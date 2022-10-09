|
Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
LONDON (AP) Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay's international debut.
Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line, but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just over a minute left.
After Giants punter Jamie Gillan ran out of the end zone for a safety, the Packers (3-2) got the ball back and set up a desperation pass, but Rodgers was sacked by Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the clock ran out.
The Giants (4-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half as Daniel Jones, playing on a sprained ankle, led three scoring drives to erase a 20-10 deficit. It's the Giants' best start since 5-0 in 2009 and matches their win total from last season (4-13).
Gary Brightwell's 2-yard touchdown tied the score at 20-20 to complete a 15-play, 91-yard drive with just over 10 minutes to play. On the drive, Jones scrambled for two first downs - after carrying just once in the first half for 3 yards.
Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but couldn't get any points on the board in the second half. Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for first-half scoring strikes.
The Giants entered the game as the NFL's top rushing offense, but struggled to run the ball early, falling behind 17-3 after Lazard's 4-yard touchdown reception and Lewis' 2-yard catch in the end zone when Rodgers found the veteran tight end wide open.
Early on, Jones seemed to be limited by his sprained ankle and wasn't a threat to run in the first half. Barkley then took a direct snap for a 40-yard gain to the Giants 38, bringing the offense to life, and the Giants used some trickery to get the ball in the end zone.
From the shotgun, Jones ran right, pitched it to Barkley, who then pitched to Daniel Bellinger. The rookie tight end avoided a tackle and ran it in to close the gap to 17-10.
But 1:15 on the clock was enough for Rodgers to lead the Packers into field-goal range. Mason Crosby connected from 48 yards as time expired in the half to give the Packers a 20-10 lead.
Barkley, who briefly left the game with a shoulder issue, finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Jones carried 10 times for 37 yards.
Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards.
Randall Cobb led Green Bay with seven receptions for 99 yards.
TRAVEL PACK
Unlike most London games, the crowd Sunday was distinctively green or blue - mostly the former. Typically, fans come dressed in whatever team jersey they have, regardless of who is playing. Not this time. Midwest accents were apparent on public transportation to the stadium, though British fans still comprise the overwhelming majority of the crowd. The reliability of traveling Packers fans is the main reason why Green Bay was the last NFL team to play an international game - other teams never wanted to give up a home game against the Packers.
British and European fans are buzzing about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's comments Saturday. At a fan forum in London, Goodell mentioned the idea of a full European division of teams: ''That's part of what we're doing. We're trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise, because it would be easier as a division.''
He said London could ''undoubtedly'' support two franchises, not just one.
In 2007, the Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in the first regular-season game played in London.
INJURIES
Giants: FB Chris Myarick walked off after Barkley's 40-yard run in the second quarter with an ankle injury. DL Leonard Williams was inactive with a knee injury.
Packers: WR Christian Watson left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Giants: Host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday; bye in Week 9.
Packers: The New York Jets visit Lambeau Field on Sunday; bye in Week 14.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:11
|27:49
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|338
|301
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|94
|Rush Attempts
|31
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|213
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|7-37
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|56
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|301
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|21/27
|217
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|13
|70
|1
|40
|19
|
D. Jones 8 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10
|37
|0
|14
|11
|
M. Breida 31 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Breida
|4
|14
|0
|10
|4
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|2
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|1
|2
|1
|2
|10
|
J. Gillan 6 P
0
FPTS
|J. Gillan
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|7
|6
|79
|0
|26
|13
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
19
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|6
|3
|36
|0
|41
|19
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|6
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
|10
|
R. James 80 WR
3
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|3
|
M. Breida 31 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Breida
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Sills 13 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Sills
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 35 CB
|J. Layne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 36 SS
|T. Jefferson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 44 CB
|N. McCloud
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 52 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
9
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|50.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|3
|18.7
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Pinnock 27 CB
0
FPTS
|J. Pinnock
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|25/39
|222
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
16
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|13
|7
|99
|0
|35
|16
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
13
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|8
|4
|35
|1
|17
|13
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|5
|3
|29
|0
|22
|5
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|4
|23
|0
|14
|6
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|3
|
A. Jones 33 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|9
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
7
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Watson 9 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Watson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Davis 84 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Davis
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 22 CB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
|J. Deguara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Galeai 40 LB
|T. Galeai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
8
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|3
|41.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Watson 9 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Watson
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to GB 6. C.Watson to GB 24 for 18 yards (C.Coughlin - C.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(14:55 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 26 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 26(14:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb (K.Thibodeaux).
|+35 YD
3 & 8 - GB 26(14:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Cobb to NYG 39 for 35 yards (J.Love) [J.Ward].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:31 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to NYG 32 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GB 32(12:48 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to NYG 27 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence - N.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 27(12:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to T.Davis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 27(12:00 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to NYG 22 for 5 yards (A.Jackson; J.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 22(11:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones [D.Belton].
|Penalty
4 & 5 - GB 22(11:10 - 1st) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - GB 27(11:06 - 1st) M.Crosby 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to NYG 3. G.Brightwell to NYG 24 for 21 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(11:00 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 29 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 29(10:23 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 30 for 1 yard (K.Clark; P.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 30(9:40 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 30(9:35 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 42 yards to GB 28 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(9:28 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Davis to GB 25 for -3 yards (T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - GB 25(8:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to GB 28 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GB 28(8:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 27 for -1 yards (J.Ward - K.Thibodeaux).
|Punt
4 & 11 - GB 27(7:24 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 50 yards to NYG 23 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-R.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(7:13 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 25 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 25(6:32 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Barkley.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYG 25(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 20(6:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 16 for -4 yards (J.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYG 16(5:48 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 58 yards to GB 26 - Center-C.Kreiter. Am.Rodgers to GB 37 for 11 yards (J.Love). FUMBLES (J.Love) - touched at GB 40 - recovered by GB-I.McDuffie at GB 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(5:34 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 44 for 4 yards (K.Thibodeaux - J.Ellis).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - GB 44(5:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to R.Doubs to NYG 34 for 22 yards (A.Jackson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 34(4:17 - 1st) C.Watson right end to NYG 37 for -3 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - GB 37(3:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan. PENALTY on NYG-X.McKinney - Defensive Pass Interference - 33 yards - enforced at NYG 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GB 4(3:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GB 4(3:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to NYG 1. G.Brightwell to NYG 24 for 23 yards (T.Galeai).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(3:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at 50 for 26 yards (E.Stokes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 50(2:41 - 1st) S.Barkley right guard to GB 45 for 5 yards (T.Slaton).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 45(2:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to GB 34 for 11 yards (Q.Walker) [A.Amos].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34(1:25 - 1st) S.Barkley left end pushed ob at GB 33 for 1 yard (J.Alexander). PENALTY on NYG-D.Bellinger - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - NYG 43(0:56 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|+12 YD
2 & 19 - NYG 43(0:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to M.Johnson pushed ob at GB 31 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 31(0:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NYG 31(0:14 - 1st) G.Gano 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:09 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 28 for 3 yards (M.McFadden - J.Ellis).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 36 for 8 yards (M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(14:28 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 38 for 2 yards (J.Love).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - GB 38(13:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Deguara pushed ob at 50 for 12 yards (X.McKinney).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Deguara to NYG 43 for 7 yards (J.Smith; F.Moreau).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GB 43(12:18 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to NYG 39 for 4 yards (N.Williams - T.Fox).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(11:38 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to NYG 34 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GB 34(10:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to NYG 25 for 9 yards (T.Crowder).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to NYG 20 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GB 20(9:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to NYG 19 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - GB 19(8:39 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 11 for 8 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(7:58 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NYG 2 for 9 yards (D.Belton; T.Jefferson). NYG-D.Belton was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 2(7:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to NYG 2. G.Brightwell to NYG 14 for 12 yards (S.Jean-Charles - R.Ford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 14(7:19 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 7 for -7 yards (J.Reed). FUMBLES (J.Reed) - and recovers at NYG 7. PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(7:01 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 22 for 3 yards (D.Campbell).
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 22(6:27 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley left tackle to GB 38 for 40 yards (E.Stokes). NYG-C.Myarick was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(6:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton pushed ob at GB 28 for 10 yards (E.Stokes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 28(5:28 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at GB 32 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 32(4:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James pushed ob at GB 31 for 1 yard (K.Enagbare).
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 31(4:08 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to GB 16 for 15 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(3:28 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to GB 15 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 15(2:48 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Bellinger (J.Garvin).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 15(2:45 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to GB 5 for 10 yards (E.Stokes; Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 5(2:00 - 2nd) Direct snap to S.Barkley. M.Breida left guard to GB 2 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(1:22 - 2nd) D.Bellinger right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Double reverse
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(1:15 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to GB 36 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(0:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to GB 45 for 9 yards (D.Holmes; A.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GB 45(0:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to NYG 49 for 6 yards (T.Jefferson) [J.Ward].
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(0:43 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to NYG 29 for 20 yards (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 29(0:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Cobb (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 29(0:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GB 29(0:31 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to NYG 30 for -1 yards (J.Love).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - GB 30(0:04 - 2nd) M.Crosby 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 14 for -11 yards (R.Gary). PENALTY on GB-D.Savage - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(14:34 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 35 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 35(14:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 37 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 37(13:18 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to GB 49 for 14 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(12:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to GB 36 for 13 yards (D.Savage).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(11:58 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to GB 31 for 5 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 31(11:23 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to GB 30 for 1 yard (T.Slaton).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 30(10:48 - 3rd) D.Jones up the middle to GB 24 for 6 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 24(10:20 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to GB 24 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 24(9:36 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at GB 17 for 7 yards (A.Amos) [P.Smith].
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 17(8:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-B.Bredeson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NYG 22(8:35 - 3rd) D.Jones up the middle to GB 19 for 3 yards (R.Gary).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 19(8:02 - 3rd) G.Gano 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 60 yards from NYG 35 to GB 5. C.Watson to GB 26 for 21 yards (J.Layne). PENALTY on GB-I.McDuffie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(7:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 29 for 17 yards (N.McCloud).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(7:04 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 32 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; N.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GB 32(6:19 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Doubs. PENALTY on NYG-N.McCloud - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(6:12 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 48 for 11 yards (J.Smith).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(5:30 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb. Green Bay challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb ran ob at NYG 38 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(4:58 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to NYG 36 for 2 yards (O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 36(4:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Doubs.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 36(4:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at NYG 42 for -6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 14 - GB 42(3:25 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 33 yards to NYG 9 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-K.Nixon. NYG-D.Davidson was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 9(3:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 8 for -1 yards (D.Campbell).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 8(2:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida ran ob at NYG 21 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(2:11 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 35 for 14 yards (D.Campbell). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(1:45 - 3rd) M.Breida left tackle to NYG 39 for -1 yards (J.Reed - Q.Walker).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 39(1:02 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to M.Johnson to NYG 46 for 7 yards (J.Alexander).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 46(0:26 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to GB 43 for 11 yards (J.Alexander; Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to GB 40 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; T.Slaton).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 40(14:25 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right guard to GB 32 for 8 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:37 - 4th) M.Breida left guard to GB 30 for 2 yards (P.Smith).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 30(12:57 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to M.Johnson pushed ob at GB 14 for 16 yards (E.Stokes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(12:15 - 4th) G.Brightwell right guard to GB 11 for 3 yards (J.Reed; T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 11(11:32 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to GB 7 for 4 yards (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 7(10:46 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at GB 2 for 5 yards (Q.Walker). NYG-B.Bredeson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NYG 2(10:20 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [P.Smith].
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(10:14 - 4th) G.Brightwell up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 25(10:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Cobb (N.McCloud).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 25(9:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (F.Moreau).
|Punt
4 & 10 - GB 25(9:52 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to NYG 34 - Center-J.Coco. J.Pinnock MUFFS catch - touched at NYG 37 - ball out of bounds at NYG 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40(9:42 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to M.Breida to NYG 40 for no gain (D.Campbell).
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 40(9:13 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley pushed ob at GB 19 for 41 yards (Q.Walker).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 19(8:32 - 4th) M.Breida right guard to GB 9 for 10 yards (E.Stokes).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 9(7:53 - 4th) D.Jones left end to GB 5 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NYG 5(7:09 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley up the middle to GB 1 for 4 yards (K.Clark). PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at GB 5 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 10(6:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to GB 4 for 6 yards (R.Douglas). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at GB 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 2(6:12 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:08 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Cobb.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(6:01 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 6 yards (J.Smith; T.Crowder).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - GB 31(5:30 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 45 for 14 yards (J.Love) [N.Williams]. NYG-F.Moreau was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(4:46 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 47 for 2 yards (T.Fox - J.Ellis).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - GB 47(4:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb pushed ob at NYG 44 for 9 yards (D.Holmes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(4:01 - 4th) A.Jones left end to NYG 36 for 8 yards (J.Layne).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GB 36(3:23 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Lazard (J.Layne).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - GB 36(3:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to NYG 27 for 9 yards (J.Layne).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(2:43 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to NYG 19 for 8 yards (N.McCloud - J.Love).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GB 19(2:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at NYG 15 for 4 yards (N.McCloud).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(1:58 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 8 for 7 yards (J.Smith; X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 8(1:17 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to NYG 6 for 2 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 6(1:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GB 6(1:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard (X.McKinney).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 7(1:02 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 6 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 6(1:01 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 5 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NYG 5(0:58 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to NYG 3 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
4 & 14 - NYG 3(0:15 - 4th) J.Gillan left end ran ob in End Zone for -3 yards - SAFETY (J.Deguara). Penalty on NYG-J.Pinnock - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:11 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 57 yards from NYG 20 to GB 23. Am.Rodgers to GB 41 for 18 yards (T.Jefferson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 41(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 41 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - GB 36(0:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 29 for -7 yards (O.Ximines). FUMBLES (O.Ximines) [O.Ximines] - touched at GB 27 - recovered by GB-J.Runyan at GB 24.
