to MIN 46 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CHI 46(7:06 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney. PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Defensive Pass Interference - 20 yards - enforced at MIN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 26(6:59 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 26 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 26(6:21 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CHI 26(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-L.Borom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CHI 31(6:15 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CHI 31(6:11 - 1st) C.Santos 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(6:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIN 31 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 31(5:32 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to MIN 37 for 6 yards (T.Gipson; Ja.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37(4:54 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 38 for 1 yard (K.Gordon) [T.Gipson].
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 38(4:08 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 47 for 15 yards (J.Brisker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 47(3:23 - 1st) A.Mattison right end to CHI 48 for -1 yards (A.Watts).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 48(2:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 35 for 13 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(2:16 - 1st) A.Mattison up the middle to CHI 29 for 6 yards (R.Smith - M.Pennel).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 29(1:41 - 1st) A.Mattison left tackle to CHI 27 for 2 yards (R.Smith; M.Pennel).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 27(1:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at CHI 20 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 5 for 15 yards (K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Cook right end for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to CHI -1. V.Jones to CHI 14 for 15 yards (D.Chisena).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 14(14:52 - 2nd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 11 - and recovers at CHI 13. J.Fields to CHI 13 for no gain (E.Kendricks). Penalty on CHI-J.Fields - Illegal Motion - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 13(14:40 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 13(14:36 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 9 for -4 yards (D.Hunter).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHI 9(13:50 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 52 yards to MIN 39 - Center-P.Scales. J.Reagor to MIN 47 for 8 yards (Ja.Jones). FUMBLES (Ja.Jones) - and recovers at MIN 49. PENALTY on MIN-K.Boyd - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 29(13:37 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 28 for -1 yards (D.Robinson - A.Muhammad).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 28(13:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 37 for 9 yards (K.Gordon - N.Morrow).
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 37(12:19 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at CHI 32 for 31 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 32(11:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at CHI 28 for 4 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on MIN-I.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MIN 42(11:10 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to CHI 32 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 32(10:32 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to CHI 27 for 5 yards (N.Morrow; A.Watts).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIN 27(9:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-K.Osborn - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 27 - No Play.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 32(9:35 - 2nd) J.Jefferson pass short right to D.Cook to CHI 9 for 23 yards (N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 9(8:44 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to CHI 8 for 1 yard (D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 8(8:06 - 2nd) A.Mattison right guard to CHI 1 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(7:23 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Reagor for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(7:20 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 29(6:46 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 30 for 1 yard (C.Sullivan).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 30(6:08 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles left tackle to CHI 37 for 7 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:32 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 41(4:59 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (H.Phillips - D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 40(4:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep left to D.Pettis. Penalty on CHI-S.Mustipher - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 40(4:15 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-P.Scales - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(4:05 - 2nd) D.Cook right end ran ob at MIN 31 for 11 yards (J.Brisker).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 31(3:24 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to MIN 46 for 15 yards (E.Jackson; K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 46(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 46(2:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 48 for 6 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 48(2:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 45 for -7 yards (Ju.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIN 45(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 15 yards to CHI 40 - Center-A.DePaola - out of bounds. PENALTY on MIN-D.Wonnum - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 40.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 50(1:54 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to D.Mooney to MIN 11 for 39 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 11(1:28 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 9 for 2 yards (D.Hunter; H.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 9(1:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to I.Smith-Marsette (J.Hicks).
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 9(1:12 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 24 for 26 yards (D.Houston-Carson - J.Blackwell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 24(1:03 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (Ju.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 24(1:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 31 for 7 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MIN 31(0:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 40 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 40(0:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson (K.Vildor) [D.Robinson]. PENALTY on CHI-R.Quinn - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MIN 45(0:26 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Mattison.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 45(0:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 45 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(0:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to CHI 36 for 9 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 36(0:04 - 2nd) K.Cousins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
3 & 1 - MIN 36(0:03 - 2nd) G.Joseph 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 56 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 9. V.Jones to CHI 33 for 24 yards (T.Chandler; J.Metellus).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(14:56 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 36 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 36(14:18 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown to MIN 46 for 18 yards (P.Peterson).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(13:43 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 48 for -6 yards (Z.Smith).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - CHI 48(13:07 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles right end pushed ob at MIN 46 for 6 yards (P.Peterson).
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 46(12:32 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to MIN 23 for 23 yards (D.Hunter - H.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(11:50 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 18 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks; C.Dantzler).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 18(11:09 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end ran ob at MIN 9 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(10:31 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to V.Jones for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Fields pass to D.Pettis is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks onside 13 yards from CHI 35 to CHI 48. A.Evans (didn't try to advance) to CHI 48 for no gain.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(10:23 - 3rd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 7 yards (J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 41(9:51 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 39 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 39(9:13 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 33 for 6 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 33(8:26 - 3rd) A.Mattison right tackle to CHI 33 for no gain (R.Smith - A.Blackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 33(7:47 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 33(7:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to I.Smith (T.Gipson) [T.Gipson].
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIN 33(7:38 - 3rd) G.Joseph 51 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Robinson) - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41(7:34 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 47 for 6 yards (H.Phillips; E.Kendricks).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 47(6:59 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left end pushed ob at CHI 44 for -3 yards (D.Hunter - J.Hicks).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 44(6:15 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at MIN 43 for 13 yards (C.Dantzler).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 43(5:39 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles left end pushed ob at MIN 31 for 12 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on CHI-T.Jenkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 47(5:17 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to R.Griffin to CHI 48 for 1 yard (J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - CHI 48(4:41 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end to MIN 45 for 7 yards (P.Peterson).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CHI 45(4:03 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to MIN 37 for 8 yards (C.Dantzler - E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
4 & 4 - CHI 37(3:18 - 3rd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to MIN 30 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(2:41 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to MIN 27 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.Fields right end to MIN 25 for 2 yards (P.Jones; J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 25(1:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney (H.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 25(1:09 - 3rd) C.Santos 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 34 for 32 yards (Ja.Jones; E.Hicks).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(0:58 - 3rd) D.Cook left end to MIN 47 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 47(0:25 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to CHI 46 for 7 yards (E.Jackson). PENALTY on MIN-J.Mundt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - MIN 37(15:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to MIN 44 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 44(14:28 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to MIN 46 for 2 yards (K.Gordon).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 46(13:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to CHI 47 for 7 yards (K.Gordon).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MIN 47(12:59 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on CHI-Ja.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 42(12:54 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right intended for A.Thielen INTERCEPTED by K.Vildor at CHI 30. K.Vildor to CHI 48 for 18 yards (E.Ingram).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 48(12:44 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 48 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 48(12:08 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles left end for 52 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CHI-I.Smith-Marsette - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 50(11:56 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to MIN 40 for 10 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(11:24 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to MIN 39 for 1 yard (J.Lynch).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 39(10:47 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to MIN 33 for 6 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHI 33(10:11 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to MIN 33 for no gain (H.Phillips; J.Hicks).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHI 33(9:31 - 4th) C.Santos 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:26 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-E.Ingram - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 25 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - MIN 20(9:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to MIN 35 for 15 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(8:48 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 40 for 5 yards (D.Robinson; N.Morrow).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 40(8:16 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 44 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 44(7:36 - 4th) A.Mattison up the middle to MIN 46 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:01 - 4th) A.Mattison left guard to MIN 42 for -4 yards (T.Gipson).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - MIN 42(6:27 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson pushed ob at CHI 48 for 10 yards (K.Vildor; K.Gordon).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 48(5:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to CHI 35 for 13 yards (R.Smith; Ja.Jones).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(5:01 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 25 for 10 yards (K.Vildor).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(4:17 - 4th) D.Cook right end to CHI 24 for 1 yard (N.Morrow).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 24(3:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen ran ob at CHI 20 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 20(3:37 - 4th) K.Cousins scrambles left tackle to CHI 15 for 5 yards (J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 15(2:54 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 15(2:50 - 4th) D.Cook left end ran ob at CHI 13 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 13(2:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to CHI 2 for 11 yards (Ja.Jones - R.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 2(2:39 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 2(2:34 - 4th) D.Cook left end to CHI 1 for 1 yard (E.Jackson - K.Vildor).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 1(2:29 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:26 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Cousins pass to J.Jefferson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(2:26 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 33 for 8 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 33(2:19 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 36 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; E.Kendricks) [H.Phillips].
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 36(2:00 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 25 for -11 yards (sack split by D.Wonnum and Z.Smith). FUMBLES (D.Wonnum) [D.Wonnum] - recovered by CHI-L.Patrick at CHI 25.
|+21 YD
2 & 21 - CHI 25(1:35 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 46 for 21 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(1:12 - 4th) J.Fields pass short left to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 39 for 15 yards (C.Dantzler). FUMBLES (C.Dantzler) - RECOVERED by MIN-C.Dantzler at MIN 39. C.Dantzler to CHI 45 for 16 yards (D.Mooney).
