Derrick Henry, Titans win 3rd in row, 21-17 over Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 Sunday, rolling into their bye week on a three-game winning streak.
David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left - the second time in three games Tennessee's defense has preserved a victory.
Getting there was all about Henry, who also had two catches for 30 yards, including a screen pass that set up Dontrell Hilliard's 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He surpassed 100 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game, and the Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry reaches that mark.
When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee's first second-half touchdown since the season opener. It also tied him with Earl Campbell for second on the franchise TDs list with 73, one back of Eddie George.
Leaning on Henry allowed the Titans (3-2) to handle five sacks of Ryan Tannehill, who was 15 of 25 for 181 yards and the TD pass to Hilliard.
Washington (1-4) lost its fourth straight. Carson Wentz was 25 of 38 for 359 yards with two TD passes to Dyami Brown, but the Commanders were 1 of 11 on third down, including the interception.
BIG PLAYS
Wentz made arguably his best pass of the season to connect with Brown for a 75-yard score. It's the longest first career TD reception for a Washington player since running back Matt Jones in 2015.
Tannehill found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a 61-yard completion that was the Titans' longest offensive play of the season.
ROBINSON DEBUTS
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut six weeks to the day he was shot twice in the right leg in an attempted robbery in Washington. Robinson got a rousing ovation when he was the last player to be introduced and finished with 22 yards on nine carries as the team's leading rusher.
Robinson returned to practice Wednesday after spending the first four games of the season on the non-football injury list. The team activated the third-round pick out of Alabama on Saturday.
INJURIES
Titans: DE Denico Autry missed some time in the third quarter with a back injury. He returned at the start of the fourth. ... Three starters were inactive: LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and LG Nate Davis (knee/foot).
Commanders: RB Jonathan Williams was ruled out with a knee injury at the start of the fourth quarter. ... RT Sam Cosmi did not play after undergoing hand surgery earlier in the week.
UP NEXT
Titans: Have a bye week before hosting the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23.
Commanders: Visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:40
|27:20
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|241
|385
|Total Plays
|62
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|43
|Rush Attempts
|32
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|25-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|9-71
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-52.0
|6-41.2
|Return Yards
|0
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|5-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|15/25
|181
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Henry
|28
|102
|2
|15
|27
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
13
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|3
|0
|2
|13
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|3
|2
|72
|0
|61
|9
|
R. Woods 2 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|4
|37
|0
|13
|7
|
D. Henry 22 RB
27
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|27
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|5
|4
|23
|1
|13
|12
|
K. Philips 18 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Philips
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
K. Rader 86 TE
|K. Rader
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
|C. Okonkwo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
|C. Hollister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 68 DT
|S. Okuayinonu
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
3
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|52.0
|4
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Woods 2 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
25
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|25/38
|359
|2
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|9
|22
|0
|6
|2
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
25
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|5
|15
|0
|8
|25
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|6
|0
|3
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Brown 2 WR
24
FPTS
|D. Brown
|4
|2
|105
|2
|75
|24
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
12
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|5
|76
|0
|34
|12
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|8
|6
|62
|0
|32
|12
|
J. Bates 87 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Bates
|3
|3
|39
|0
|20
|6
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
8
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|7
|5
|37
|0
|14
|8
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|33
|0
|15
|6
|
C. Sims 89 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Turner 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Turner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
|J. McKissic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|41.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|
J. Williams 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|5
|5.8
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 18 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - TEN 18(14:19 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 29 for 11 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 29(13:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods [J.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 29(13:33 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to WAS 33 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-H.Haskins.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(13:24 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to WAS 36 for 3 yards (T.Tart - D.Long).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 36(12:44 - 1st) C.Wentz FUMBLES (Aborted) at WAS 31 - and recovers at WAS 31. C.Wentz to WAS 39 for 8 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 39(12:08 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 39(12:03 - 1st) T.Way punts 41 yards to TEN 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-D.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(11:53 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 24 for 4 yards (J.Allen).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 24(11:19 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 28 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TEN 28(10:43 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 28 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(10:21 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 29 for -4 yards (M.Sweat).
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - TEN 29(9:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to K.Philips to TEN 36 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 36(8:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 36(8:40 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to WAS 10 - Center-M.Cox. D.Milne to WAS 19 for 9 yards (K.Rader).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 19(8:29 - 1st) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 8 yards (J.Kalu). PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at WAS 19 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 19 - WAS 10(8:01 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 12 for 2 yards (D.Long; D.Autry).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WAS 12(7:17 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Turner (T.Mitchell) [J.Simmons].
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - WAS 12(7:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 18 for 6 yards (K.Fulton).
|Punt
4 & 11 - WAS 18(6:39 - 1st) T.Way punts 34 yards to TEN 48 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:30 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at WAS 43 for 9 yards (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TEN 43(6:06 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 43(6:01 - 1st) D.Henry right end to WAS 40 for 3 yards (B.McCain; E.Obada).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(5:23 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to WAS 37 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb - J.Bostic).
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 37(4:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to WAS 13 for 24 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(4:04 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Toohill].
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep right to C.Samuel to TEN 43 for 32 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 43(3:28 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to TEN 43 for no gain (D.Long).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 43(2:45 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to TEN 32 for 11 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 32(2:03 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Turner (T.Tart).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 32(1:59 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to TEN 30 for 2 yards (C.Farley).
|Fumble
3 & 8 - WAS 30(1:14 - 1st) C.Wentz FUMBLES (Aborted) at TEN 34 - and recovers at TEN 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAS 32(0:31 - 1st) J.Slye 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:26 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 30(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEN 30(14:55 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 23 for -7 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 23(14:17 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 56 yards to WAS 21 - Center-M.Cox. D.Milne to WAS 25 for 4 yards (K.Rader).
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:06 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep middle to D.Brown for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:56 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(13:56 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 30 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb; J.Davis).
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 30(13:15 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 45 for 15 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:26 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 48 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on TEN-C.Hollister - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 47.
|Penalty
1 & 18 - TEN 37(12:01 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Okonkwo to TEN 46 for 9 yards (J.Davis). PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 23 - TEN 32(11:34 - 2nd) D.Hilliard left tackle to TEN 32 for no gain (J.Smith-Williams - C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & 23 - TEN 32(10:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to K.Philips (R.Wildgoose) [J.Smith-Williams].
|No Gain
3 & 23 - TEN 32(10:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 19 for -13 yards (sack split by J.Allen and D.Payne).
|Punt
4 & 36 - TEN 19(10:12 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 66 yards to WAS 15 - Center-M.Cox. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 44 for 29 yards (H.Haskins). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at WAS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 8(10:00 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 13 for 5 yards (T.Tart; D.Autry).
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 13(9:19 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 38 for 25 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(8:34 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for 0 yards (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 38(8:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-N.Martin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WAS 33(7:36 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WAS 33(7:30 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 33(7:26 - 2nd) T.Way punts 48 yards to TEN 19 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-D.Forrest.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(7:14 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 36 for 17 yards (K.Fuller - C.Toohill). PENALTY on TEN-D.Fitzpatrick - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 14 - TEN 15(6:48 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 24 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 24(6:11 - 2nd) R.Tannehill right end to TEN 24 for no gain (J.Smith-Williams).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 24(5:27 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard to TEN 32 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb) [M.Sweat].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(4:42 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 45 for 13 yards (J.Davis; B.McCain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(4:00 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 46 for 1 yard (E.Obada).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 46(3:20 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at WAS 42 for 12 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(2:44 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to WAS 40 for 2 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 40(2:03 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Hilliard [J.Smith-Williams].
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 40(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard pushed ob at WAS 36 for 4 yards (K.Curl). PENALTY on WAS-E.Obada - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 36. Penalty on WAS-M.Sweat - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 21(1:55 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to WAS 17 for 4 yards (J.Smith-Williams; C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 17(1:32 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to WAS 9 for 8 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 9(0:59 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to WAS 7 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb; R.Wildgoose).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 7(0:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to WAS 1 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 1(0:20 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 50 yards from TEN 35 to WAS 15. J.Williams ran ob at WAS 34 for 19 yards (D.Cole).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(0:10 - 2nd) C.Wentz kneels to WAS 33 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to WAS 1. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 15 yards (A.Adams).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(14:55 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to 50 for 34 yards (K.Byard).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(14:10 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles left guard to TEN 45 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 45(13:28 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Weaver - J.Simmons).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 44(12:46 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 44(12:41 - 3rd) T.Way punts 40 yards to TEN 4 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 4(12:34 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 6 for 2 yards (D.Payne; M.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 6(11:56 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to R.Woods.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 6(11:52 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard to TEN 4 for -2 yards (K.Curl).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEN 4(11:12 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to WAS 46 - Center-M.Cox. D.Milne to TEN 46 for 8 yards (C.Hollister; C.Okonkwo).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 46(11:00 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to TEN 46 for no gain (T.Tart).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 46(10:23 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to TEN 40 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 40(9:36 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to D.Brown (J.Simmons) [M.Edwards]. TEN-D.Autry was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WAS 40(9:32 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (R.Weaver).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(9:28 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 37 for -4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TEN 37(8:50 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 35 for -2 yards (E.Obada).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TEN 35(8:06 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 35(8:01 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 53 yards to WAS 12 - Center-M.Cox. D.Milne to WAS 20 for 8 yards (K.Rader).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(7:50 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 15 yards (D.Long; K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(7:09 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 44 for 9 yards (D.Long).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 44(6:45 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 47 for 3 yards (K.Strong; N.Jones).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(6:06 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Bates to TEN 33 for 20 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(5:24 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to TEN 30 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 30(4:41 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep left to D.Brown for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(4:36 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Sweat - J.Bostic).
|+61 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(4:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to WAS 12 for 61 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 12(3:27 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Okonkwo [J.Smith-Williams].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEN 12(3:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 12 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - TEN 17(3:23 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to WAS 4 for 13 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TEN 4(2:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 4 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 9(2:14 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to WAS 2 for 7 yards (D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 2(1:35 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry right end to WAS 1 for 1 yard (R.Wildgoose; D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 1(1:06 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:03 - 3rd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to WAS 11. D.Milne to WAS 23 for 12 yards (D.Cole; H.Haskins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(0:58 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 25 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WAS 25(0:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 32 for 7 yards (K.Byard) [D.Long]. PENALTY on WAS-A.Norwell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - WAS 15(15:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 20 for 5 yards (K.Fulton - D.Long).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 20(14:18 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 11 for -9 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
4 & 22 - WAS 11(13:42 - 4th) T.Way punts 39 yards to 50 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 50(13:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to WAS 47 for 3 yards (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 47(13:15 - 4th) D.Henry right end to WAS 42 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEN 42(12:38 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - TEN 42(12:35 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to WAS 38 for 4 yards (C.Toohill).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(11:58 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to WAS 34 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 34(11:22 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to WAS 34 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 34(10:42 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at 50 for -16 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|Punt
4 & 22 - TEN 50(10:00 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards to WAS 10 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(9:53 - 4th) B.Robinson left end to WAS 11 for 1 yard (D.Autry; K.Fulton). TEN-K.Fulton was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WAS 11(9:25 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Sims. PENALTY on TEN-J.Simmons - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 26(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-A.Norwell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAS 21(9:20 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 13 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Simmons and S.Okuayinonu).
|+14 YD
2 & 23 - WAS 13(8:38 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 14 yards (R.McCreary).
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 27(7:53 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 30 for 3 yards (R.McCreary).
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 30(7:16 - 4th) T.Way punts 45 yards to TEN 25 - Center-C.Cheeseman. R.Woods to TEN 25 for no gain (C.Holmes).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TEN 20(7:08 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 24 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 24(6:30 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim to TEN 29 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 29(5:43 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to TEN 30 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 30(4:58 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards to WAS 11 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-L.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(4:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 20 for 9 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAS 20(4:05 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to A.Gibson.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAS 20(4:01 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Sims. Washington challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 20(3:55 - 4th) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 22 for 2 yards (D.Long; D.Cole).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(3:20 - 4th) C.Wentz to WAS 17 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at WAS 17. C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Bates to WAS 31 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 31(2:53 - 4th) B.Robinson left end to WAS 33 for 2 yards (K.Strong).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(2:27 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Sims to WAS 40 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 40(2:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 48 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(1:58 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to TEN 47 for 5 yards (A.Adams).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 47(1:34 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to TEN 39 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell; K.Byard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 39(1:07 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Turner (D.Long). PENALTY on WAS-N.Martin - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 49(1:03 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Bates pushed ob at TEN 39 for 10 yards (A.Adams).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 39(1:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin ran ob at TEN 29 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 29(0:53 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-C.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 29 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - WAS 34(0:53 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel pushed ob at TEN 33 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 33(0:36 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to TEN 24 for 9 yards (D.Long) [R.Weaver].
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 24(0:28 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at TEN 16 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 16(0:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on TEN-K.Fulton - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at TEN 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAS 2(0:19 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 2(0:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic (T.Tart).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 2(0:09 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by D.Long at TEN 1. D.Long to TEN 47 for 46 yards (C.Leno). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short left intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by D.Long at TEN 1. D.Long to TEN 1 for no gain (J.McKissic).
