Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Tom Brady has a new team, in a new town. The destination is the same: another Super Bowl.
At home, too.
The man with six NFL titles will become the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl on his team's home field. He owes the Tampa Bay defense that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and a curious late call on fourth-and-goal by the Packers as Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.
''It's great to get another road win and now we got a home game, and who would have ever thought a home Super Bowl for us,'' Brady said. ''But we did it.
''I thought the defense was spectacular. They've done that all year.''
The Bucs (14-5) will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7. No, a host team in the Super Bowl has never happened in 54 previous games.
''We're coming home,'' said Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who began his coaching career in 1975 at Texas Tech and will make his first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach. ''We're coming home to win.''
Brady is back in his first year at Tampa Bay after reaching this stage nine times with the New England Patriots. He went 20 of 36 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions as Tampa Bay squandered most of an 18-point lead. Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combined for five sacks to help the Bucs hang on for their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory.
It's quite a step up for a team that had one winning record in the last nine seasons.
''Tom is the GOAT (greatest of all time),'' said Bucs receiver Scotty Miller, who caught a 39-yard touchdown pass with 1 second left until halftime. ''Last year, we ended 7-9. This year, we're going to the Super Bowl. He's the biggest reason.''
The Bucs snapped Green Bay's seven-game winning streak. They were aided by a strange decision from Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining in a 31-23 game.
After three straight incompletions had the Packers facing fourth-and-goal from the 8, the Packers elected to kick a field goal to get within five.
''Anytime it doesn't work out you always regret it, right?'' LaFleur said. ''It was just circumstance of having three shots and coming away with no yards. And knowing that you not only need the touchdown but you'd need the 2-point. The way I was looking at it is we essentially had four timeouts with the 2-minute warning, we knew we needed to get a stop.''
Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4).
''I understand the thinking - above two minutes with all of our timeouts - but it wasn't my decision,'' Rodgers said.
The Packers lost in the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Green Bay hasn't reached the Super Bowl since its 2010 championship season.
Rodgers went 33 of 48 for 346 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but fell to 1-4 in conference championship games as a starting quarterback. The Packers had the NFL's best red-zone offense this season, but they twice settled for field goals after having a first-and-goal Sunday.
''I'm just pretty gutted,'' Rodgers said. ''It's a long season. You put so much into it to get to this point. We had our chances.''
Tampa Bay took command in the middle portion of the game.
After Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a Rodgers pass and Tampa Bay converted a fourth-and-4, the Bucs were at Green Bay's 39 with 8 seconds remaining. The Bucs passed up a long field-goal attempt, and Brady found Miller down the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown catch with just 1 second remaining.
''We didn't come here to not take chances to win the game,'' Arians said. ''Love the play we had. Got a great matchup and got a TD. That was huge.''
The Packers got the ball to start the second half, and Aaron Jones caught a short third-down pass. He took a huge hit from Jordan Whitehead that knocked the ball loose. Devin White recovered and ran 21 yards to the Green Bay 8.
One play later, Brady found a wide-open Cameron Brate to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 28-10.
The Packers rallied as Brady threw interceptions on three straight drives for just the second time in his career. Green Bay cut the lead to 28-23 late in the third quarter on Rodgers' touchdown passes to Robert Tonyan and Davante Adams.
Twice in the fourth quarter, the Packers got the ball with a chance to take the lead after Jaire Alexander picked off Brady passes deep in Green Bay territory. Both times, the Packers went three-and-out against Tampa Bay's fierce defense.
It's been quite a ride for Brady and the Bucs. Brady moved to Tampa as a free agent and brought star tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join him. But with limited practice time with his new teammates because of coronavirus protocols, the Bucs didn't get rolling until after their bye week.
Now look where they are.
''It's been a great journey this far,'' Brady said.
And it's taking them right back home.
SUCCESS DURING A PANDEMIC
The Buccaneers are the third Tampa team to play for a championship during the pandemic. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020, and the Rays lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.
INJURY REPORT
Jones hurt his chest and Whitehead injured his shoulder on the third-quarter play that resulted in a Jones fumble. Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (ankle) and linebacker Krys Barnes (thumb) left in the second half.
The Bucs played the entire game without wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle).
UP NEXT
The Bucs return home to play in the Super Bowl.
The Packers' season is over.
---
---
T. Brady
12 QB
280 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, RuYd
23
FPTS
A. Rodgers
12 QB
346 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT
29
FPTS
|Time of Pos
|25:21
|34:37
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|12
|19
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|351
|381
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|67
|Rush Attempts
|24
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|33-48
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-8
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-48.0
|Return Yards
|131
|46
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-121
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-16
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|275
|PASS YDS
|314
|76
|RUSH YDS
|67
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Brady 12 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Brady
|20/36
|280
|3
|3
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|12
|55
|1
|20
|12
R. Jones 27 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Jones
|10
|16
|0
|4
|1
C. Godwin 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|11
T. Brady 12 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|23
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Godwin 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|9
|5
|110
|0
|52
|11
M. Evans 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Evans
|8
|3
|51
|1
|27
|11
S. Miller 10 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Miller
|3
|2
|36
|1
|39
|9
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|2
C. Brate 84 TE
7
FPTS
|C. Brate
|5
|3
|19
|1
|8
|7
L. Fournette 28 RB
12
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|5
|19
|0
|7
|12
T. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|4-1
|3.0
|0
|0
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|2
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Adams 26 DB
|A. Adams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|0
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Watson 17 WR
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Godwin 14 WR
|C. Godwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Nelson 98 OLB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Evans 13 WR
|M. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|2
|40.0
|2
|46
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|5
|24.2
|43
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|5.0
|7
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|33/48
|346
|3
|1
|29
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
A. Jones 33 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Jones
|6
|27
|0
|12
|0
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|7
|23
|0
|12
|4
A. Dillon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|3
|17
|0
|9
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|6
|4
|115
|1
|50
|17
D. Adams 17 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Adams
|15
|9
|67
|1
|15
|12
A. Lazard 13 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|6
|3
|62
|0
|23
|6
M. Lewis 89 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|3
|3
|28
|0
|14
|2
R. Tonyan 85 TE
8
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|4
|22
|1
|8
|8
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|4
|22
|0
|11
|4
A. Dillon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
A. Jones 33 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Jones
|6
|4
|7
|0
|5
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Summers 44 ILB
|T. Summers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|2
|0
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Russell 34 CB
|K. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Black 41 SAF
|H. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Martin 54 ILB
|K. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Lazard 13 WR
|A. Lazard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
E. St. Brown 19 WR
|E. St. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Ramsey 56 LB
|R. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Patrick 62 OG
|L. Patrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Harrison 98 DT
|D. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Jenkins 74 OG
|E. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
8
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|26
|2/2
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|3
|48.0
|0
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
D. Dafney 49 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Dafney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to TB 5. J.Mickens to TB 34 for 29 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(14:51 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 37 for 3 yards (K.Clark J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TB 37(14:21 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 40 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster; K.Martin).
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - TB 40(13:38 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to GB 33 for 27 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(12:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to GB 32 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 32(12:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TB 32(12:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at GB 18 for 14 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 18(11:47 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to GB 15 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TB 15(11:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - TB 15(11:04 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:59 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 28 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead L.David).
|
2 & 7 - GB 28(10:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Lewis to GB 42 for 14 yards (D.White).
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(9:44 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 43 for 1 yard (D.White).
|
2 & 9 - GB 43(9:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 43 for no gain (J.Pierre-Paul).
|
3 & 9 - GB 43(8:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 35 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|
4 & 17 - GB 35(7:41 - 1st) J.Scott punts 38 yards to TB 27 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-K.Russell.
|Play
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(7:33 - 1st) R.Jones left end to TB 31 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|
2 & 6 - TB 31(6:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 36 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|
3 & 1 - TB 36(6:23 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 38 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(5:48 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 38 for no gain (T.Lancaster).
|
2 & 10 - TB 38(5:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to TB 35 for -3 yards (K.King).
|
3 & 13 - TB 35(4:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 49 for 14 yards (P.Smith).
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(3:54 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin (J.Alexander).
|
2 & 10 - TB 49(3:48 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.
|
3 & 10 - TB 49(3:42 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 44 for -5 yards (K.Clark).
|
4 & 15 - TB 44(2:56 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to GB 10 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by T.Austin.
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(2:49 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 12 for 2 yards (J.Dean D.White).
|
2 & 8 - GB 12(2:29 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 5 for -7 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|
3 & 15 - GB 5(1:42 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard pushed ob at GB 28 for 23 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(1:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at GB 43 for 15 yards (D.White).
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(0:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 48 for 5 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Play
|
2 & 5 - GB 48(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to 50 for 2 yards (S.McLendon).
|
3 & 3 - GB 50(14:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(14:07 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|(14:07 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to TB 5. J.Mickens to TB 27 for 22 yards (R.Ramsey; E.St. Brown).
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(14:02 - 2nd) R.Jones left tackle to TB 28 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|
2 & 9 - TB 28(13:23 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|
3 & 9 - TB 28(13:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to GB 20 for 52 yards (J.Alexander).
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(12:33 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right end for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(12:24 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Play
|(12:24 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to GB 0. J.Williams to GB 13 for 13 yards (P.O'Connor). Green Bay challenged the touchback ruling and the play was REVERSED. B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(12:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones [S.Barrett].
|
2 & 10 - GB 25(12:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 37 for 12 yards (J.Dean).
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(11:37 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 41 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|
2 & 6 - GB 41(10:59 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to TB 47 for 12 yards (S.Barrett).
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(10:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to TB 42 for 5 yards (D.White).
|
2 & 5 - GB 42(9:40 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to TB 30 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(8:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis to TB 21 for 9 yards (A.Nelson).
|
2 & 1 - GB 21(8:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to TB 16 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead). FUMBLES (J.Whitehead) recovered by GB-R.Tonyan at TB 18.
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(7:26 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to TB 17 for 1 yard (M.Edwards).
|
2 & 9 - GB 17(6:44 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to TB 10 for 7 yards (J.Whitehead; S.Barrett).
|
3 & 2 - GB 10(5:59 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to TB 6 for 4 yards (D.White).
|
1 & 6 - GB 6(5:13 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|
2 & 6 - GB 6(5:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (L.David).
|
3 & 6 - GB 6(5:07 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams.
|
4 & 6 - GB 6(5:02 - 2nd) M.Crosby 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Play
|(4:59 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 32 for 7 yards (K.King). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play.
|
2 & 3 - TB 32(4:28 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to TB 33 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|
3 & 2 - TB 33(3:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at GB 48 for 19 yards (D.Savage).
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(3:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Miller.
|
2 & 10 - TB 48(3:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to GB 47 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|
3 & 9 - TB 47(2:21 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate [Z.Smith].
|
4 & 9 - TB 47(2:17 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 34 yards to GB 13 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by T.Austin.
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 13(2:10 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 13 for no gain (M.Edwards; S.McLendon).
|
2 & 10 - GB 13(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 17 for 4 yards (N.Suh).
|
3 & 6 - GB 17(1:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 40 for 23 yards (L.David).
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(0:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 33 for -7 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|
2 & 17 - GB 33(0:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle intended for A.Lazard INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting at TB 49. S.Murphy-Bunting to TB 49 for no gain (A.Lazard).
|Play
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(0:28 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette ran ob at GB 45 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|
2 & 4 - TB 45(0:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|
3 & 4 - TB 45(0:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Brate [P.Smith].
|
4 & 4 - TB 45(0:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to GB 39 for 6 yards (K.Barnes; C.Kirksey).
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(0:08 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to S.Miller for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(0:01 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Play
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 30 for 5 yards (D.White) [W.Gholston].
|
2 & 5 - TB 30(14:14 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones.
|
3 & 5 - TB 30(14:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 32 for 2 yards (J.Whitehead). FUMBLES (J.Whitehead) RECOVERED by TB-D.White at GB 29. D.White to GB 8 for 21 yards (L.Patrick; E.Jenkins). GB-A.Jones was injured during the play.
|Play
|(13:54 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(13:54 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to GB 31 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|
2 & 4 - TB 31(13:16 - 3rd) J.Williams left tackle to GB 32 for 1 yard (N.Suh; S.McLendon).
|
3 & 3 - TB 32(12:31 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 42 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(11:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling to TB 34 for 24 yards (A.Adams).
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(11:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to E.St. Brown ran ob at TB 24 for 10 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(10:31 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left.
|
2 & 10 - TB 24(10:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to TB 8 for 16 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(9:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(9:28 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Play
|(9:28 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to TB 6. J.Mickens to TB 24 for 18 yards (E.St. Brown; O.Burks).
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(9:23 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 5 yards (D.Lowry; R.Gary).
|
2 & 5 - GB 29(8:46 - 3rd) L.Fournette right end to TB 38 for 9 yards (J.Alexander).
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(8:06 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to C.Godwin. GB-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|
2 & 10 - GB 38(8:00 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by A.Amos at GB 32. A.Amos to GB 32 for no gain (M.Evans).
|Play
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(7:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Dafney. PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|
1 & 5 - TB 37(7:49 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to GB 39 for 2 yards (L.David).
|
2 & 3 - TB 39(7:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 43 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(6:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to TB 44 for 13 yards (D.White; C.Davis).
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(5:52 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to TB 39 for 5 yards (A.Adams).
|
2 & 5 - TB 39(5:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at TB 32 for 7 yards (A.Adams).
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(4:30 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis to TB 27 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|
2 & 5 - TB 27(3:44 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 24 for 3 yards (D.White; L.David).
|
3 & 2 - TB 24(2:59 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at TB 13 for 11 yards (D.White).
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(2:23 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to TB 12 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul; A.Adams).
|
2 & 9 - TB 12(1:39 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at TB 5 for 7 yards (D.White; C.Davis). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 3 yards enforced at TB 5.
|
1 & 2 - TB 2(1:13 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to TB 2 for no gain (J.Pierre-Paul; D.White).
|
2 & 2 - TB 2(0:31 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|
3 & 2 - TB 2(0:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(0:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to E.St. Brown is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Play
|
2 & 8 - GB 47(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|
3 & 8 - GB 47(14:54 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to T.Johnson to GB 37 for 16 yards (C.Sullivan).
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(14:13 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right guard to GB 32 for 5 yards (K.Barnes; D.Lowry). GB-K.Barnes was injured during the play.
|
2 & 5 - GB 32(13:38 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to GB 29 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on GB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(13:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to GB 28 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|
2 & 11 - GB 28(12:34 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at GB 3. J.Alexander to GB 19 for 16 yards (C.Godwin).
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(12:20 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams (J.Dean).
|
2 & 10 - TB 19(12:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to GB 24 for 5 yards (D.White; C.Davis).
|
3 & 5 - TB 24(11:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 14 for -10 yards (S.Barrett).
|
4 & 15 - TB 14(10:51 - 4th) J.Scott punts 55 yards to TB 31 Center-H.Bradley. J.Mickens to TB 38 for 7 yards (O.Burks).
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(10:39 - 4th) R.Jones left guard to TB 40 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
|
2 & 8 - GB 40(10:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 46 for 6 yards (K.King).
|
3 & 2 - GB 46(9:22 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander [D.Savage] at GB 24. J.Alexander ran ob at GB 24 for no gain.
|Play
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(9:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 24 for 0 yards (S.Barrett).
|
2 & 10 - TB 24(8:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|
3 & 10 - TB 24(8:26 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|
4 & 10 - TB 24(8:21 - 4th) J.Scott punts 51 yards to TB 25 Center-H.Bradley. J.Mickens to TB 28 for 3 yards (K.Russell).
|Play
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(8:10 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to TB 31 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|
2 & 7 - GB 31(7:29 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 42 for 11 yards (T.Summers).
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(6:51 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones left guard to TB 41 for -1 yards (K.Martin Z.Smith).
|
2 & 11 - GB 41(6:14 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at GB 30 for 29 yards (A.Amos; C.Sullivan).
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(5:37 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to GB 28 for 2 yards (K.Clark; D.Harrison).
|
2 & 8 - GB 28(4:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|
3 & 8 - GB 28(4:48 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle.
|
4 & 8 - GB 28(4:46 - 4th) R.Succop 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Play
|(4:42 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 61 yards from TB 35 to GB 4. J.Williams to GB 34 for 30 yards (J.Watson).
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(4:33 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 43 for 9 yards (D.White).
|
2 & 1 - TB 43(3:56 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to TB 28 for 29 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting A.Adams).
|
1 & 10 - TB 28(3:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|
2 & 10 - TB 28(3:07 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to TB 19 for 9 yards (D.White).
|
3 & 1 - TB 19(2:28 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at TB 8 for 11 yards (C.Davis).
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(2:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|
2 & 8 - TB 8(2:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams [N.Suh].
|
3 & 8 - TB 8(2:15 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (A.Adams).
|
4 & 8 - TB 8(2:09 - 4th) M.Crosby 26 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Play
|(2:05 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 57 yards from GB 35 to TB 8. J.Mickens to TB 17 for 9 yards (T.Summers).
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(2:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 26 for 9 yards (K.King).
|
2 & 1 - GB 26(1:56 - 4th) PENALTY on GB-D.Harrison Encroachment 5 yards enforced at TB 26 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(1:56 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 33 for 2 yards (Z.Smith K.Clark).
|
2 & 8 - GB 33(1:51 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 37 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|
3 & 4 - GB 37(1:46 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson [R.Gary]. PENALTY on GB-K.King Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at TB 37 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(1:41 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to GB 45 for 3 yards (K.Martin). The Replay Official reviewed the too many players on field ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Haeg and J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to GB 45 for 3 yards (K.Martin). PENALTY on GB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 48 - No Play.
|
1 & 5 - GB 43(1:37 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to GB 44 for -1 yards (T.Summers).
|
2 & 6 - GB 44(1:32 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to GB 43 for 1 yard (D.Lowry Z.Smith).
|
3 & 5 - GB 43(0:48 - 4th) C.Godwin right end to GB 37 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(0:02 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to GB 38 for -1 yards.