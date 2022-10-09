|
|
|DET
|NE
Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Sunday.
Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion.
Zappe had miscues, including a fumble after a botched exchange with Stevenson. He also had a pass intercepted when his slant to Nelson Agholor was mishandled, tipped in the air and picked off by De'Shon Elliott.
Matt Judon had a pair of sacks for New England (2-3), which held Detroit's top-ranked offense without a touchdown for the first time this season. The Lions (1-4) were shut out for the first time since 2020.
Stevenson carried the ball 25 times and had a 49-yard run to set up New England's second field goal of the game. Jakobi Meyers had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Jared Goff was 19 of 35 for 229 yards with an interception and a fumble.
Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned for Detroit after sitting out last week with an ankle injury. But New England's defense took advantage of a team that was still without running back D'Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark, stopping the Lions six times on fourth down.
Detroit's absences were particularly apparent when it drove deep into Patriots territory late in the second quarter.
Facing third-and-2 on the Patriots 25, Craig Reynolds ran for a loss of 7 yards. The Lions went for it on fourth down, but Judon sacked and stripped Goff. Dugger scooped up the ball and returned it for the score.
Rookie defensive back Jack Jones also had an interception in the end zone to help set up one of three Patriots' field goals in the first half as they took a 16-0 lead into the break.
Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter.
He remained on the field, lying face down on his side following the Patriots' second offensive play of the game.
Trainers immediately called for a stretcher. Smith was on the field for several minutes as an ambulance was driven onto the field. The entire Lions bench emptied and Smith's teammates circled him before he was loaded and driven off.
The Lions announced he had been taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.
INJURIES
Lions: CB Will Harris left in the first half with a groin injury. ... Elliott left in the second half with cramps. ... S Ifeatu Melifonwu left with an ankle injury.
Patriots: RB Damien Harris left in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return. ... Agholor was sidelined with a hamstring injury in the second half. ... CB Jonathan Jones left with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Lions: Bye next week. At Dallas on Oct. 23.
Patriots: At Cleveland next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:31
|31:29
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-6
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|312
|364
|Total Plays
|64
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|176
|Rush Attempts
|27
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|211
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|19-35
|17-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-82
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|2-50.5
|Return Yards
|78
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-67
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--5
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|0-4 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|312
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Goff
|19/35
|229
|0
|1
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Williams
|15
|56
|0
|13
|5
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|6
|24
|0
|19
|11
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|14
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Goff
|3
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|10
|6
|92
|0
|31
|15
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
11
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|3
|3
|68
|0
|36
|11
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|7
|5
|45
|0
|20
|9
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
5
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|6
|4
|18
|0
|11
|5
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 27 DB
|B. Price
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 26 SAF
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lucas 36 CB
|C. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 19 CB
|S. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|44.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|2
|33.5
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
11
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|17/21
|188
|1
|1
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|25
|161
|0
|49
|19
|
D. Harris 37 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
11
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|5
|5
|0
|5
|11
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
24
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|8
|7
|111
|1
|24
|24
|
H. Henry 85 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Henry
|5
|4
|54
|0
|23
|9
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|15
|19
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 22 DB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
17
FPTS
|N. Folk
|5/5
|44
|2/2
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|50.5
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to DET 28 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; C.Barmore).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 33 for 5 yards (M.Bryant).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DET 33(13:44 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 36 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:13 - 1st) J.Jackson right guard to DET 40 for 4 yards (M.Judon; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 40(12:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 40 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DET 40(11:53 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles right end pushed ob at DET 45 for 5 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 45(11:18 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 45 for no gain (C.Barmore; D.Godchaux).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(11:09 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to DET 44 for 1 yard (S.Smith; A.Anzalone).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - NE 44(10:29 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to H.Henry to DET 21 for 23 yards (K.Joseph; M.Rodriguez). DET-S.Smith was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(9:54 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to DET 20 for 1 yard (A.McNeill).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NE 20(9:35 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Harris to DET 19 for 1 yard (W.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 19(8:57 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (A.Anzalone).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NE 19(8:50 - 1st) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey. NE 6-Folk 59th consecutive FG under 50 yds - extends NFL record.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:47 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to DET 47 for 22 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(8:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 49 for 2 yards (C.Barmore - A.Phillips).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - DET 49(7:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to NE 32 for 19 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(6:58 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at NE 29 for 3 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - DET 29(6:19 - 1st) J.Jackson left guard to NE 18 for 11 yards (D.McCourty - A.Jennings).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 18(5:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by Ja.Jones at NE 3. Ja.Jones ran ob at NE 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 3(5:32 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to NE 7 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NE 7(4:56 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 8 for 1 yard (I.Buggs).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NE 8(4:20 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 20 for 12 yards (A.Parker).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(3:48 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 31 for 49 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(3:04 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 29 for 2 yards (I.Buggs; D.Elliott).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NE 29(2:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-K.Bourne - False Start - 6 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - NE 35(2:02 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Meyers to DET 25 for 10 yards (A.Parker).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NE 25(1:27 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to DET 21 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(0:48 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to DET 12 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NE 12(0:10 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to DET 12 for no gain (B.Jones).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 12(15:00 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 14 for -2 yards (A.McNeill - K.Joseph).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NE 14(14:19 - 2nd) N.Folk 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to DET 0. M.Alexander ran ob at DET 47 for 47 yards (J.Bailey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:05 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 49 for 4 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on NE-D.Wise - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NE 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(13:42 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 39 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DET 39(13:09 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 35 for 4 yards (D.Wise; J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DET 35(12:31 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right guard to NE 34 for 1 yard (S.Roberts; K.Dugger).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 34(11:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 34(11:49 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle to NE 31 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; K.Dugger).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 31(11:07 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at NE 40 for -9 yards (M.Judon).
|Penalty
4 & 16 - DET 40(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-S.Daly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - DET 45(10:15 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 32 yards to NE 13 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(10:03 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 30 for 17 yards (D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(9:21 - 2nd) B.Zappe scrambles right end ran ob at NE 35 for 5 yards (D.Elliott). DET-W.Harris was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NE 35(8:38 - 2nd) B.Zappe sacked at NE 25 for -10 yards (I.Buggs). PENALTY on DET-D.Barnes - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NE 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 40(8:00 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 35 - recovered by NE-R.Stevenson at NE 36. R.Stevenson to NE 36 for no gain (D.Elliott). Penalty on NE-K.Bourne - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NE 36(7:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by D.Elliott at NE 45. D.Elliott to 50 for -5 yards (R.Stevenson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(7:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds left guard to NE 46 for 4 yards (R.McMillan).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 46(6:59 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 34 for 12 yards (R.McMillan; A.Phillips). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 43.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DET 47(6:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds.
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - DET 47(6:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to K.Raymond to NE 33 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(5:53 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (C.Barmore; D.Godchaux).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 30(5:17 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 25 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|-7 YD
3 & 2 - DET 25(4:27 - 2nd) C.Reynolds right end to NE 32 for -7 yards (A.Phillips).
|Fumble
4 & 9 - DET 32(3:40 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at NE 45 for -13 yards (M.Judon). FUMBLES (M.Judon) [M.Judon] - RECOVERED by NE-K.Dugger at NE 41. K.Dugger for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(3:26 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to DET 27 for 2 yards (J.Tavai - A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DET 27(2:48 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 30 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - J.Tavai).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 30(2:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Kennedy.
|Punt
4 & 5 - DET 30(1:56 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 56 yards to NE 14 - Center-S.Daly. Ma.Jones to NE 26 for 12 yards (M.Rodriguez). PENALTY on NE-J.Uche - Unnecessary Roughness - 13 yards - enforced at NE 26.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(1:46 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 28 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(1:38 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 31 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NE 31(1:14 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 39 for 8 yards (M.Hughes).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:52 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. PENALTY on DET-J.Okudah - Defensive Pass Interference - 22 yards - enforced at NE 39 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:47 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to DET 24 for 15 yards (D.Elliott - A.Parker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 24(0:36 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to DET 28 for -4 yards (M.Hughes; A.Parker). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 24 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NE 34(0:27 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 26 for 8 yards (J.Okwara - A.Anzalone).
|Field Goal
2 & 12 - NE 26(0:05 - 2nd) N.Folk 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:55 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 36 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(14:21 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 35 for -1 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NE 35(13:42 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. PENALTY on DET-J.Okudah - Defensive Pass Interference - 25 yards - enforced at NE 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(13:35 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 36 for 4 yards (I.Buggs; A.Bryant).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - NE 36(13:00 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to DET 19 for 17 yards (A.Parker - M.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 19(12:22 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 19 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 19(11:45 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to DET 20 for -1 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - NE 20(10:54 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to K.Bourne to DET 19 for 1 yard (M.Hughes).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 19(10:13 - 3rd) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 33 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - DET 33(9:35 - 3rd) C.Reynolds right guard to DET 35 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35(8:53 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 48 for 13 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(8:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to K.Raymond to NE 42 for 10 yards (J.Mills).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(7:54 - 3rd) C.Reynolds left tackle to NE 39 for 3 yards (A.Jennings).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 39(7:20 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to NE 34 for 5 yards (A.Jennings - D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DET 34(6:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - DET 34(6:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NE 34 for no gain (Jo.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(6:34 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Thornton to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 36(5:55 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to T.Thornton to NE 41 for 5 yards (M.Hughes).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NE 41(5:09 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 47 for 6 yards (D.Elliott). DET-D.Elliott was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47(4:45 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 47 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NE 47(4:08 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to J.Meyers to DET 43 for 10 yards (I.Melifonwu - A.Parker). DET-I.Melifonwu was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(3:16 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 35 for 8 yards (B.Price).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - NE 35(2:41 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right end to DET 24 for 11 yards (C.Lucas). NE 38-Stevenson 3rd career 100-yard game.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24(1:57 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass deep right to J.Meyers for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to DET 3. M.Alexander to DET 23 for 20 yards (M.Wilson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(1:44 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 40 for 17 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Reynolds pushed ob at NE 24 for 36 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 24(0:28 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 24(0:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to K.Raymond [D.Wise].
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - DET 24(0:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NE 13 for 11 yards (Ma.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 13(15:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DET-J.Jackson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NE 13 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - DET 23(14:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to NE 17 for 6 yards (J.Mills - K.Dugger).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DET 17(14:10 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left [M.Judon]. thrown away from outside the pocket
|Penalty
3 & 14 - DET 17(14:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-M.Wilson - Roughing the Passer - 9 yards - enforced at NE 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 8(13:57 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson [M.Judon].
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DET 8(13:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to K.Raymond to NE 5 for 3 yards (D.Ekuale - J.Bentley). shovel pass
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 5(13:22 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DET 5(13:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown (M.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 6(13:12 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-L.Humphrey - False Start - 3 yards - enforced at NE 6 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 13 - NE 3(13:12 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 4 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson). PENALTY on DET-I.Buggs - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NE 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 9(12:45 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NE 9(12:39 - 4th) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 16 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone - J.Okudah).
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NE 16(11:59 - 4th) R.Stevenson left end pushed ob at NE 14 for -2 yards (D.Elliott).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 14(11:24 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 61 yards to DET 25 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Raymond to DET 35 for 10 yards (Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(11:13 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Jackson.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - DET 35(11:07 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds pushed ob at NE 40 for 25 yards (J.Uche).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40(10:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DET 40(10:24 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Reynolds to NE 33 for 7 yards (J.Tavai).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - DET 33(10:05 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to NE 31 for 2 yards (M.Bryant).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - DET 31(9:25 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to NE 32 for -1 yards (R.McMillan).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(9:20 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 34 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone - B.Price).
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - NE 34(8:38 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers to DET 43 for 23 yards (B.Price). NE 16-Meyers 3rd career 100-yard game.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(7:53 - 4th) R.Stevenson right end pushed ob at DET 17 for 26 yards (D.Elliott).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(7:11 - 4th) K.Bourne right end to DET 18 for -1 yards (A.Bryant).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NE 18(6:28 - 4th) R.Stevenson left tackle to DET 16 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NE 16(5:50 - 4th) B.Zappe right end to DET 11 for 5 yards (A.Parker).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 11(5:05 - 4th) N.Folk 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(5:01 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond ran ob at DET 37 for 12 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(4:54 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to DET 45 for 8 yards (Ma.Jones - J.Tavai).
|+31 YD
2 & 2 - DET 45(4:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds ran ob at NE 24 for 31 yards (J.Mills). NE-J.Mills was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 24(3:43 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to K.Raymond.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 24(3:38 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to NE 18 for 6 yards (A.Phillips - J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DET 18(3:16 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds. DET-J.Reynolds was injured during the play.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - DET 18(3:10 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (Ja.Jones) [A.Jennings].
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 18(3:02 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to NE 25 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez - D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NE 25(2:55 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 29 for 4 yards (I.Buggs).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 29(2:45 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to NE 40 for 11 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(2:37 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 41 for 1 yard (D.Barnes).
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - NE 41(2:00 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe kneels to NE 38 for -3 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 38(1:16 - 4th) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe kneels to NE 36 for -2 yards.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NE 36(0:34 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to DET 24 - Center-J.Cardona. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 6 yards (K.Dugger; Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(0:22 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to DET 29 for -1 yards. Belichick 256th career win with Patriots - 3rd all-time wins with one team (Halas 318 - Shula 257). Belichick 323rd career win (including postseason) - 3rd all-time (Shula 347 - Halas 324).
-
SF
CAR
17
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
LAR
16
10
2nd 3:17 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
14
7
2nd 3:37 FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS