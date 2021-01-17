|
|
|CLE
|KC
After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs had lost Patrick Mahomes to a concussion and were in danger of losing the game.
Then their defense and Chad Henne - their defense and Chad Henne?! - kept their hopes of a Super Bowl repeat alive, holding off the Cleveland Browns 22-17 on Sunday to advance to their third straight AFC championship game.
''(hash)HenneThingIsPossible,'' a sidelined Mahomes wrote on Twitter immediately after the victory.
With their star quarterback reduced to a spectator, the oft-forgotten bunch opposite Mahomes' high-powered offense forced the Browns to punt in the waning minutes. Then, his 35-year-old backup showed some moxie with a long third-down scramble and audacious fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill - when go-for-broke Andy Reid decided to go for it - that gave the Chiefs a first down with just over a minute left and allowed them to run out the clock.
''That's why we love Big Red. He's always on time,'' Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. ''He's like our spirit warrior out here behind the scenes. He's always trying stuff. We always knew he has one play on the table.''
Mahomes hadn't played in 21 days, since the Chiefs clinched the AFC's top seed in Week 16, but he hardly missed a beat before leaving midway through the third quarter. He finished 21 of 30 for 255 yards and touchdowns passing and running.
Harrison Butker added three field goals for the Chiefs, who nearly blew a 19-3 lead but survived to become the first AFC team to host three consecutive conference title games. They'll face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.
''It stings,'' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. ''We came here to win and didn't get the job done. There is a finality to that.''
Baker Mayfield threw for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Browns, who were coming off their first playoff win since the 1994 season. But their inability to drive for the winning touchdown - they punted with 4:23 left in the game - kept them from winning two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1950.
Mahomes completed 11 of his first 12 passes and led the Chiefs to back-to-back touchdowns to start the game. Mahomes ran for the first and let Travis Kelce turn a dump-off into a 20-yard catch for the other, making him the first player since Steve Young in 1995 with three straight playoff games with TDs on the ground and through the air.
In fact, Mahomes was so sharp passing in the first half that he even completed a celebratory heave to a lucky fan in the far reaches of Arrowhead Stadium's upper deck following his touchdown jaunt.
After the teams swapped field goals, with Butker breaking the Chiefs playoff record with a 50-yarder into the wind, the Browns marched for what could have been a momentum-swinging score heading into halftime. But just when wide receiver Rashard Higgins tried to stretch over the goal line for a touchdown, the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen arrived to deliver a hit, popping the ball loose and into the end zone for a touchback - the call stood after a video review.
Compounding the miscue for Cleveland? The Chiefs had 1:32 left, plenty of time for Mahomes to get them within range of Butker's strong right leg. His chip-shot field goal gave Kansas City a 19-3 halftime lead.
The entire complexion of the game changed early in the third quarter, though.
First, the Browns held the Chiefs when Mayfield threw an interception and Butker missed a field goal off the upright. Then, Mayfield led them briskly the other way, capping a 77-yard drive with a touchdown throw to Jarvis Landry. And finally, roughly 17,000 fans allowed into the stadium because of the pandemic were left sitting in stunned silence when Mahomes was tackled around the head with 7:27 left in the quarter and was left crumpled on the turf near midfield.
Mahomes, already hobbled by a foot injury, stumbled as he tried to get to his feet. He was eventually helped to the blue tent on the sideline, then ran to the locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion.
''It kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else,'' Reid said after the game. ''He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we'll see where it goes from here.''
The momentum finally turned, the Browns began to lean heavily on their vaunted run game, which had produced just 18 yards in the first half. Chubb converted on fourth down with a hard run, then Hunt followed another fourth-down conversion on the same drive by hitting the end zone against his former team to make it 22-17 with 11:07 to go.
It remained with Cleveland when Karl Joseph picked off Henne in the end zone a few minutes later, but the Chiefs defense stuff Nick Chubb on first down, forced an incompletion and ultimately made Cleveland punt it away.
The Browns never got another chance with the ball.
BACK ON THE FIELD
Stefanski made his playoff head coaching debut after missing last week's game in Pittsburgh because of COVID-19. Pro Bowl OL Joel Bitonio and CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson also were back from their illnesses.
INJURIES
Browns: LT Jedrick Wills Jr. left with an ankle injury on their first offensive play. His backup, Kendall Lamm, left with an elbow injury, forcing Blake Hance to make his second NFL appearance.
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) was inactive after returning to practice this week for the first time since mid-December. CB Bashaud Breeland left in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
UP NEXT
The Chiefs begin preparing for the Bills next Sunday. They beat them 26-17 in Buffalo in Week 6.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
204 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 11 RuYds
|
13
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
255 PaYds, PaTD, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:23
|30:06
|1st Downs
|21
|24
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|308
|438
|Total Plays
|60
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|123
|Rush Attempts
|22
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|315
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|27-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|37
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-17
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|315
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|438
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
13
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|23/37
|204
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|13
|69
|0
|23
|6
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|6
|32
|1
|10
|9
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
13
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|3
|11
|0
|6
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|7
|5
|88
|0
|25
|6
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|5
|4
|59
|0
|27
|5
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
J. Landry 80 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Landry
|10
|7
|20
|1
|7
|8
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
6
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|5
|2
|4
|0
|4
|6
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
13
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 SS
|R. Harrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 OLB
|M. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bitonio 75 OG
|J. Bitonio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
5
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|47.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|18.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|21/30
|255
|1
|0
|23
|
C. Henne 4 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Henne
|6/8
|66
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Williams 31 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Williams
|13
|78
|0
|16
|8
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|14
|1
|13
|23
|
C. Henne 4 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Henne
|2
|12
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|9
|0
|4
|11
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|8
|110
|0
|26
|11
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|11
|8
|109
|1
|24
|16
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|4
|58
|0
|42
|5
|
D. Williams 31 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Williams
|4
|4
|16
|0
|9
|8
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. O'Daniel 44 LB
|D. O'Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 20 CB
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
10
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/4
|50
|1/2
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Hill left end pushed ob at KC 29 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 29(14:28 - 1st) Darr.Williams left guard to KC 41 for 12 yards (B.Goodson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(13:53 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 48 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; B.Goodson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 48(13:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at CLE 26 for 26 yards (D.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(12:36 - 1st) Darr.Williams up the middle to CLE 20 for 6 yards (S.Richardson; M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 20(11:54 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-S.Richardson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CLE 20 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(11:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to CLE 16 for -1 yards (R.Harrison).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 16(10:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at CLE 7 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 7(10:20 - 1st) T.Hill right end pushed ob at CLE 3 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(9:51 - 1st) Darr.Williams left guard to CLE 1 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(9:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:11 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:11 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.Nnadi). CLE-J.Wills was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 30(8:49 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to KC 43 for 27 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(7:57 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(7:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper (D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 43(7:42 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (C.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(7:02 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to KC 26 for 6 yards (C.Ward T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLE 26(6:21 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to KC 26 for no gain (M.Pennel; T.Wharton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 26(5:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield right end pushed ob at KC 20 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(4:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to KC 23 for -3 yards (L.Sneed).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - CLE 23(4:12 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at KC 31 for -8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - CLE 31(3:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to KC 28 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - CLE 28(2:46 - 1st) C.Parkey 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to L.Bell.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(2:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to CLE 33 for 42 yards (M.Garrett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(1:55 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to CLE 31 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 31(1:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman ran ob at CLE 22 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 22(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Pringle to CLE 11 for 11 yards (B.Goodson; T.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill left end to CLE 10 for 1 yard (K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 10(14:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to CLE 3 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell). PENALTY on KC-A.Reiter Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 10 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 19 - KC 20(13:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 29 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(13:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at CLE 36 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(12:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 33 for -3 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLE 33(11:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at KC 44 for 23 yards (C.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(11:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to KC 27 for 17 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CLE 46(10:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CLE 46(10:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLE 46(10:30 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to B.Mayfield to CLE 38 for -8 yards (F.Clark). Pass was batted by 98-T.Wharton.
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - CLE 38(9:44 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to KC 15 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(9:38 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left end to KC 19 for 4 yards (P.Gustin; T.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 19(9:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 27 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(8:23 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 14 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(7:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 49 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 49(7:00 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left guard to CLE 42 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(6:20 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left end to CLE 36 for 6 yards (M.Smith). PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 40.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - KC 50(6:11 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (S.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - KC 39(6:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to CLE 39 for 11 yards (K.Johnson). PENALTY on KC-E.Fisher Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - KC 45(5:37 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 40 for 15 yards (J.Phillips; M.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 40(4:51 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to CLE 27 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(4:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 27(4:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - KC 27(3:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to CLE 32 for -5 yards (A.Clayborn).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - KC 32(3:14 - 2nd) H.Butker 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 25 for 27 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 32(2:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Njoku (L.Sneed). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(2:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 30 for no gain (B.Breeland; L.Sneed).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 46(2:10 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones [F.Clark]. PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - CLE 20(2:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Njoku to CLE 46 for 26 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt. PENALTY on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at CLE 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (J.Thornhill).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 49(1:48 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at KC 26 for 23 yards (C.Ward).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 26(1:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to KC 1 for 25 yards (D.Sorensen). FUMBLES (D.Sorensen) ball out of bounds in End Zone Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(1:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 29 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 29(1:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams ran ob at KC 36 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(1:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill [R.Harrison].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 36(1:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to KC 39 for 3 yards (M.Stewart Jr.; T.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 39(0:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 48 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(0:30 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to CLE 26 for 22 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(0:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 26(0:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 10 for 16 yards (K.Johnson). Penalty on CLE-M.Garrett Defensive Offside declined.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(0:05 - 2nd) H.Butker 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(14:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb (T.Kpassagnon).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KC 25(14:51 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle intended for J.Landry INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at CLE 36. T.Mathieu pushed ob at CLE 19 for 17 yards (J.Bitonio).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(14:40 - 3rd) M.Hardman right end ran ob at CLE 15 for 4 yards (R.Harrison). CLE-M.Garrett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 15(14:23 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to L.Bell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 15(14:17 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce [M.Garrett].
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - CLE 15(14:12 - 3rd) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(14:07 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 46 for 23 yards (M.Danna; L.Sneed).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(13:25 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end pushed ob at KC 36 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(12:52 - 3rd) K.Hunt up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 34(12:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to KC 16 for 18 yards (B.Breeland).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 16(11:34 - 3rd) K.Hunt right end to KC 7 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 7(10:58 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to KC 7 for no gain (A.Hitchens).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 7(10:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield up the middle to KC 4 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(9:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:29 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(9:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 39 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(9:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 47 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 47(8:28 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left guard to KC 48 for 1 yard (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLE 48(7:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes right end to KC 48 for no gain (M.Wilson). KC-P.Mahomes was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 48(7:11 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left end pushed ob at CLE 40 for 12 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(6:39 - 3rd) Darr.Williams right end to CLE 24 for 16 yards (K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(5:56 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to CLE 20 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 20(5:16 - 3rd) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson (V.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 20(5:12 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short middle to T.Kelce to CLE 15 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CLE 15(4:28 - 3rd) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(4:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(4:18 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 32 for 7 yards (F.Clark; D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KC 32(3:38 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 34 for 2 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 34(2:59 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 37 for 3 yards (C.Jones; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(2:19 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 37(2:12 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 43 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 43(1:31 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to KC 40 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(0:48 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to KC 34 for 6 yards (M.Danna).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KC 34(0:14 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end to KC 33 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KC 33(15:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to KC 29 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 29(14:24 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to KC 19 for 10 yards (T.Mathieu; D.Sorensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 19(13:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to KC 15 for 4 yards (D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KC 15(13:06 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - KC 15(13:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to KC 12 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - KC 12(12:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to KC 7 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - KC 7(11:50 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to KC 3 for 4 yards (A.Okafor; B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KC 3(11:14 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KC 3(11:11 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:07 - 4th) C.Henne pass deep right to T.Hill to KC 48 for 23 yards (D.Ward). Cleveland challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(10:43 - 4th) Darr.Williams right end to KC 49 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CLE 49(10:07 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-T.Hill False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLE 44(10:07 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to CLE 47 for 9 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 47(9:24 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to T.Kelce to CLE 23 for 24 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 23(8:38 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to CLE 21 for 2 yards (J.Phillips). PENALTY on KC-R.Seals-Jones Illegal Crackback 15 yards enforced at CLE 23 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 25 - CLE 38(8:10 - 4th) C.Henne pass deep right intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by K.Joseph at CLE -4. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(8:00 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to CLE 24 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KC 24(7:19 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 24 for no gain (A.Hitchens; C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - KC 24(6:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to CLE 29 for 5 yards (L.Sneed; J.Thornhill).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 29(6:02 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to CLE 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(5:17 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 30 for -1 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KC 30(4:35 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left [D.Sorensen].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - KC 30(4:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at CLE 32 for 2 yards (C.Ward) [C.Jones].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KC 32(4:19 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 48 yards to KC 20 Center-C.Hughlett. M.Hardman to KC 28 for 8 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 28(4:09 - 4th) Darr.Williams right end to KC 30 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 30(3:25 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 34 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 34(3:21 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to Darr.Williams to KC 39 for 5 yards (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(3:15 - 4th) Darr.Williams left guard to KC 41 for 2 yards (K.Joseph).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - KC 41(2:33 - 4th) C.Henne sacked at KC 35 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - KC 35(2:00 - 4th) C.Henne scrambles left end to KC 48 for 13 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 48(1:14 - 4th) C.Henne pass short right to T.Hill to CLE 47 for 5 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(0:31 - 4th) C.Henne kneels to CLE 48 for -1 yards.