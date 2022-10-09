|
Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he's attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.
Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage for New Orleans (2-3), with 103 yards rushing and 91 receiving.
Andy Dalton, starting his second straight game in place of the injured Jameis Winston, completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught Dalton's lone scoring pass early in the third quarter, but Olave's head was slammed into the end zone turf on the play and he did not return.
The game was marked by big plays and dramatic swings of momentum. There were six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards and even two 56-yard field goals - one for each team.
Geno Smith's exceptional first season as starter for Seattle (2-3) continued, but was not enough to overcome a defense that has struggled and now has allowed at least 27 points four times, including 39 or more twice.
Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores, hitting DK Metcalf for a 50-yard TD and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards.
The Seahawks took a 32-31 lead when Kenneth Walker rushed for a 69-yard TD. But the Saints went back in front for good on Hill's long run shortly after.
Hill finished with 112 yards rushing on nine carries while becoming just the third NFL player since 1970 to rush for 100 yards and three TDs while also passing for a score in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The others were LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 and Miami's Ronnie Brown in 2008.
PIVOTAL MISTAKES
Three touchdown drives were set up by either fumbles or a turnover on downs.
The first came on a botched special teams play in which Seattle punter Michael Dickson ran to his right in apparent attempt to make a rugby-style kick. But Dickson aborted and was tackled at his own 13, setting up Hill's second TD run, which gave New Orleans a 17-10 lead.
Late in the first half, Kamara's fumble, recovered by Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, set up Smith's first scoring strike to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone with 7 seconds left in the first half.
Early in the second half, Metcalf was ruled to have fumbled while being tackled by linebacker Pete Werner after a short catch and Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata recovered. That led to Olave's 16-yard TD, which put New Orleans back in front, 24-19.
INJURIES
Seahawks: Defensive tackle Al Woods, a menacing presence for much of the first half, left the game with a knee injury. Running back Rashaad Penny left the game with an ankle injury, right guard Gabe Jackson left with a hip flexor and receiver Penny Hart left with a hamstring injury.
Saints: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore had an abdomen injury in the fourth quarter. Kick returner Deonte Harty left with a foot injury. Olave never returned after appearing to be briefly knocked unconscious on his touchdown catch in the third quarter. Defensive end Carl Granderson received treatment in the second half for an apparent head injury for which the severity was not immediately clear.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host Arizona on Oct. 16.
Saints: Host Cincinnati on Oct. 16.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:25
|37:35
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|396
|438
|Total Plays
|49
|74
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|235
|Rush Attempts
|21
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|12-85
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|21
|125
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|5-100
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|235
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
29
FPTS
|G. Smith
|16/25
|268
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
14
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|8
|88
|1
|69
|14
|
R. Penny 20 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Penny
|8
|54
|0
|32
|5
|
G. Smith 7 QB
29
FPTS
|G. Smith
|3
|13
|0
|13
|29
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Dickson 4 P
0
FPTS
|M. Dickson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
27
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|6
|5
|104
|2
|40
|27
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|8
|5
|88
|1
|50
|17
|
N. Fant 87 TE
7
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|3
|49
|0
|32
|7
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
4
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
|D. Dallas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford 37 DB
|X. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gillaspia 36 RB
|C. Gillaspia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
8
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|56
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|46.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 TE
35
FPTS
|T. Hill
|9
|112
|3
|60
|35
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|23
|103
|0
|13
|23
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|9
|16
|0
|4
|3
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
11
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|7
|4
|0
|5
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
23
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|6
|6
|91
|0
|54
|23
|
C. Olave 12 WR
15
FPTS
|C. Olave
|6
|4
|54
|1
|18
|15
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
11
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|2
|32
|1
|22
|11
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Smith 10 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Smith
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|2
|
K. Kirkwood 19 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Kirkwood
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 DB
|J. Evans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 10 WR
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dowell 50 LB
|A. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Olave 12 WR
|C. Olave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Washington 24 RB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
7
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|56
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|4
|47.3
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|2
|12.5
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NO 0. D.Harty to NO 22 for 22 yards (J.Blount).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:56 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 28 for 6 yards (A.Woods; P.Ford).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NO 28(14:21 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 34 for 6 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(13:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 45 for 11 yards (M.Jackson). Pass 8 - YAC 3
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:11 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 49 for 4 yards (B.Mone - U.Nwosu).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NO 49(12:26 - 1st) A.Dalton scrambles right end to SEA 46 for 5 yards (B.Mafe).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NO 46(11:36 - 1st) T.Hill left end ran ob at SEA 42 for 4 yards (T.Woolen). New QB 7-Hill
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 42(11:01 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to SEA 40 for 2 yards (S.Harris - R.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 40(10:27 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to SEA 37 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 37(9:45 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NO 37(9:39 - 1st) W.Lutz 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:34 - 1st) R.Penny right tackle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (M.Davenport - K.Elliss).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 30(8:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 45 for 15 yards (P.Werner). Pass 10 - YAC 5
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 45(8:19 - 1st) R.Penny left end to SEA 46 for 1 yard (M.Davenport).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 46(7:37 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+50 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 50(6:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 25 - YAC 25
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NO 0. D.Harty MUFFS catch - and recovers at NO 2. D.Harty to NO 11 for 9 yards (J.Blount).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(6:36 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave to NO 29 for 18 yards (C.Barton). Pass 16 - YAC 2
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(6:01 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 29 for no gain (A.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 29(5:18 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (J.Brooks) [J.Brooks].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NO 29(5:14 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-D.Taylor - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 29 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NO 34(5:14 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to NO 35 for 1 yard (R.Neal). Pass 1 - YAC 0
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NO 35(4:33 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-J.Gray - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 30(4:17 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to SEA 26 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by T.Lockett.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 26(4:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (P.Adebo).
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 26(4:05 - 1st) R.Penny right end pushed ob at NO 42 for 32 yards (D.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(3:26 - 1st) K.Walker right end to NO 39 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 39(2:34 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to NO 37 for 2 yards (P.Adebo).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 37(1:55 - 1st) G.Smith right guard to NO 38 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 38(1:18 - 1st) J.Myers 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 59 yards from SEA 35 to NO 6. T.Hill to NO 29 for 23 yards (D.Dallas; C.Gillaspia). FUMBLES (D.Dallas) - and recovers at NO 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(1:06 - 1st) M.Ingram left guard to NO 35 for 4 yards (D.Taylor - C.Barton).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NO 35(0:34 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 36 for 1 yard (U.Nwosu).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 36(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 49 for 8 yards (C.Barton). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NO 49(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway [B.Mafe]. Injury Update 11-D. Harris Foot Injury Questionable
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NO 49(14:11 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at SEA 48 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:36 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to SEA 35 for 13 yards (J.Brooks). Pass 5 - YAC 8
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(12:53 - 2nd) T.Hill up the middle to SEA 20 for 15 yards (R.Neal).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(12:15 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 12 for 8 yards (U.Nwosu; C.Barton).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NO 12(11:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 8 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; R.Neal).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(10:59 - 2nd) T.Hill right guard for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:54 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SEA 31 for 6 yards (P.Werner). Pass 0 - YAC 6
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(10:19 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 33 for 2 yards (T.Mathieu - P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 33(9:34 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 24 for -9 yards (C.Jordan).
|Punt
4 & 11 - SEA 24(8:54 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 44 yards to NO 32 - Center-C.Tinker. M.Callaway to NO 36 for 4 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 36(8:43 - 2nd) A.Dalton sacked at NO 30 for -6 yards (A.Woods). Penalty on NO-C.Olave - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - NO 30(8:16 - 2nd) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 32 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - NO 32(7:38 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman to NO 42 for 10 yards (Q.Diggs) [C.Bryant]. Pass 8 - YAC 2
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 42(6:52 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(6:43 - 2nd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 21 for 1 yard (C.Granderson; M.Roach).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 21(6:06 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 24 for 3 yards (C.Granderson; T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - SEA 24(5:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 26 for 2 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 1 - YAC 1
|Penalty
4 & 4 - SEA 26(4:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Tinker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 26 - No Play.
|-8 YD
4 & 9 - SEA 21(4:28 - 2nd) M.Dickson right end to SEA 13 for -8 yards (C.Granderson - D.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 13(4:19 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to SEA 9 for 4 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NO 9(3:39 - 2nd) T.Hill left end for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 25(3:34 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to N.Fant.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 25(3:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to SEA 40 for 15 yards (P.Adebo; J.Evans). Pass 9 - YAC 6
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(2:59 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to N.Fant ran ob at NO 28 for 32 yards (J.Evans). Pass 20 - YAC 12
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 28(2:22 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 28(2:16 - 2nd) G.Smith scrambles left end ran ob at NO 15 for 13 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 15(2:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 15(1:55 - 2nd) K.Walker right end to NO 13 for 2 yards (J.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 13(1:50 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SEA 13(1:46 - 2nd) J.Myers 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara ran ob at NO 36 for 11 yards (T.Woolen). Pass 2 - YAC 9
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:37 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:19 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to SEA 42 for 9 yards (M.Jackson). Pass 11 - YAC -1
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 42(0:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (M.Jackson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 42(0:47 - 2nd) A.Dalton up the middle to SEA 39 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 39(0:35 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith to SEA 27 for 12 yards (C.Bryant). PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - NO 49(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to SEA 39 for 10 yards (C.Bryant; R.Neal). FUMBLES (C.Bryant) - RECOVERED by SEA-T.Woolen at SEA 43. T.Woolen to 50 for 7 yards (C.Olave). FUMBLES (C.Olave) - ball out of bounds at NO 47. Pass 0 - YAC 6
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(0:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to NO 39 for 11 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 9 - YAC 2
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(0:16 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to NO 35 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata - K.Elliss).
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 35(0:14 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Davenport]. Pass 35 - YAC 0
|Missed PAT
|(0:07 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to SEA 2. D.Dallas to SEA 23 for 21 yards (A.Dowell).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 23(14:55 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 31 for 8 yards (P.Werner - J.Evans). FUMBLES (P.Werner) - RECOVERED by NO-D.Onyemata at SEA 31. Pass 0 - YAC 8 The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(14:50 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at SEA 29 for 2 yards (C.Barton; P.Ford).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 29(14:13 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to SEA 22 for 7 yards (C.Barton - A.Woods).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NO 22(13:33 - 3rd) L.Kidd and L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to SEA 17 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 17(12:54 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to A.Trautman (R.Neal).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 17(12:48 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end ran ob at SEA 16 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - NO 16(12:07 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (C.Bryant). New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN. NO-C.Olave was injured during the play. He is Out.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(12:03 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 33 for 8 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 5 - YAC 3
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 33(11:31 - 3rd) R.Penny left end pushed ob at SEA 39 for 6 yards (M.Davenport; K.Elliss). SEA-R.Penny was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NO-S.Tuttle - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 44(11:10 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 44(11:05 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett [D.Onyemata].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SEA 44(11:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SEA 39(11:00 - 3rd) R.Penny to SEA 39 for no gain.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - SEA 39(11:00 - 3rd) G.Smith scrambles left guard to SEA 40 for 1 yard (P.Werner).
|Punt
4 & 14 - SEA 40(10:17 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NO 11 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by M.Callaway. PENALTY on SEA-C.Tinker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 11.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21(10:10 - 3rd) M.Ingram right tackle to NO 25 for 4 yards (R.Neal; J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NO 25(9:37 - 3rd) T.Hill right end to NO 32 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(9:00 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end pushed ob at NO 33 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NO 33(8:22 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 38 for 5 yards (J.Brooks). Pass 3 - YAC 2
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NO 38(7:35 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to T.Smith [J.Jones].
|Punt
4 & 4 - NO 38(7:29 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(7:19 - 3rd) K.Walker left guard to SEA 21 for 1 yard (D.Davis; M.Roach).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SEA 21(6:57 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to W.Dissly.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 21(6:53 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 27 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass -3 - YAC 9
|Punt
4 & 3 - SEA 27(6:07 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 55 yards to NO 18 - Center-C.Tinker. M.Callaway pushed ob at NO 39 for 21 yards (J.Blount). NO-C.Granderson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(5:54 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 40 for 1 yard (B.Mafe).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 40(5:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO-A.Peat - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NO 35(5:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left intended for T.Smith INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at NO 48. T.Woolen to NO 48 for no gain (T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(4:58 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to NO 34 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu - P.Werner). Pass 8 - YAC 6
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 34(4:29 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Eskridge.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 34(4:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 34 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 39(4:24 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at NO 32 for 7 yards (P.Adebo).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SEA 32(3:46 - 3rd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - SEA 42(3:38 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked ob at NO 42 for 0 yards (J.Gray).
|Penalty
4 & 18 - SEA 42(2:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 23 - SEA 47(2:52 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 36 yards to NO 11 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by M.Callaway. PENALTY on SEA-I.Dunn - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NO 11.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21(2:46 - 3rd) M.Ingram left guard to NO 22 for 1 yard (D.Taylor).
|+54 YD
2 & 9 - NO 22(2:12 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at SEA 24 for 54 yards (C.Bryant). Pass -4 - YAC 58
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(1:22 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to SEA 22 for 2 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - NO 22(0:41 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep middle to A.Trautman for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:36 - 3rd) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 28 for 3 yards (K.Street - K.Elliss).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SEA 28(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-A.Blythe - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - SEA 23(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Eskridge. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore - Defensive Pass Interference - 27 yards - enforced at SEA 23 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(14:55 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to NO 40 for 10 yards (P.Adebo). Pass 10 - YAC 0
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(14:16 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Smith pass to D.Metcalf is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to NO 5. T.Hill to NO 23 for 18 yards (X.Crawford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(14:03 - 4th) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 30 for 7 yards (C.Barton).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NO 30(13:29 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to NO 33 for 3 yards (B.Mone).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(12:53 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 40 for 7 yards (S.Harris; Q.Diggs). Pass -6 - YAC 12
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 40(12:15 - 4th) M.Ingram right guard to NO 40 for no gain (J.Brooks - B.Mone).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NO 40(11:38 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to NO 44 for 4 yards (T.Woolen). Pass 4 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(10:55 - 4th) T.Hill left tackle to NO 45 for 1 yard (J.Brooks; B.Mone).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 45(10:14 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NO 45(10:08 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman to 50 for 5 yards (R.Neal). PENALTY on SEA-T.Woolen - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 45 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 50(9:41 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to SEA 47 for 3 yards (T.Woolen - Q.Diggs).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NO 47(9:16 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to K.Kirkwood to SEA 43 for 4 yards (J.Brooks). Pass 2 - YAC 2
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NO 43(8:35 - 4th) M.Ingram right guard to SEA 42 for 1 yard (U.Nwosu).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NO 42(7:48 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-J.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 42 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 47(7:48 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 25 yards to SEA 22 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(7:40 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 31 for 9 yards (B.Roby). Pass 9 - YAC 0
|+69 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 31(7:04 - 4th) K.Walker left guard for 69 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 60 yards from SEA 35 to NO 5. T.Hill to NO 31 for 26 yards (D.Dallas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(6:48 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 37 for 6 yards (C.Barton; R.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NO 37(6:13 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|+60 YD
3 & 1 - NO 40(5:33 - 4th) L.Kidd and L.Young reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle for 60 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:22 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ingram rushes right guard. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(5:22 - 4th) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 31 for 6 yards (S.Tuttle - P.Adebo).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(4:57 - 4th) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 33 for 2 yards (M.Davenport).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 33(4:15 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 19 for -14 yards (sack split by C.Jordan and D.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 16 - SEA 19(3:28 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to NO 32 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(3:21 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to NO 36 for 4 yards (M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NO 36(3:16 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 38 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NO 38(3:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith to NO 48 for 10 yards (Q.Diggs). Pass 4 - YAC 6
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:24 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle to SEA 48 for 4 yards (M.Adams; B.Mone).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NO 48(2:00 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to SEA 38 for 10 yards (Q.Diggs; J.Brooks).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(1:53 - 4th) A.Dalton kneels to SEA 39 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 39(1:12 - 4th) A.Dalton kneels to SEA 39 for no gain.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - NO 39(0:36 - 4th) A.Dalton kneels to SEA 40 for -1 yards. PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:31 - 4th) A.Dalton kneels to SEA 26 for -1 yards.
