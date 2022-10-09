|
|
|DAL
|LAR
Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams' opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys' fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Tony Pollard made an outstanding 57-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after racking up four consecutive wins without injured QB Dak Prescott.
Dorance Armstrong forced the fumble returned by Lawrence and later blocked a punt during a huge first quarter for Dallas, which got 86 yards rushing from Pollard and 78 more from Ezekiel Elliott. With Rush going 10 for 16, the running game and the Cowboys' impressive defense took charge in yet another strong game.
Cooper Kupp made a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Rams (2-3), who fell below .500 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay's six seasons while getting shut out in the second half.
With three missing starters, the offensive line for the defending Super Bowl champions struggled to provide any support for the Rams' inert running game or for Matthew Stafford, who passed for 308 yards and was sacked five times.
Kupp's brilliant catch-and-run is the only touchdown scored by the Rams in their past nine quarters of play, including back-to-back losses to San Francisco and Dallas.
Malik Hooker made a clinching interception with 3:29 to play in a rematch of the first regular-season game in the history of SoFi Stadium, the multibillion-dollar football palace built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and championed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Los Angeles beat Dallas 20-17 in that fan-free encounter to open the 2020 season.
Dallas got off to an auspicious start on the third play from scrimmage when Stafford fumbled while getting dropped by Armstrong under enormous pressure. Lawrence scooped it and scored the second touchdown of his nine-year career.
Los Angeles' second drive ended with Armstrong running unimpeded up the middle and blocking Riley Dixon's punt, although Dallas only managed an ensuing field goal.
The Rams settled down from the early chaos and even took the lead in the second quarter when Kupp caught a short pass one-handed and ran the final 71 yards on the longest play in the remarkable career of last season's NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
But Pollard put the Cowboys back ahead 92 seconds later, breaking a handful of tackles on the second-longest run of his career.
JALEN'S FIRST
Jalen Ramsey got the first sack of his seven-year NFL career in the third quarter when the Cowboys left him unblocked on a blitz. The Rams' All-Pro defensive back never had a sack in his first 95 regular-season games and nine playoff contests.
MISCOMMUNICATION
The Cowboys missed the extra point on Lawrence's touchdown because new long snapper Matt Overton hit holder Bryan Anger in the head with the football while Anger was looking elsewhere. Overton, who was on the Rams' practice squad last month, is replacing Jake McQuaide, who spent a decade with the Rams before leaving in 2021.
INJURIES
Cowboys: TE Dalton Schultz injured his knee in the first half. ... OL Jason Peters was inactive with a chest injury that's likely to sideline him for several weeks. ... McQuaide is out for the year with a torn triceps muscle.
Rams: LG David Edwards left the game in the fourth quarter for a concussion evaluation after colliding with Lawrence. Edwards missed last week's game in the concussion protocol. ... S Taylor Rapp sat out with injured ribs. ... DB David Long (groin) missed his third straight game, and rookie DB Cobie Durant (hamstring) missed his second straight.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: At Eagles on Sunday night.
Rams: Host Panthers on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:30
|30:30
|1st Downs
|10
|14
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|239
|323
|Total Plays
|53
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|38
|Rush Attempts
|34
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|76
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|29-44
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.0
|6-37.2
|Return Yards
|15
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Rush
|10/16
|102
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
14
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|8
|86
|1
|57
|14
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|22
|78
|0
|12
|7
|
C. Rush 10 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Rush
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|8
|5
|53
|0
|16
|10
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|5
|4
|44
|0
|27
|8
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
10
FPTS
|B. Maher
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|6
|48.0
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|28/42
|308
|1
|1
|12
|
R. Dixon 11 P
0
FPTS
|R. Dixon
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
25
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
25
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|10
|7
|125
|1
|75
|25
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|2
|1
|54
|0
|54
|6
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
11
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|10
|7
|46
|0
|10
|11
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
10
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|8
|6
|41
|0
|12
|10
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|5
|4
|30
|0
|15
|7
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
2
FPTS
|J. Gervase
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|3
|12
|0
|6
|4
|
C. Akers 3 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-4
|2.0
|0
|1
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Rochell 31 CB
|R. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McKinley 50 DE
|T. McKinley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/2
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|5
|44.6
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|6.3
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 28 for 3 yards (T.Diggs).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:19 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 6 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).
|Fumble
3 & 1 - LAR 34(13:36 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 24 for -10 yards (D.Armstrong). FUMBLES (D.Armstrong) [D.Armstrong] - touched at LAR 23 - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Lawrence at LAR 19. D.Lawrence for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:27 - 1st) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Anger rushes. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on DAL-B.Anger - Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball - declined.
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(13:27 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(12:48 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 38 for 9 yards (D.Wilson; M.Parsons).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(12:07 - 1st) B.Powell up the middle to LAR 39 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 39(11:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 45 for 6 yards (J.Lewis) [T.Hill].
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 45(10:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at DAL 46 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(9:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 46(9:52 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 46(9:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to T.Atwell [M.Parsons].
|Blocked Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 46(9:42 - 1st) R.Dixon punt is BLOCKED by D.Armstrong - Center-M.Orzech - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at LAR 34. D.Armstrong to LAR 20 for 14 yards (M.Orzech).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(9:34 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to LAR 15 for 5 yards (A.Donald; B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 15(8:54 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 15(8:51 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 15(8:47 - 1st) B.Maher 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:43 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(8:02 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 30 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAR 30(7:23 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 30 - No Play.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(7:07 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep middle to T.Atwell to DAL 11 for 54 yards (T.Diggs).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(6:18 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to DAL 10 for 1 yard (A.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 10(5:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAR 10(5:28 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAR 10(5:25 - 1st) M.Gay 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:22 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (A.Donald; As.Robinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(4:46 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to N.Brown to DAL 34 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 34(4:10 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 43 for 9 yards (T.Burgess; D.Kendrick).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(3:33 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 44 for 1 yard (As.Robinson).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 44(2:55 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 48 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|Fumble
3 & 5 - DAL 48(2:18 - 1st) C.Rush sacked at DAL 39 for -9 yards (A.Donald). FUMBLES (A.Donald) - recovered by DAL-Ty.Smith at DAL 39. Penalty on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 39(2:09 - 1st) B.Anger punts 51 yards to LAR 10 - Center-M.Overton. B.Powell to LAR 10 for no gain. PENALTY on LAR-B.Powell - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 5(2:00 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 9 for 4 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 9(1:20 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 14 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong - A.Barr).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 14(0:35 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 13 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 27(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 24 for -3 yards (S.Williams).
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - LAR 24(14:15 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to LAR 20 for -4 yards (T.Hill).
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - LAR 20(13:40 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 32 for 12 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAR 32(13:01 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to DAL 26 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(12:54 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 37 for 11 yards (D.Kendrick) [As.Robinson].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(12:18 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 42 for 5 yards (As.Robinson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 42(11:44 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. E.Elliott right guard to DAL 45 for 3 yards (E.Jones - B.Wagner).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 45(11:12 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup [L.Floyd].
|Punt
4 & 2 - DAL 45(11:07 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to LAR 17 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(11:00 - 2nd) C.Kupp right end ran ob at LAR 21 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 21(10:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 25 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+75 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 25(9:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (A.Donald; As.Robinson).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(8:49 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 43 for 16 yards (T.Burgess).
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(8:10 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle for 57 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:59 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 22 for -3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAR 22(7:16 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 22(7:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 28 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAR 28(6:34 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to DAL 23 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(6:27 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end ran ob at DAL 35 for 12 yards (T.Burgess).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(5:56 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 39 for 4 yards (M.Copeland; T.Burgess).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 39(5:22 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 40 for 1 yard (T.Burgess). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DAL 29(5:02 - 2nd) C.Rush sacked at DAL 20 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|+13 YD
3 & 25 - DAL 20(4:16 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 33 for 13 yards (B.Wagner).
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 33(3:30 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 20(3:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (S.Williams).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 20(3:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 25 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 25(2:33 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to B.Skowronek.
|+12 YD
4 & 5 - LAR 25(2:29 - 2nd) R.Dixon pass short middle to J.Gervase to LAR 37 for 12 yards (L.Gifford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 37(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 37(1:52 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 42 for 5 yards (A.Barr).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 42(1:09 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Skowronek to 50 for 8 yards (A.Barr).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(0:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to DAL 44 for 6 yards (A.Brown; M.Hooker).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 44(0:37 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAR 44(0:34 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to D.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 44(0:29 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 32 yards to DAL 12 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 30 for 5 yards (L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 30(14:25 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 34 for 4 yards (R.Rochell - L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 34(13:50 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 37 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(13:10 - 3rd) C.Rush sacked at DAL 29 for -8 yards (J.Ramsey). FUMBLES (J.Ramsey) [J.Ramsey] - and recovers at DAL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - DAL 29(12:27 - 3rd) C.Rush left end to DAL 31 for 2 yards (T.Burgess).
|+27 YD
3 & 16 - DAL 31(11:48 - 3rd) C.Rush pass deep right to M.Gallup ran ob at LAR 42 for 27 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(11:22 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 34 for 8 yards (T.Burgess).
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 34(10:41 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 36 for -2 yards (G.Gaines).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 36(10:01 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to LAR 27 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey). Penalty on LAR-G.Haley - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(9:45 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 24 for 3 yards (M.Copeland - N.Scott).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 24(9:03 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (G.Haley; A.Donald).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 22(8:18 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to N.Brown (B.Wagner).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 22(8:15 - 3rd) B.Maher 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked ob at LAR 25 for 0 yards (J.Lewis).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25(7:31 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 30 for 5 yards (T.Diggs).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 30(6:47 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 40 for 10 yards (J.Lewis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(6:06 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 46 for 6 yards (T.Diggs) [O.Odighizuwa].
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 46(5:24 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 48 for 2 yards (J.Kearse; D.Fowler).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 48(4:39 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to DAL 46 for 6 yards (A.Brown) [O.Odighizuwa].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(4:03 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 46(3:58 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to DAL 47 for -1 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 47(3:29 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 42 for -11 yards (M.Parsons).
|Punt
4 & 22 - LAR 42(2:54 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 53 yards to DAL 5 - Center-M.Orzech - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 5(2:46 - 3rd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 11 for 6 yards (T.McKinley; E.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 11(2:09 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 14 for 3 yards (G.Gaines; M.Copeland).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - DAL 14(1:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 22 for 8 yards (B.Wagner). PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at DAL 14 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 7(1:19 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 8 for 1 yard (G.Haley).
|Punt
4 & 7 - DAL 8(0:39 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 35 yards to DAL 43 - Center-M.Overton. B.Powell to DAL 29 for 14 yards (K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 29(0:30 - 3rd) C.Kupp pass incomplete deep right to C.Akers [D.Fowler].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 29(0:23 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to DAL 23 for 6 yards (A.Brown). PENALTY on LAR-B.Skowronek - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 29 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 39(15:00 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to DAL 38 for 1 yard (A.Barr).
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - LAR 38(14:18 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to DAL 33 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; M.Parsons).
|No Good
4 & 14 - LAR 33(13:38 - 4th) M.Gay 51 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 41(13:34 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb (G.Haley) [A.Donald].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 41(13:27 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 46 for 5 yards (J.Hollins).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 46(12:46 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (G.Haley) [B.Wagner].
|Punt
4 & 5 - DAL 46(12:40 - 4th) B.Anger punts 44 yards to LAR 10 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by B.Powell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 10(12:33 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 10 for no gain (S.Williams - L.Vander Esch).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 10(11:57 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 17 for 7 yards (T.Diggs) [S.Williams]. LAR-D.Edwards was injured during the play. DAL-D.Lawrence was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAR 17(11:24 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to B.Skowronek.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAR 17(11:20 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 47 yards to DAL 36 - Center-M.Orzech. K.Turpin pushed ob at DAL 48 for 12 yards (M.Orzech).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(11:09 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 47 for 5 yards (L.Floyd - E.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 47(10:29 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 44 for 3 yards (E.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 44(9:46 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 37 for 7 yards (T.Burgess).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(9:06 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to LAR 29 for 8 yards (As.Robinson).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 29(8:25 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to LAR 26 for 3 yards (As.Robinson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(7:45 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 28 for -2 yards (M.Copeland).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 28(7:06 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to LAR 28 for no gain (T.Burgess - B.Wagner).
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 28(6:22 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to LAR 17 for 11 yards (D.Kendrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DAL 17(5:36 - 4th) B.Maher 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 29 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(5:10 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 44 for 15 yards (T.Diggs).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(4:41 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to DAL 37 for 19 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(4:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Skowronek to DAL 16 for 6 yards (A.Barr; A.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAR 16(4:10 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp. PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 16 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - LAR 26(4:06 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL-T.Hill - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 21(4:06 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DAL 25 for -4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAR 25(3:38 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep right intended for Al.Robinson INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker [O.Odighizuwa] at DAL 1. M.Hooker to DAL 4 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 4(3:29 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 5 for 1 yard (J.Hollins; M.Copeland).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 5(3:23 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 7 for 2 yards (G.Gaines).
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 7(3:17 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 6 for -1 yards (L.Floyd; G.Gaines).
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 6(2:33 - 4th) B.Anger punts 53 yards to LAR 41 - Center-M.Overton. B.Powell to LAR 46 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 46(2:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to DAL 47 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 47(2:01 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to DAL 31 for 16 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31(1:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to DAL 28 for 3 yards (M.Hooker).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - LAR 28(1:39 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DAL 38 for -10 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES (M.Parsons) [M.Parsons] - touched at DAL 37 - RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams at DAL 39.
