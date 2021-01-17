|
|
|BAL
|BUF
Bills advance to AFC championship with 17-3 win over Ravens
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Taron Johnson could've kept running into next week on a 101-yard interception that carried the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years.
Johnson's pick-6 of Lamar Jackson's pass with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter secured a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional-round playoff game Saturday night.
The interception return matched the longest in NFL history and punctuated a stellar defensive outing in which Buffalo (15-3) limited the NFL's top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries.
Jackson was sacked three times and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion following the final play of the third quarter, and two plays after Johnson scored.
Facing second-and-10 at Baltimore's 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson's head. The quarterback turned and chased the bouncing ball down inside the 5, turned and quickly threw it away as Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs and Trent Murphy fell down on top of him.
Jackson's injury left Tyler Huntley to finish the game after being promoted off the practice squad.
Buffalo's defense took the pressure off of a Josh Allen-led offense that was limited to 223 yards offense, and made up for rookie kicker Tyler Bass missing two of three field goal attempts - a 43-yarder that was wide right in the second quarter and a 44-yarder that sailed wide left with 5:30 remaining.
The game was decided in the third quarter, when the Bills went up 10-3 on Allen's 3-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to cap an 11-play, 66-yard opening drive.
Jackson responded by marching the Ravens 66 yards on 15 plays before throwing the interception while facing third-and-goal from the 9. Johnson jumped in front of the pass intended for Mark Andrews and took off up the right sideline. He followed teammate Tre'Davious White, who made sure Jackson didn't have an angle to push Johnson out of bounds.
Johnson, who also returned an interception for a score in a 26-15 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, said he initially thought about going down after catching the ball, before seeing no one in front of him.
''I caught the ball and kind of looked down, but then I looked up and saw a whole bunch of green grass to that side of me,'' he said. ''At that point, there's one person I have to beat. And that's No. 8 (Jackson).''
Johnson wasn't touched until a mob of Bills players jumped on his back and brought him down in the end zone.
The Bills advanced to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1994 on their way to making - and losing - their four consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo also extended a season in which it has broken numerous droughts by claiming its first AFC East division title in 25 years and, with last week's victory over Indianapolis, winning its first postseason game since the same year.
The Bills will play the winner of the AFC's other divisional playoff between Cleveland and Kansas City on Sunday.
Buffalo has won eight straight, matching its best streak since 1990. The 13 regular-season victories matched a franchise record set in both 1990 and '91 in a season they set numerous single-season records on offense, including scoring 501 points.
The fifth-seeded Ravens (12-6) had their season come to an end after leading the NFL in yards rushing for a second consecutive year.
Baltimore clinched its third playoff berth in three years by winning its final five regular-season games. The winning streak came after a 1-4 skid capped by a 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh on Dec. 2 in a game rescheduled three times due to COVID-19 issues.
Johnson's interception return matched Packers defensive back George Teague's 101-yard fumble return in Green Bay's 28-24 win over Detroit in a wild-card playoff on Jan. 8, 1994.
Jackson finished 14 of 24 for 162 yards passing, while being limited to 42 yards rushing on nine carries.
The Bills also limited Jackson to just 40 yards on 11 carries in the Ravens' 24-17 win at Buffalo in Week 14 of the 2019 season.
Huntley, who had attempted just five passes in two appearances this season, finished 6 of 13 for 60 yards on three drives, the final two in which Baltimore turned the ball over on downs.
Allen was 23 of 37 for 206 yards passing.
''You saw our defense. The game plan our coaching staff put for that offense was unbelievable,'' Allen said. ''You don't get style points for winning in the playoffs. You either go home or you advance to the next round. We're on to the next one.''
A game that was supposed to highlight two dynamic third-year quarterbacks instead turned into a defensive struggle with the score tied at 3 after the first half.
The Ravens came up empty on two drives that ended inside Buffalo's 30, with Justin Tucker missing his first two field goal attempts. He hit the left upright from 41 yards on Baltimore's opening drive, and then hit the right upright on a 46-yard attempt in the second half.
It marked the first time Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, has missed twice from inside 50 yards in the same game. Tucker finally tied the score at 3 by hitting a 34-yard attempt with 4 seconds left in the first half to cap an eight-play, 57-yard drive
ONE CARRY
Aside from Allen's 4-yard scramble on an aborted pass play and an end-of-half kneel-down, the Bills had one carry in the first half on Devin Singletary's 3-yard gain to open Buffalo's final possession of the second quarter.
Buffalo became just the third team since the 1991 playoffs to have a running back have just one carry in the first half. The St. Louis Rams had one carry in a half in a 49-37 divisional-round playoff win against Minnesota on Jan. 16, 2000. The Raiders had one carry in a half of a 41-24 win over Tennessee in the 2003 AFC championship game.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Season over.
Bills: Advance to AFC championship game for first time since 1994, where they'll face Cleveland or play Kansas City for a second time this season following a 26-17 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 19.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Dobbins
27 RB
42 RuYds, 51 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
9
FPTS
|
S. Diggs
14 WR
106 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
16
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:33
|24:27
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|11
|1
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|340
|220
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|32
|Rush Attempts
|32
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|20-37
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|0
|135
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-101
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
7
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|14/24
|162
|0
|1
|7
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|6/13
|60
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|10
|42
|0
|13
|9
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|10
|42
|0
|12
|4
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
7
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|9
|34
|0
|15
|7
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
5
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|3
|32
|0
|19
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Brown
|7
|4
|87
|0
|30
|8
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|5
|3
|51
|0
|31
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|11
|4
|28
|0
|14
|2
|
W. Snead 83 WR
2
FPTS
|W. Snead
|5
|5
|25
|0
|9
|2
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|4
|3
|20
|0
|11
|2
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bryant 88 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 OLB
|L. Fort
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 ILB
|M. Judon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Williams 29 CB
|T. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 23 CB
|A. Averett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
3
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/3
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|4
|40.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Allen
|23/37
|206
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|7
|25
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Yeldon 22 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Yeldon
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Allen 17 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Allen
|7
|3
|0
|6
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
16
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|8
|106
|1
|20
|16
|
J. Brown 15 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Brown
|11
|8
|62
|0
|21
|6
|
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/3
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|36.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 37 for 12 yards (J.Poyer).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(14:17 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 47 for 10 yards (T.White).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(13:39 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BUF 44 for 9 yards (L.Wallace; T.Edmunds).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 44(13:04 - 1st) J.Dobbins left end to BUF 45 for -1 yards (T.White).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 45(12:25 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 40 for 5 yards (V.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 40(11:48 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BUF 33 for 7 yards (M.Hyde).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 33(11:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BUF 32 for 1 yard (T.White).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 32(10:21 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BUF 31 for 1 yard (L.Wallace; J.Zimmer).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAL 31(9:44 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 31 for no gain (Q.Jefferson). PENALTY on BUF-A.Klein Defensive Offside 6 yards enforced at BUF 31 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:40 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BUF 36 for -11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - BAL 36(9:02 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle to BUF 34 for 2 yards (M.Milano; M.Addison).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - BAL 34(8:22 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to BUF 23 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - BAL 23(7:40 - 1st) J.Tucker 41 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(7:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 44 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(7:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. Thrown away pressure on QB: 58-L.Fort.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 44(6:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to BUF 48 for 4 yards (L.Fort).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BUF 48(6:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 48(6:25 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 42 yards to BAL 10 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(6:17 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 15 for 5 yards (T.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 15(5:41 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 15 for no gain (H.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 15(5:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to J.Dobbins.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 15(4:53 - 1st) S.Koch punts 23 yards to BAL 38 Center-M.Cox out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(4:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BAL 22 for 16 yards (M.Peters; C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(4:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [J.Madubuike]. Thrown away under pressure. PENALTY on BAL-J.Madubuike Roughing the Passer 11 yards enforced at BAL 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 11(3:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown (T.Bowser). Pass tipped at line.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 11(3:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 10 for 1 yard (C.Clark; M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 10(3:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BUF 10(3:01 - 1st) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:57 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (J.Norman; T.Edmunds). FUMBLES (J.Norman) recovered by BAL-M.Skura at BAL 28.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 28(2:14 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 31 for 3 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 31(1:33 - 1st) L.Jackson right end to BAL 31 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|
4 & 4 - BAL 31(0:59 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL-M.Cox False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 31 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAL 26(0:43 - 1st) S.Koch punts 37 yards to BUF 37 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-C.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(0:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 37(0:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown ran ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to J.Brown ran ob at BAL 31 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(14:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 31(14:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 29 for 2 yards (L.Fort).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 29(13:56 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 25 for 4 yards (L.Fort).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BUF 25(13:21 - 2nd) T.Bass 43 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(13:16 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 34 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 34(12:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep left to J.Dobbins pushed ob at BUF 35 for 31 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(12:00 - 2nd) P.Mekari to BUF 40 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by BAL-L.Jackson at BAL 49. L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews. Pressure on QB: 93-T.Murphy.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 35(11:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle to BUF 34 for 1 yard (M.Addison). PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 30(11:38 - 2nd) G.Edwards up the middle to BUF 28 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAL 28(10:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews (M.Milano). Pressure on QB: 55-J.Hughes.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - BAL 28(10:52 - 2nd) J.Tucker 46 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(10:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 11 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(10:24 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to BAL 43 for 10 yards (M.Peters) [L.Fort].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(9:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to G.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 43(9:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown pushed ob at BAL 41 for 2 yards (M.Peters). BAL-J.Madubuike was injured during the play. 92-J.Madubuike limps off.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - BUF 41(9:12 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 47 for -12 yards (M.Judon). FUMBLES (M.Judon) [M.Judon] recovered by BUF-D.Dawkins at BUF 47.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - BUF 47(8:26 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 53 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(8:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 11 for -9 yards (J.Hughes).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 19 - BAL 11(7:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 29 for 18 yards (J.Poyer). PENALTY on BAL-B.Powers Offensive Holding 5 yards enforced at BAL 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 24 - BAL 6(6:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-M.Andrews False Start 3 yards enforced at BAL 6 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 27 - BAL 3(6:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-B.Bozeman False Start 2 yards enforced at BAL 3 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 29 - BAL 1(6:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to BAL 12 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 18 - BAL 12(5:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Brown to BAL 33 for 21 yards (M.Hyde).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(4:48 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 46 for 13 yards (T.White; L.Wallace).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(4:10 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 42 for -4 yards (T.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BAL 42(3:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews [J.Zimmer].
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BAL 42(3:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown [T.Edmunds].
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAL 42(3:20 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 48 yards to BUF 10 Center-M.Cox. A.Roberts to BUF 18 for 8 yards (K.Welch; M.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(3:07 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 21 for 3 yards (B.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 21(2:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 25 for 4 yards (L.Fort; J.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 25(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 44 for 19 yards (D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(1:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 44(1:24 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown pushed ob at 50 for 6 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUF 50(1:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley (C.Campbell). Pass deflected off defender's helmet at line.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUF 50(1:15 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 23 yards to BAL 27 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-R.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(1:03 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 35 for 8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAL 35(0:47 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Brown to BUF 35 for 30 yards (L.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(0:38 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews pushed ob at BUF 30 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAL 30(0:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Boykin. Pressure on QB: 55-J.Hughes.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 30(0:27 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end to BUF 21 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 21(0:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 21(0:13 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Boykin ran ob at BUF 16 for 5 yards. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - BAL 16(0:08 - 2nd) J.Tucker 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 57 yards from BAL 35 to BUF 8. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 34 for 26 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(14:51 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 43 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 43(14:16 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 42 for -1 yards (C.Clark C.Campbell).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 42(13:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at BAL 44 for 14 yards (J.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(13:07 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at 50 for -6 yards (P.McPhee).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - BUF 50(12:23 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at BAL 30 for 20 yards (T.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(11:43 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to BAL 18 for 12 yards (D.Elliott; M.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 18(10:59 - 3rd) J.Allen left end pushed ob at BAL 12 for 6 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUF 12(10:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 12(10:17 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BAL 3 for 9 yards (C.Clark P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - BUF 3(9:36 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 3(9:33 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:29 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown to BAL 32 for 7 yards (M.Hyde) [H.Phillips].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(8:50 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 37 for 5 yards (H.Phillips; A.Klein).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(8:14 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 39 for 2 yards (M.Milano).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 39(7:41 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BUF 47 for 14 yards (T.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(6:57 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews pushed ob at BUF 46 for 1 yard (A.Klein).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAL 46(6:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at 50 for -4 yards (J.Hughes).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAL 50(5:48 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BUF 35 for 15 yards (M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:03 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to BUF 34 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 34(4:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BUF 26 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 26(3:44 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to BUF 25 for 1 yard (M.Milano H.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(3:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead to BUF 16 for 9 yards (J.Norman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 16(2:20 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to BUF 10 for 6 yards (J.Poyer J.Hughes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(1:43 - 3rd) L.Jackson to BUF 14 for -4 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at BUF 14. L.Jackson pushed ob at BUF 9 for 5 yards (J.Norman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAL 9(1:03 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown. Pressure on QB: 55-J.Hughes.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - BAL 9(0:58 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by T.Johnson at BUF -1. T.Johnson for 101 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. BUF-R.Gilliam was injured during the play. Kick through end zone. 86-R.Gilliam walks off.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:41 - 3rd) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 25 for no gain (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:05 - 3rd) P.Mekari to BAL 25 for no gain. FUMBLES recovered by BAL-L.Jackson at BAL 8. L.Jackson pass incomplete short right. BAL-L.Jackson was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on BAL-L.Jackson Intentional Grounding 23 yards enforced at BAL 25. 8-L.Jackson walks off. Pressure on QB: 49-T.Edmunds 93-T.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
3 & 33 - BUF 2(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Huntley in at QB. (Shotgun) T.Huntley scrambles right tackle to BAL 21 for 19 yards (J.Poyer).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BUF 21(14:23 - 4th) S.Koch punts 55 yards to BUF 24 Center-M.Cox out of bounds.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(14:14 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to BUF 28 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUF 28(13:31 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to BUF 35 for 7 yards (T.Williams; J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 35(12:48 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 35(12:44 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 38 for 3 yards (C.Campbell; B.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 38(12:03 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BAL 48 for 14 yards (T.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(11:21 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BAL 38 for 10 yards (P.Queen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(10:36 - 4th) J.Allen right end pushed ob at BAL 40 for -2 yards (T.Bowser).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - BUF 40(10:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie ran ob at BAL 39 for 1 yard (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BUF 39(9:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BUF 39(9:16 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 29 yards to BAL 10 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-A.Klein.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 10(9:05 - 4th) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 13 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds; H.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 13(8:33 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short left to W.Snead to BAL 18 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 18(7:58 - 4th) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 27 for 9 yards (L.Wallace M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(7:33 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (T.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 27(7:29 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to W.Snead to BAL 29 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAL 29(6:47 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short left to D.Bryant.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - BAL 29(6:42 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(6:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. Thrown away.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(6:28 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to BAL 30 for -1 yards (L.Fort J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - BUF 30(5:42 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BAL 26 for 4 yards (A.Averett).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BUF 26(5:35 - 4th) T.Bass 44 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 34(5:30 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to M.Boykin to BAL 38 for 4 yards (T.Johnson E.Oliver).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 38(5:10 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short right to J.Dobbins to BAL 47 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 47(4:49 - 4th) T.Huntley pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BUF 42 for 11 yards (M.Milano).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(4:27 - 4th) T.Huntley scrambles up the middle to BUF 40 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAL 40(4:05 - 4th) T.Huntley sacked at BUF 48 for -8 yards (M.Addison). FUMBLES (M.Addison) [M.Addison] and recovers at BUF 48.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 16 - BAL 48(3:21 - 4th) T.Huntley pass deep right to M.Brown pushed ob at BUF 19 for 29 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 19(3:12 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short right to J.Hill (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 19(3:07 - 4th) T.Huntley scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 8 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAL 8(3:00 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end pushed ob at BUF 10 for -2 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 10(2:55 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAL 10(2:50 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short left to J.Dobbins.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - BAL 10(2:46 - 4th) T.Huntley pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (T.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(2:41 - 4th) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 10 for no gain (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 10(2:36 - 4th) T.Yeldon left tackle to BUF 13 for 3 yards (B.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BUF 13(2:30 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-C.Campbell Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 13 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 18(2:30 - 4th) T.Yeldon left tackle to BUF 19 for 1 yard (M.Judon; B.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BUF 19(2:00 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 53 yards to BAL 28 Center-R.Ferguson. D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 33 for 5 yards (A.Klein). PENALTY on BAL-M.Harrison Running Into the Kicker 5 yards enforced at BUF 19 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(1:48 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 23 for -1 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUF 23(1:07 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 21 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - BUF 21(0:36 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 20 for -1 yards.