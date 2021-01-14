|
|
|TB
|NO
Buccaneers-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Drew Brees periodically discusses his long, extraordinary NFL journey in terms of fate and destiny.
The Saints quarterback says, for example, that his career-threatening throwing shoulder injury at the end of the 2005 season was meant to be. It precipitated his departure from the Chargers and move to New Orleans, where he shattered passing records and won a Super Bowl - all while helping rebuild a beloved American city that was reeling from Hurricane Katrina's devastation.
So when six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady decided to leave New England and begin a new chapter with Tampa Bay, in the NFC South, Brees couldn't escape the sense that he'd see Brady in a high-stakes game in January.
This rare postseason matchup of record-setting quarterbacks older than 41 is set for Sunday night, when the Saints (13-4) host the Buccaneers (12-5) in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
''Listen, when Tom Brady signed with the Bucs and I knew that he was coming to our division, I envisioned this game,'' Brees asserted this week. ''I envisioned this game happening because I knew our aspirations as a team, to be in the playoffs and beyond. And I certainly knew what he was bringing to the Bucs and that talented roster.''
Similarly, Brady figured that success in Tampa Bay would hinge on how he and Buccaneers handled their encounters with the Saints.
''They've been one of the top teams in the league for a long time and they've had some tough playoff losses (on) some really fluke plays,'' Brady said, referring to a last-second loss to Minnesota on a long passing play two seasons ago, and an admitted officiating blunder that helped the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC title game two seasons ago.
''Other than that, there's not a lot of bad about'' the Saints, Brady said. ''They're pretty spectacular.''
Brees and Brady have been doing ''spectacular'' for two decades now. No wonder there's so much buildup for this game.
''We were texting back and forth on Monday just kind of chuckling at this whole scenario,'' Brees, who was turning 42 on Friday, said of an exchange he had with the 43-year-old Brady. ''That's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's going to be on the field on Sunday.''
THREE OF A KIND
The Saints won both regular-season meetings by double digits en route to their franchise-record fourth straight division title. This week, there has been a lot of talk about how hard it can be to beat a team three times.
But the Saints have done it before, defeating Carolina twice in the 2017 regular season and again in the playoffs.
NFL history also favors the Saints. There have been 22 previous playoff games featuring a team that had been swept by its opponent during the regular season. In 14 of those games, the team that had won the first two games won the third as well.
''When you beat a team twice, of course you're confident, but at the same time, you look over there and you see Tom Brady, the talent they have and you understand at a moment's notice they could score from anywhere,'' Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. ''They're going to pull out all the stops; we're going to pull out all the stops, because it's win or go home.''
TAMPA BAY TRANSFORMATION
While the Saints have owned the Buccaneers in recent years, Brady and his All-Star cast of playmakers have been one of the hottest offenses in the league during what is now a five-game winning streak.
Brady has completed 116 of 176 passes for 1,714 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception during the surge.
''We've certainly come a long way,'' Brady said. ''It's a complex game; there's a lot of moving parts (and) there's a lot of coordination involved between a lot of different positions. I think the quarterback-receiver relationship is really important.''
Still, no defense has had more success against Brady this season than the Saints.
Brady has thrown five of his 12 interceptions against New Orleans. He also was sacked six times in the two earlier meetings.
But the Saints also have noticed the Bucs' rising level of play recently.
''These guys are serious contenders,'' Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said.
BEWARE OF AB
The Saints are accustomed to facing Bucs receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin twice a year. The addition of Antonio Brown has made Tampa Bay's passing attack even more potent.
The former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots receiver made his Bucs debut in Week 9 against New Orleans after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
With five TD receptions in his last four games, Brown has had a significant impact on Tampa Bay's season-ending surge. He had two catches for 49 yards and a TD in last week's playoff win over Washington.
''I don't think there's any doubt. He's back up to his normal playing speed and making plays,'' Arians said. ''He's a different threat for us.''
Brown has 53 catches for 886 yards and five TDs in 11 career playoff games. He needs 57 yards receiving to pass Larry Fitzgerald (942) for the second-most among active players.
GROUND AND POUND
Since Sean Payton became Saints coach in 2006, New Orleans has not rushed for as many yards in one season as this one.
The Saints gained 2,265 yards rushing during the regular season and added another 123 yards in their playoff opener against Chicago's formidable front.
So while Tampa Bay's defense led the NFL in stopping the run, allowing 80.6 yards per game, it doesn't sound as though the Saints intend to shy away from handing the ball off to star running back Alvin Kamara, who had 99 yards and a touchdown rushing last week.
''We have the mentality that we're going to run the ball,'' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk asserted. ''We're going to do it efficiently. We're going to come off the ball. We're going to be aggressive. It's kind of a beat-you-up mentality.''
---
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Brady
12 QB
199 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
25
FPTS
|
T. Smith
10 WR
85 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 3 RECs
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:31
|28:29
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|316
|294
|Total Plays
|69
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|104
|Rush Attempts
|35
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|189
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|78
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|3-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-65
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|316
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
25
FPTS
|T. Brady
|18/33
|199
|2
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
16
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|17
|63
|0
|8
|16
|
R. Jones 27 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Jones
|13
|62
|0
|12
|6
|
T. Brady 12 QB
25
FPTS
|T. Brady
|5
|2
|1
|2
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Brate 84 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Brate
|5
|4
|50
|0
|19
|5
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
16
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|5
|44
|1
|14
|16
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|7
|4
|34
|0
|13
|3
|
S. Miller 10 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|2
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Brown 81 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Evans 13 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Evans
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
R. Jones 27 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Cockrell 43 DB
|R. Cockrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 OLB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 26 DB
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
|J. Mickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
12
FPTS
|R. Succop
|3/3
|37
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|45.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Brees
|19/34
|134
|1
|3
|5
|
J. Winston 2 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Winston
|1/1
|56
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|18
|85
|0
|17
|10
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|4
|14
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Brees 9 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Brees
|2
|3
|0
|2
|5
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Smith 10 WR
20
FPTS
|T. Smith
|3
|3
|85
|2
|56
|20
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
4
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|9
|6
|48
|0
|16
|4
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|7
|5
|28
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|6
|3
|20
|0
|9
|10
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 OLB
|Z. Baun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
|M. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. McCoy 78 C
|E. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
|M. Callaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
8
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|42
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|47.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|30.5
|54
|0
|
M. Callaway 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 27 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata; C.Jordan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 27(14:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 32 for 5 yards (D.Davis). Pass 5 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 32(13:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TB 32(13:36 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to NO 25 Center-Z.Triner. D.Harris to TB 21 for 54 yards (A.Adams). TB-J.Cichy was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(13:18 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to TB 21 for no gain (D.White).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 21(12:45 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders to TB 14 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on TB-J.Whitehead Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 7 yards enforced at TB 14. Pass 7 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(12:19 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Callaway.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 7(12:14 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to TB 5 for 2 yards (J.Dean; W.Gholston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 5(11:39 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NO 5(11:34 - 1st) W.Lutz 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:30 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 29 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TB 29(10:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate (M.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TB 29(10:50 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 19 for -10 yards (D.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TB 19(10:06 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 48 yards to NO 33 Center-Z.Triner. D.Harris for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-C.Granderson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NO 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(9:46 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to E.Sanders (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 30(9:40 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to NO 29 for -1 yards (D.White). Pass -4 YAC 3
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - NO 29(8:52 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to NO 42 for 13 yards (M.Edwards). Pass 13 YAC 0
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(8:11 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard to NO 45 for 3 yards (J.Pierre-Paul). PENALTY on TB-J.Pierre-Paul Tripping 10 yards enforced at NO 45.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(7:55 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to TB 35 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(7:17 - 1st) T.Montgomery right end to TB 30 for 5 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(6:41 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to TB 26 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). Pass 4 YAC 0
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 26(6:00 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left guard to TB 25 for 1 yard (W.Gholston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(5:31 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to TB 24 for 1 yard (D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 24(4:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook. INJURY UPDATE: Tampa Bay 48-J.Cichy elbow OUT for the game.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NO 24(4:49 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Burton (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NO 24(4:44 - 1st) W.Lutz 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:39 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Jones.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(4:34 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 34 for 9 yards (D.Davis; A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TB 34(3:50 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to TB 34 for no gain (M.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TB 34(3:12 - 1st) T.Brady up the middle to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata; M.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(2:37 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to TB 41 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 41(2:07 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 49 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins; Z.Baun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:33 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 49(1:26 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TB 49(1:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 49 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 46(1:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to NO 35 for 11 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass -2 YAC 13
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(0:38 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left end to NO 33 for 2 yards (Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Brate to NO 17 for 16 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 16 YAC 0 INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans 11-D.Harris neck QUESTIONABLE to return.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 17(14:24 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to NO 11 for 6 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 11(13:41 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to NO 8 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 8(13:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gronkowski (M.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NO 8(13:00 - 2nd) R.Succop 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:57 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 36 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(12:22 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 42 for 6 yards (A.Winfield). NO-T.Armstead was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NO 42(11:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 42 - No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NO 37(11:31 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right intended for M.Thomas INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting at NO 39. S.Murphy-Bunting ran ob at NO 3 for 36 yards (E.McCoy).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TB 3(11:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 3 YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(11:16 - 2nd) E.Greenidge reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas (C.Davis) [W.Gholston].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(11:11 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 29 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). Pass 4 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NO 50(10:26 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NO 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(10:20 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 39 for 5 yards (R.Cockrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 39(9:42 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 43 for 4 yards (D.White). Pass 2 YAC 2
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 43(8:58 - 2nd) D.Brees up the middle to NO 44 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 44(8:17 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. Direct snap to A.Kamara. J.Winston pass deep middle to T.Smith for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 28 YAC 28. 41-A.Kamara handoff to 17-E.Sanders who pitched back to 2-J.Winston.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:08 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to TB 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 32(7:25 - 2nd) R.Jones left guard to TB 34 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TB 34(6:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 34. M.Williams ran ob at NO 34 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TB 34(6:39 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 48 yards to NO 18 Center-Z.Triner. M.Callaway to NO 18 for no gain (J.Mickens). PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Face Mask (15 Yards) 9 yards enforced at NO 18.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 9(6:30 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 14 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 14(5:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to E.Sanders to NO 24 for 10 yards (L.David). Pass 5 YAC 5
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(5:21 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 40 for 16 yards (C.Davis). Pass 15 YAC 1
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(4:47 - 2nd) D.Washington right guard to NO 42 for 2 yards (L.David; N.Suh).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 42(4:07 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to NO 39 for -3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). Pass -7 YAC 4
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - NO 39(3:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 48 for 9 yards (A.Winfield). Pass -7 YAC 16
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NO 48(2:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-A.Peat False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NO 43(2:35 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 39 yards to TB 18 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by J.Mickens.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(2:28 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 21 for 3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 21(2:02 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 21(1:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 29 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). Pass -1 YAC 9
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(1:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 37 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 5 YAC 3
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 37(1:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to NO 49 for 14 yards (M.Williams). Pass -5 YAC 19
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 49(1:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to NO 41 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 2 YAC 6
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 41(0:54 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to NO 34 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(0:37 - 2nd) T.Brady to NO 40 for -6 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at NO 40. T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown to NO 24 for 10 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 10 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-A.Stinnie False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TB 29(0:27 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TB 29(0:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Godwin [C.Jordan]. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - TB 29(0:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to NO 19 for 10 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 9 YAC 1
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 19(0:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 32 for 7 yards (L.David). Pass 4 YAC 3
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(14:27 - 3rd) T.Montgomery left end ran ob at NO 37 for 5 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(13:49 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara right guard to NO 45 for 8 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 45(13:11 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 46 for 1 yard (N.Suh).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 46(12:33 - 3rd) D.Brees up the middle to NO 48 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(12:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to TB 35 for 17 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(11:19 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to TB 29 for 6 yards (A.Winfield; S.McLendon).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 29(10:42 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Montgomery to TB 16 for 13 yards (D.White). Pass 6 YAC 7
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(9:56 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas. TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(9:50 - 3rd) D.Brees pass deep right to T.Smith for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:43 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(9:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette ran ob at TB 36 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone). Pass 0 YAC 8
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(8:32 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 39 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 39(7:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 41 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; M.Lattimore). Pass -2 YAC 4
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TB 41(7:11 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin [D.Davis]. NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TB 41(7:04 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to NO 15 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(6:58 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 15 for no gain (D.White). Pass -4 YAC 4
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 15(6:18 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 17 for 2 yards (S.Barrett; N.Suh).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NO 37(5:36 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to T.Smith (S.Murphy-Bunting). PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at NO 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 37(5:30 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to E.Sanders.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 37(5:25 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 45 for 8 yards (J.Dean). Pass 7 YAC 1
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 45(4:41 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to TB 47 for 8 yards (A.Winfield). FUMBLES (A.Winfield) RECOVERED by TB-D.White at TB 42. D.White pushed ob at NO 40 for 18 yards (M.Thomas). Pass 4 YAC 4
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(4:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate pushed ob at NO 21 for 19 yards (M.Williams). Pass 12 YAC 7
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 21(3:57 - 3rd) R.Jones left guard to NO 11 for 10 yards (J.Jenkins; M.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 11(3:11 - 3rd) R.Jones right guard to NO 6 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TB 6(2:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 6(2:26 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 4 YAC 2
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(2:22 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to M.Callaway [S.McLendon].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(2:18 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 31 for 6 yards (L.David). Pass 5 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NO 41(1:42 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. PENALTY on TB-J.Dean Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NO 31 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(1:37 - 3rd) A.Kamara right end ran ob at NO 37 for 1 yard (D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NO 37(1:04 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to E.Sanders (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NO 37(1:00 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (R.Cockrell) [S.McLendon].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 37(0:55 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 55 yards to TB 8 Center-Z.Wood. J.Mickens pushed ob at TB 21 for 13 yards (Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 21(0:44 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to TB 27 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left guard to TB 30 for 3 yards (D.Davis).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 30(14:19 - 4th) R.Jones left guard ran ob at NO 26 for 44 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on TB-T.Wirfs Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 30 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 20(13:46 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to T.Johnson ran ob at TB 35 for 15 yards. Pass 14 YAC 1
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(13:19 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right guard to TB 39 for 4 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 39(12:36 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 40 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - TB 40(11:57 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to S.Miller to NO 31 for 29 yards (M.Williams). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding declined. Pass 27 YAC 2
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(11:26 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left tackle to NO 19 for 12 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(10:49 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to NO 18 for 1 yard (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 18(10:07 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 18(10:01 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller (M.Lattimore).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TB 18(9:57 - 4th) R.Succop 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(9:52 - 4th) A.Kamara right guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (D.White; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(9:13 - 4th) T.Montgomery left tackle to NO 29 for 2 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 29(8:30 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 36 for 7 yards (A.Winfield). Pass 1 YAC 6
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(7:51 - 4th) T.Montgomery right tackle to NO 38 for 2 yards (A.Nelson).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - NO 38(7:18 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right intended for A.Kamara INTERCEPTED by D.White at NO 48. D.White pushed ob at NO 20 for 28 yards (M.Callaway).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(7:08 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left guard to NO 18 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 18(6:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski to NO 4 for 14 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Williams). Pass 7 YAC 7
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - TB 4(5:45 - 4th) R.Jones right tackle to NO 1 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 1(5:01 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:57 - 4th) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to A.Kamara.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(4:53 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook pushed ob at NO 31 for 6 yards (L.David). TB-J.Dean was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass 1 YAC 5
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 31(4:48 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 35 for 4 yards (D.White).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(4:25 - 4th) D.Brees pass deep right intended for J.Cook INTERCEPTED by M.Edwards at TB 47. M.Edwards ran ob at TB 48 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(4:17 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to TB 48 for no gain (A.Anzalone).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(4:14 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to 50 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone; S.Tuttle).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - TB 50(4:11 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to NO 37 for 13 yards (M.Williams). Pass 0 YAC 13
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(4:01 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to NO 34 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 34(3:15 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to NO 30 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 30(2:27 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to NO 25 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:00 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to NO 26 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TB 26(1:18 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to NO 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TB 26(0:38 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to NO 26 for no gain.