|
|
|PIT
|BUF
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone - including two deep shots to Gabe Davis - in the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.
After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo's third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.
Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen's 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City's 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020.
Pulled in favor of Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, Allen finished 20 of 31 for 424 yards, the second most in team history, and most in a game ending in regulation.
Davis became just the fifth NFL player since 2000 to have two touchdown catches of 60 or more yards in the same game, and first since Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase had a pair in a 34-31 win over Kansas City on Jan. 2 last season.
The Bills erupted for 31 points in the first half despite missing three receivers - Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder - to injuries, while also playing without starting tight end Dawson Knox, who was sidelined by foot and hamstring injuries.
Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir scored his first career TD on a 24 yard catch, and rookie running back James Cook scored his first career TD on a 24-yard run.
Buffalo's 31-3 lead at the half could have been even bigger. Allen's pass intended for Davis in the end zone was intercepted by Levi Wallace to end the Bills' fourth possession, while kicker Tyler Bass had a 49-yard field-goal attempt blocked three minutes in.
The Bills improved to 4-1, while the Steelers (1-4) have lost four straight, which marks their longest skid since opening the 2013 season with four losses. The loss was the biggest margin of defeat for the Steelers since a 51-0 rout against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10, 1989.
Whatever spark the Steelers hoped rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would provide in his first career start was negated by a defense missing top pass rusher T.J. Watt and starting safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). The injuries mounted during the game with cornerback Cam Sutton sidelined by a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi ruled out with a back injury.
Pickett finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception, in taking over the starting job from Mitch Trubisky.
The game went south for Pittsburgh in the opening minute.
Allen, facing third-and-10 from the 2, patiently waited in the pocket and hit Davis in stride at midfield with the receiver having a step on both Wallace and Tre Norwood. The 98-yard completion matched a team record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick's TD to Terrell Owens in 2009.
Davis' second TD catch was even more impressive in bringing the ball in with his right hand, before nearly having it stripped by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Davis then ripped the ball back midway through the end zone.
UNSPECIAL TEAMS
The Steelers' James Pierre fumbled his first kickoff return. Pierre got the nod in place of Gunner Olzewski, who was scratched after having fumbling troubles of his own. PK Chris Boswell hit a 29-yard field-goal attempt, but was wide left from 33 and 45 yards.
WATT WATCH
The Steelers confirmed before the game that Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury. The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday.
Watt was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers dropped to 0-4 without Watt in the lineup this season and 0-8 overall.
INACTIVES/INJURIES
Steelers: TE Pat Freiermuth sustained a concussion in the third quarter and did not return.
Bills: MLB Tremaine Edumunds (hamstring) did not play, though the Bills welcomed back starting DT Ed Oliver, who missed three games with an ankle injury, and Jordan Phillips, who missed two games with a hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bills: At the Kansas City Chiefs in playoff rematch on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:08
|23:52
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|19
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|364
|552
|Total Plays
|72
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|10.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|120
|Rush Attempts
|17
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|310
|432
|Comp. - Att.
|34-52
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-54
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|2-55.0
|Return Yards
|19
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-4 -0%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|310
|PASS YDS
|432
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|552
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|34/52
|327
|0
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Warren 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Warren
|5
|24
|0
|12
|9
|
N. Harris 22 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Harris
|11
|20
|0
|6
|6
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|1
|10
|0
|10
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
14
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|8
|6
|83
|0
|29
|14
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|13
|5
|60
|0
|23
|11
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|9
|5
|50
|0
|20
|10
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
9
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|6
|5
|43
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Warren 30 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Warren
|5
|4
|39
|0
|13
|9
|
N. Harris 22 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|6
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|3
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Watt 44 FB
1
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jackson 16 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
3
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/3
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|40.8
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|42
|0
|23
|5
|
J. Allen 17 QB
42
FPTS
|J. Allen
|5
|42
|0
|21
|42
|
J. Cook 28 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|31
|1
|24
|9
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Davis 13 WR
32
FPTS
|G. Davis
|6
|3
|171
|2
|98
|32
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
24
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|8
|102
|1
|41
|24
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
16
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|5
|3
|75
|1
|31
|16
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
8
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|6
|4
|41
|0
|26
|8
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
4
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|5
|3
|39
|0
|26
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
T. Gentry 87 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 54 LB
|B. Spector
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 42 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ingram 46 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
8
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/2
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|55.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to BUF 0. T.Jones MUFFS catch - and recovers at BUF 0. T.Jones to BUF 2 for 2 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 2(14:54 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (D.Leal).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 2(14:49 - 1st) D.Singletary right guard to BUF 2 for no gain (M.Jack - C.Heyward).
|+98 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 2(14:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis for 98 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Fitzpatrick].
|PAT Good
|(13:56 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
|(13:56 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 45 yards from BUF 35 to PIT 20. J.Pierre MUFFS catch - touched at PIT 25 - RECOVERED by BUF-T.Johnson at PIT 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 21(13:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at PIT 17 for 4 yards (A.Maulet).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BUF 17(13:09 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to PIT 9 for 8 yards (D.Bush; D.Leal). PENALTY on BUF-R.Bates - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 16 - BUF 27(12:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 31 for -4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BUF 31(12:07 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|No Good
4 & 20 - BUF 31(12:02 - 1st) T.Bass 49 yard field goal is BLOCKED (C.Heyward) - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(11:56 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Watt to PIT 40 for 1 yard (T.Dodson - J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 40(11:19 - 1st) N.Harris left end to PIT 38 for -2 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 38(10:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at 50 for 12 yards.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 50(10:01 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to BUF 39 for 11 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(9:21 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to BUF 33 for 6 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 33(8:39 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (A.Epenesa). Pass batted at line.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 33(8:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to BUF 25 for 8 yards (T.Dodson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:53 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens to BUF 13 for 12 yards (K.Elam).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 13(7:11 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to BUF 10 for 3 yards (T.Dodson; J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 10(6:30 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to BUF 11 for -1 yards (T.Johnson - T.Dodson).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 11(5:45 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson. BUF-V.Miller was injured during the play. V.Miller jogs off.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PIT 11(5:42 - 1st) C.Boswell 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to BUF 1. K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 35 for 34 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 35(5:32 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 35 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 35(4:57 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to K.Shakir to PIT 34 for 31 yards (D.Bush).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(4:29 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left tackle to PIT 18 for 16 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 18(3:39 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 18(3:33 - 1st) J.Allen left end to PIT 17 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 17(2:49 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 17(2:45 - 1st) T.Bass 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:41 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 28 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 28(2:02 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 41 for 13 yards (D.Hamlin - K.Elam). PENALTY on PIT-Z.Gentry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 28 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - PIT 18(1:35 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 29 for 11 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 29(0:55 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (D.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 29(0:48 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 69 yards to BUF 2 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-M.Allen. J.Pierre deflected ball at BUF 1 to keep ball in play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 2(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at BUF 2 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 11 - BUF 1(0:34 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 8 for 7 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 8(15:00 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (L.Wallace).
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 8(14:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.Hodgins to BUF 34 for 26 yards (T.Norwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 34(14:18 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to Q.Morris (D.Leal). Pass batted at line.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 34(14:14 - 2nd) J.Cook left end to BUF 33 for -1 yards (C.Sutton).
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 33(13:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris pushed ob at PIT 41 for 26 yards (J.Pierre).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(12:51 - 2nd) J.Cook right tackle to PIT 39 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 39(12:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs ran ob at PIT 21 for 18 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 21(11:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by L.Wallace at PIT -2. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:25 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 6 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 26(10:49 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 26 for no gain (J.Phillips; J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 26(10:22 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris to PIT 28 for 2 yards (D.Hamlin - M.Milano).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PIT 28(9:47 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 34 yards to BUF 38 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:29 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 26(8:49 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 27 for 1 yard (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 27(8:09 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson (M.Milano) [V.Miller].
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 27(8:04 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 26 yards to BUF 47 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-M.Boykin.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(7:53 - 2nd) D.Singletary left end pushed ob at PIT 30 for 23 yards (C.Heyward; A.Maulet). PENALTY on PIT-M.Jack - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15(7:24 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. S.Sims kneels - 5 yds. into end zone.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:20 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens to PIT 35 for 10 yards (K.Elam).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(6:42 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to PIT 46 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 46(6:06 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to N.Harris (M.Milano).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 46(6:01 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to BUF 49 for 5 yards (K.Elam).
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 49(5:20 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens to BUF 20 for 29 yards (K.Elam).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(4:54 - 2nd) J.Warren left end to BUF 19 for 1 yard (D.Jones - D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 19(4:13 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 19(4:08 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to BUF 15 for 4 yards (T.Johnson). BUF-J.Phillips was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. J.Phillips jogs off.
|No Good
4 & 5 - PIT 15(3:43 - 2nd) C.Boswell 33 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(3:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 26 for 3 yards (L.Wallace).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 26(3:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to K.Shakir ran ob at BUF 46 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(2:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to K.Shakir.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(2:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to Q.Morris to PIT 41 for 13 yards (D.Bush).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs ran ob at PIT 29 for 12 yards (T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 29(1:51 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right guard to PIT 24 for 5 yards (M.Reed; D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 24(1:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to Q.Morris (R.Spillane).
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 24(1:09 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to K.Shakir for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PIT-J.Pierre was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to PIT 8. S.Sims to PIT 27 for 19 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(0:56 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to PIT 32 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PIT 32(0:30 - 2nd) K.Pickett sacked ob at PIT 31 for -1 yards (G.Rousseau). PENALTY on BUF-V.Miller - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 37(0:23 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by K.Elam at BUF 38. K.Elam to BUF 38 for no gain (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 38(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BUF 33(0:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis (R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - BUF 33(0:09 - 2nd) J.Allen kneels to BUF 32 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. S.Sims kneels 1 yd. into end zone.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 48 for 23 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(14:19 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to BUF 49 for 3 yards (T.Dodson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 49(13:42 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on BUF-K.Elam - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at BUF 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(13:38 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris pushed ob at BUF 33 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 33(12:57 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to BUF 24 for 9 yards (K.Elam; J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 24(12:17 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at BUF 17 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 17(11:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett sacked ob at BUF 20 for -3 yards (T.Dodson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 20(10:48 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PIT 20(10:44 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(10:38 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 28 for 8 yards (L.Wallace; M.Jack). PIT-D.Leal was injured during the play. D.Leal walks off.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 28(10:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to BUF 39 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(9:41 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to BUF 45 for 6 yards (M.Jack - C.Heyward). PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. L.Wallace assisted off.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 45(9:01 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to K.Shakir (C.Heyward). Pass tipped at line.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 45(8:56 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to PIT 34 for 21 yards (J.Pierre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(8:17 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 29 for 5 yards (J.Pierre).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 29(7:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to PIT 17 for 12 yards (J.Pierre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:57 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to PIT 12 for 5 yards (D.Bush).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 12(6:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.Hodgins to PIT 5 for 7 yards (J.Jackson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BUF 5(5:31 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis. PENALTY on PIT-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at PIT 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 1(5:28 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to Q.Morris to PIT 1 for no gain (M.Jack - C.Heyward). FUMBLES (C.Heyward) - RECOVERED by PIT-J.Jackson at PIT -5. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(5:19 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 30 for 10 yards (D.Jackson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(4:58 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 40 for 10 yards (D.Jackson - J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 40(4:17 - 3rd) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 34 for -6 yards (V.Miller).
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 34(3:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 42 for 8 yards (T.Johnson - T.Dodson). PIT-P.Freiermuth was injured during the play. He is Out. P.Freiermuth assisted off.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 42(3:14 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to BUF 38 for 20 yards (T.Johnson - J.Johnson) [G.Rousseau].
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(2:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 24 for 14 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 24(2:01 - 3rd) N.Harris right tackle to BUF 24 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 24(1:19 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right end to BUF 14 for 10 yards (D.Hamlin). Penalty on PIT-K.Dotson - Unnecessary Roughness - declined. PENALTY on PIT-J.Daniels - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - PIT 29(0:47 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to BUF 22 for 7 yards (T.Johnson - T.Dodson). BUF-T.Johnson was injured during the play. T.Johnson walks off.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - PIT 22(0:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 22 - No Play.
|No Good
4 & 13 - PIT 27(0:07 - 3rd) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs pushed ob at PIT 24 for 41 yards (A.Maulet).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:11 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook up the middle for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(14:03 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren pushed ob at PIT 35 for 10 yards (T.Bernard - D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(13:38 - 4th) J.Warren right guard to PIT 36 for 1 yard (D.Jones - T.Bernard).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 36(13:00 - 4th) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 46 for 10 yards (S.Neal).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(12:23 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren pushed ob at BUF 42 for 12 yards (D.Jackson) [S.Neal].
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(11:53 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to C.Claypool to BUF 36 for 6 yards (T.Bernard).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 36(11:13 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to BUF 30 for 6 yards (J.Ingram - T.Bernard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 30(10:38 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (S.Neal) [T.Dodson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 30(10:33 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens (S.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 30(10:26 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - PIT 30(10:21 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(10:16 - 4th) C.Keenum in at QB. (Shotgun) J.Cook left guard to BUF 36 for 6 yards (D.Leal - M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 36(9:37 - 4th) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to T.Gentry.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 36(9:33 - 4th) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to BUF 39 for 3 yards (J.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUF 39(8:35 - 4th) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-R.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 20(8:26 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to Z.Gentry (S.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 20(8:22 - 4th) J.Warren right guard to PIT 20 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 20(7:41 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (S.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 20(7:36 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 34 yards to BUF 46 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-C.Kuntz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(7:27 - 4th) C.Keenum pass incomplete deep middle to I.Hodgins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(7:22 - 4th) C.Keenum pass short right to I.Hodgins to PIT 49 for 5 yards (J.Pierre).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BUF 49(6:40 - 4th) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right to I.Hodgins (J.Pierre).
|Punt
4 & 5 - BUF 49(6:35 - 4th) S.Martin punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-R.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 20(6:26 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to J.Warren.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 20(6:21 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to Co.Heyward to PIT 27 for 7 yards (B.Spector).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 27(5:38 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to Co.Heyward to PIT 32 for 5 yards (B.Spector).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 32(5:15 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-C.Claypool - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 27(5:15 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to PIT 40 for 13 yards (T.Bernard - S.Neal).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 40(4:30 - 4th) J.Warren right guard to BUF 48 for 12 yards (T.Bernard; K.Elam).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(4:02 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to J.Warren to BUF 44 for 4 yards (C.Lewis).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 44(3:25 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to BUF 33 for 11 yards (B.Spector).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(2:56 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to M.Boykin to BUF 22 for 11 yards (K.Elam).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(2:28 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to C.Claypool to BUF 18 for 4 yards (B.Spector - K.Elam).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PIT 18(2:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PIT 18(1:55 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at BUF 26 for -8 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
4 & 14 - PIT 26(1:07 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right [S.Lawson]. Thrown away under pressure. Penalty on PIT-K.Pickett - Unnecessary Roughness - offsetting. Penalty on BUF-A.Epenesa - Disqualification - offsetting.
-
SF
CAR
17
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DAL
LAR
16
10
2nd 2:33 FOX
-
PHI
ARI
14
7
2nd 3:22 FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS