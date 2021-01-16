|
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers made sure he'd play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.
Green Bay's potent offense overpowered the Rams' vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn't allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.
The Packers reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime.
Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC's No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances.
Saturday's game showed what a home-field advantage can mean, even with far less than capacity on hand due to the pandemic. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans - a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season - but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead with snow flurries falling for much of the first half.
''It's special. There's absolutely nothing like it,'' Rodgers said. ''We have really missed that part of this experience. To run out of the tunnel tonight with fans was unbelievable. It's hard to explain how much the presence means on the field and just having that energy from the crowd.''
That crowd chanted ''M! V! P!'' during the closing minutes to salute All-Pro quarterback Rodgers.
Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers (14-3) often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams (11-7) continued to hang around. Green Bay finally sealed the victory with a 58-yard completion from Rodgers to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left.
Rodgers went 23 of 36 for 296 yards, while Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
The Packers scored on each of their first five series and led 25-10 early in the third quarter. Even when the Packers began a drive at their 25 with 29 seconds and two timeouts left until halftime, Rodgers threw long completions to Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan to set up Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal as time expired.
Green Bay also settled for Crosby's 24-yard field goal after having first-and-goal at the 4 on its opening series. The other three drives resulted in a 1-yard touchdown catch by Adams and 1-yard scoring runs by Rodgers and Jones.
Rodgers' touchdown run was the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr's winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967.
Jones' touchdown came after he opened the second half with a 60-yard burst up the middle against a defense that hadn't allowed a run from scrimmage of longer than 27 yards all season.
After the Rams finally forced a punt midway through the third quarter, they capitalized with Akers' 7-yard touchdown run on a direct snap. They cut it to 25-18 with a nifty 2-point conversion: Van Jefferson caught a pass from Goff and lateraled to Akers, who strolled into the left corner of the end zone.
The Rams forced another punt and got the ball at their 6, but Kenny Clark's sack stalled the drive.
Green Bay's A.J. Dillon fumbled on the ensuing series, but Rodgers recovered at the Packers 31 and advanced 3 yards. Three plays later, Rodgers hit Lazard, who caught the ball around the Rams 25 and raced into the end zone for the clinching touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
The Rams played without leading receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and usual starting left guard David Edwards (ankle). Bobby Evans started in place of Edwards at left guard.
Dillon injured hid quadriceps when he fumbled.
UP NEXT
The Rams' season is over.
The Packers host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24.
---
---
C. Akers
23 RB
90 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
17
FPTS
A. Rodgers
12 QB
296 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -3 RuYds, RuTD
29
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|23:48
|36:12
|1st Downs
|17
|28
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|244
|484
|Total Plays
|50
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|188
|Rush Attempts
|19
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|148
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.5
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|96
|60
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|148
|PASS YDS
|296
|96
|RUSH YDS
|188
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Goff
|21/27
|174
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Reynolds 11 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|4
|3
|65
|0
|28
|6
R. Woods 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Woods
|10
|8
|48
|0
|19
|4
V. Jefferson 12 WR
10
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|7
|6
|46
|1
|16
|10
C. Akers 23 RB
17
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|17
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
G. Everett 81 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Everett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Reeder 51 ILB
|T. Reeder
|3-10
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Young 41 ILB
|K. Young
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
J. Reed 30 SAF
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Webster 14 WR
|N. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Mundt 82 TE
|J. Mundt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Gay 1 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|50.5
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|4
|24.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|23/36
|296
|2
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Jones 33 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Jones
|14
|99
|1
|60
|16
J. Williams 30 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Williams
|12
|65
|0
|11
|6
A. Dillon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|6
|27
|0
|9
|2
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|4
|-3
|1
|1
|29
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Lazard 13 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|8
|4
|96
|1
|58
|15
D. Adams 17 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Adams
|10
|9
|66
|1
|21
|12
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|4
|60
|0
|33
|6
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|8
|4
|33
|0
|12
|3
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|2
A. Jones 33 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|16
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|0
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Black 41 SAF
|H. Black
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Dafney 49 TE
|D. Dafney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Price 92 DT
|B. Price
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
8
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|2
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 1 yard (A.Amos).
|
2 & 9 - LAR 26(14:23 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark; T.Lancaster).
|
3 & 6 - LAR 29(13:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (P.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAR 29(13:35 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to GB 23 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Austin to GB 32 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(13:25 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 34 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
|
2 & 8 - GB 34(12:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 42 for 8 yards (T.Hill).
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(12:13 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to LAR 49 for 9 yards (N.Scott; L.Floyd).
|
2 & 1 - GB 49(11:35 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to LAR 46 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; T.Reeder).
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(10:56 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at LAR 34 for 12 yards (T.Reeder).
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(10:15 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(10:10 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to LAR 31 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
3 & 7 - GB 31(9:54 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to E.St. Brown to LAR 4 for 27 yards (J.Fuller). Penalty on LAR Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|
1 & 4 - GB 4(9:27 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to LAR 5 for -1 yards (G.Gaines T.Reeder).
|
2 & 5 - GB 5(8:52 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|
3 & 5 - GB 5(8:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard (T.Reeder).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GB 5(8:42 - 1st) M.Crosby 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to LAR 9. N.Webster to LAR 19 for 10 yards (V.Scott; H.Black).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(8:32 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 2 - LAR 27(8:03 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 30 for 3 yards (K.King; K.Barnes) [R.Gary].
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(7:31 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to GB 42 for 28 yards (D.Savage).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(7:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to R.Woods to GB 23 for 19 yards (K.Barnes). GB-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(6:44 - 1st) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers right end to GB 21 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 8 - LAR 21(6:05 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to GB 15 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|
3 & 2 - LAR 15(5:27 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to GB 14 for 1 yard (P.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAR 14(4:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 14 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LAR 19(4:40 - 1st) M.Gay 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LAR 35 to GB -1. M.Taylor to GB 16 for 17 yards (J.Mundt).
|
1 & 10 - GB 16(4:29 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to GB 19 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|
2 & 7 - GB 19(3:50 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 25 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|
3 & 1 - GB 25(3:10 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to GB 33 for 8 yards (J.Hollins; T.Reeder).
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(2:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 42 for 9 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
2 & 1 - GB 42(2:01 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 47 for 5 yards (T.Reeder; N.Scott).
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to LAR 47 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|
2 & 4 - GB 47(0:38 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to LAR 39 for 8 yards (M.Brockers; J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to LAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 36(14:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams. PENALTY on LAR-A.Donald Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LAR 36.
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(14:33 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to LAR 17 for 4 yards (G.Gaines).
|
2 & 6 - GB 17(13:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to LAR 9 for 8 yards (N.Scott; T.Reeder).
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(13:06 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to LAR 6 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|
2 & 6 - GB 6(12:23 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to LAR 1 for 5 yards (J.Fuller T.Reeder).
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(11:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to LAR 1. N.Webster to LAR 22 for 21 yards (O.Burks).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(11:33 - 2nd) C.Akers right end pushed ob at LAR 25 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LAR 25(10:49 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 18 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|
3 & 14 - LAR 18(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 22 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey) [P.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 22(9:25 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to GB 30 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Austin pushed ob at GB 38 for 8 yards (N.Webster). PENALTY on LAR-N.Webster Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at GB 38.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(9:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LAR 46 for 1 yard (J.Hollins).
|
2 & 9 - GB 46(8:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to LAR 32 for 14 yards (J.Fuller; T.Reeder).
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(8:02 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to LAR 21 for 11 yards (T.Reeder).
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(7:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to LAR 15 for 6 yards (K.Young; J.Ramsey). LAR-J.Johnson III was injured during the play.
|
2 & 4 - GB 15(6:44 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to LAR 4 for 11 yards (T.Reeder). PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 15 - No Play.
|
2 & 14 - GB 25(6:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to LAR 13 for 12 yards (N.Scott).
|
3 & 2 - GB 13(5:33 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to LAR 8 for 5 yards (M.Fox).
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(5:00 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 4 for 4 yards (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
|
2 & 4 - GB 4(4:22 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 1 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; A.Donald).
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(3:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:29 - 2nd) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Scott pass to M.Crosby is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:29 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 31 for 6 yards (D.Lowry).
|
2 & 4 - LAR 31(2:50 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 41 for 10 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(2:09 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 45 for 4 yards (A.Amos; K.King).
|
2 & 6 - LAR 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to GB 42 for 13 yards (K.Barnes).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(1:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to GB 21 for 21 yards (K.Barnes; D.Savage).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(1:21 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to GB 15 for 6 yards (K.Barnes; C.Sullivan).
|
2 & 4 - LAR 15(0:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to GB 10 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to GB 4 for 6 yards (K.King).
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(0:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams to GB 46 for 21 yards (D.Williams).
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(0:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan ran ob at LAR 21 for 33 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(0:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (T.Hill).
|
2 & 10 - GB 21(0:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (J.Johnson III).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - GB 21(0:04 - 2nd) M.Crosby 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle pushed ob at LAR 15 for 60 yards (J.Fuller).
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(14:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|
2 & 10 - GB 15(14:15 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to LAR 7 for 8 yards (K.Young).
|
3 & 2 - GB 7(13:34 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 3 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; J.Fuller).
|
1 & 3 - GB 3(12:52 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to LAR 1 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
|
2 & 1 - GB 1(12:14 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:10 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to A.Jones is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to LAR 0. N.Webster to LAR 27 for 27 yards (H.Black; D.Dafney).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(12:04 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 30 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
2 & 7 - LAR 30(11:24 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|
3 & 7 - LAR 30(11:19 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 21 for -9 yards (sack split by K.Clark and R.Gary).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAR 21(10:42 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 64 yards to GB 15 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-J.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(10:31 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 34 for 19 yards (T.Reeder; D.Rivers). PENALTY on GB-R.Wagner Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at GB 15 - No Play.
|
1 & 17 - GB 8(10:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|
2 & 17 - GB 8(10:03 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to GB 29 for 21 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
1 & 10 - GB 29(9:15 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to GB 40 for 11 yards (J.Johnson III; J.Ramsey).
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(8:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|
2 & 10 - GB 40(8:29 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 42 for 2 yards (M.Brockers; S.Joseph).
|
3 & 8 - GB 42(7:44 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling (D.Williams) [O.Okoronkwo].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GB 42(7:37 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 37 yards to LAR 21 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-K.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson to LAR 25 for 4 yards (K.King).
|
2 & 6 - LAR 25(6:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 31 for 6 yards (K.King).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(6:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 47 for 16 yards (A.Amos).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(6:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to GB 49 for 4 yards (A.Amos).
|
2 & 6 - LAR 49(5:50 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 44 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
3 & 1 - LAR 44(5:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep right to V.Jefferson to GB 28 for 16 yards (K.King).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(4:56 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to GB 22 for 6 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 4 - LAR 22(4:14 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to GB 17 for 5 yards (B.Price; P.Smith).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(3:32 - 3rd) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers right tackle to GB 17 for no gain (D.Lowry; B.Price).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 17(2:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB-B.Price Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at GB 17 - No Play.
|
2 & 5 - LAR 12(2:27 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to GB 7 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan; K.King).
|
1 & 7 - LAR 7(1:45 - 3rd) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers right guard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(1:41 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Goff pass to C.Akers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Lateral from 12-V.Jefferson to 23-C.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 26 for 26 yards (J.Reed).
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(1:36 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to GB 30 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; K.Young).
|
2 & 6 - GB 30(0:58 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|
3 & 6 - GB 30(0:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 39 for 9 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(0:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 46 for 7 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|
2 & 3 - GB 46(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (D.Williams).
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(14:20 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to LAR 47 for 3 yards (J.Hollins J.Ramsey).
|
2 & 7 - GB 47(13:37 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|
3 & 7 - GB 47(13:33 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 47(13:26 - 4th) J.Scott punts 41 yards to LAR 6 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-K.Russell.
|
1 & 10 - LAR 6(13:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson to LAR 14 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 2 - LAR 14(12:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 19 for 5 yards (K.King).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(12:11 - 4th) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers left end ran ob at LAR 23 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 6 - LAR 23(11:34 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to V.Jefferson pushed ob at LAR 32 for 9 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(11:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAR 32(11:00 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -6 yards (K.Clark).
|
3 & 16 - LAR 26(10:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson pushed ob at LAR 31 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 31(9:53 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 42 yards to GB 27 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by T.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(9:46 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to GB 33 for 6 yards (A.Robinson).
|
2 & 4 - GB 33(9:06 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 34 for 1 yard (A.Robinson; T.Reeder). FUMBLES (A.Robinson) recovered by GB-A.Rodgers at GB 31. A.Rodgers to GB 34 for 3 yards (D.Williams). GB-A.Dillon was injured during the play.
|
3 & 3 - GB 34(8:21 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at GB 38 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(7:43 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 42 for 4 yards (T.Hill).
|
2 & 6 - GB 42(7:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to A.Lazard for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to LAR 3. N.Webster to LAR 41 for 38 yards (H.Black).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(6:44 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 49 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
2 & 2 - LAR 49(6:23 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett (K.Barnes).
|
3 & 2 - LAR 49(6:19 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to GB 47 for 4 yards (R.Gary).
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(5:57 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|
2 & 10 - LAR 47(5:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to 50 for -3 yards (J.Alexander).
|
3 & 13 - LAR 50(5:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to V.Jefferson (P.Smith).
|Sack
|
4 & 13 - LAR 50(5:04 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at LAR 46 for -4 yards (R.Gary).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(4:59 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to LAR 45 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|
2 & 9 - GB 45(4:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to LAR 33 for 12 yards (J.Johnson III).
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(3:26 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to LAR 27 for 6 yards (L.Floyd).
|
2 & 4 - GB 27(2:42 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 21 for 6 yards (M.Brockers).
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(2:35 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to LAR 13 for 8 yards (S.Ebukam).
|
2 & 2 - GB 13(2:30 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 9 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; T.Reeder).
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(2:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to LAR 11 for -2 yards.
|
2 & 11 - GB 11(1:18 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to LAR 12 for -1 yards.
|
3 & 12 - GB 12(0:39 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to LAR 13 for -1 yards.