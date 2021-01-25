|
|
|BUF
|KC
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their third Super Bowl appearance.
Now, the defending champs are headed there for the second straight year.
Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo's secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own.
The Chiefs will face a familiar foe - Tom Brady - and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.
''It was just trusting each other. The best thing about this team is we believe in each other,'' said Mahomes, who was also dealing with a toe injury. ''But the job's not finished. We're going to Tampa; we're trying to run it back.''
Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and '04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy.
''So glad to get to do it again,'' said Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, whose father Lamar founded the franchise. ''Thought a lot about my dad tonight, thought about my family and how excited my father would have been that we got to do it again in Arrowhead Stadium. That's what he would have liked the most about it.''
Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defense. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes.
Their frustration boiled over with 3:19 to go, when Allen was getting sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and leveled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties.
''Obviously a lot of emotion,'' Allen said. ''Any time you don't finish the season with a win, that's the type of emotion you're going to have. The way it ended doesn't sit right with me with how chippy and ticky-tack it got. I'm disappointed in myself. I let my emotions get to me there. That's not how you're supposed to play football.''
It capped a bitter night for the Bills, who had reached their first AFC title game since beating Kansas City at home on Jan. 1, 1994. They had won 11 of 12 since their loss to the Chiefs earlier this season - in fact, they hadn't trailed in the second half since Week 8 - and were riding a wave of confidence that this might finally be their championship year.
Instead, after finally conquering the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bills have a new roadblock to the Super Bowl.
''It stings to get this far,'' said Bills coach Sean McDermott, who once worked under Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid in Philadelphia. ''Sometimes the further you go, the harder it is to lose. It's a learning experience for us as an organization.''
The Chiefs actually spotted the Bills a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to Mecole Hardman's muffed punt inside their 5 that gifted Buffalo a touchdown. But the reigning champs were hardly rattled; the Chiefs, after all, rallied from double-digits in each of their postseason wins last season, including their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco.
Mahomes and Kelce soon found their groove. And the rest of the Chiefs offense followed suit.
They surgically took apart Buffalo's defense on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a short TD throw to Hardman - no hard feelings over that fumble. Then, the Chiefs cruised 82 yards in just five plays, the big one Hardman's 50-yard end-around that set up Williams' touchdown tumble. Finally, they made it three TDs in three possessions when Edwards-Helaire - in his first game back from an ankle injury - capped a 77-yard drive with a short plunge.
The only answer from Buffalo was Tyler Bass's chip-shot field goal that made it 21-12 at the break.
You don't beat Kansas City by kicking field goals from the 3-yard line, though. Or from the 9, where the Bills settled for another one to close within 24-15 late in the third quarter.
That became painfully clear on the ensuing drive. Mahomes hit Hill in stride and the All-Pro wide receiver promptly made the Bills secondary look downright foolish. Weaving in and out of woebegone defenders, Hill was finally caught inside the 5-yard line after a 71-yard gain, ultimately setting up Kelce's short TD catch a few plays later.
''You watch him on film, you see what he's doing. It's like he's running at a different speed compared to everybody else,'' Bills safety Micah Hyde said. ''And tonight, we saw first-hand for the second time. He's fast.''
Any hopes the Bills had of a comeback were dashed when Rashad Fenton picked off a tipped pass deep in Kansas City territory. The Chiefs breezily marched the other direction, and Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the celebration of another trip to the Super Bowl when they connected for their second score of the game.
''I'm proud of these guys,'' said Reid, who moved into a tie with Joe Gibbs for fourth on the career list with his 17th playoff win. ''They did a phenomenal job, and hats off to the Buffalo Bills and the great job they did all year, and most of all, listen, we have the Lamar Hunt Trophy back in Kansas City.
''Now we have to get the big one.''
INJURIES
Chiefs: RG Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and LT Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles' tendon. ... CB L'Jarius Sneed and SS Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions.
UP NEXT
The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times, and Kansas City had lost five straight before a 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29 - a game that wasn't as close as the final score. Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.
---
|
J. Allen
17 QB
287 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 88 RuYds
|
29
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
325 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
|
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:51
|31:09
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|14
|19
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|363
|439
|Total Plays
|70
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|114
|Rush Attempts
|18
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|234
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|28-48
|29-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|98
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-5 -40%
|5-6 -83%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|5-5 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Allen
|28/48
|287
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Allen
|7
|88
|0
|18
|29
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Yeldon 22 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Yeldon
|3
|15
|0
|7
|5
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|9
|0
|5
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|9
|7
|88
|0
|23
|8
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|6
|77
|0
|34
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Knox
|8
|6
|42
|1
|12
|10
|
T. Yeldon 22 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Yeldon
|5
|4
|41
|0
|20
|5
|
J. Brown 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Brown
|4
|2
|24
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|1
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|6
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 59 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 17 QB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gilliam 86 TE
|R. Gilliam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
12
FPTS
|T. Bass
|4/4
|51
|0/1
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|49.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
31
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|29/38
|325
|3
|0
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Williams 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Williams
|13
|52
|1
|13
|11
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|50
|0
|50
|9
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|7
|1
|5
|6
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
31
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|5
|5
|0
|9
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
17
FPTS
|T. Hill
|11
|9
|172
|0
|71
|17
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
23
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|15
|13
|118
|2
|17
|23
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|5
|3
|22
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Williams 31 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|11
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|3
|2
|4
|1
|3
|9
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Lammons 45 DB
|C. Lammons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
8
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|45
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Singletary right end to BUF 26 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens D.Nnadi).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 26(14:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 43 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(14:03 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 46 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; F.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 46(13:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.Beasley.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 46(13:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at KC 48 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUF 48(12:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at KC 40 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(12:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to T.Yeldon pushed ob at KC 33 for 7 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUF 33(11:43 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 33(11:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley (J.Thornhill).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 33(11:32 - 1st) T.Bass 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 54 yards from BUF 35 to KC 11. B.Pringle to KC 35 for 24 yards (S.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(11:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 1 yard (L.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 36(10:48 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 41 for 5 yards (V.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 41(10:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 41(10:06 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to BUF 15 Center-J.Winchester. A.Roberts to BUF 15 for no gain (C.Lammons).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(9:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(9:53 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 22 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 22(9:13 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end to BUF 39 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(8:41 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 41 for 2 yards (A.Okafor; D.Nnadi).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BUF 41(8:03 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 26 for -15 yards (L.Sneed).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 23 - BUF 26(7:06 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 41 for 15 yards (B.Niemann).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUF 41(6:30 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 48 yards to KC 11 Center-R.Ferguson. M.Hardman MUFFS catch RECOVERED by BUF-T.Jones at KC 3.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to KC 2. B.Pringle to KC 20 for 18 yards (A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(6:09 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 29 for 9 yards (T.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 29(5:32 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 30 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(4:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 11 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(3:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(3:57 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to BUF 48 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(3:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to BUF 32 for 16 yards (T.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(2:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to BUF 34 for -2 yards (E.Oliver T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KC 34(1:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - KC 34(1:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 23 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 23(1:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at BUF 14 for 9 yards (J.Poyer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(0:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 6 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 6(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 3 for 3 yards (M.Addison; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(14:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 3(14:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(14:16 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to BUF 27 for 2 yards (B.Breeland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 27(13:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 33 for 6 yards (B.Breeland). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 33.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(13:22 - 2nd) D.Singletary right end to KC 49 for 3 yards (A.Hitchens; M.Danna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 49(12:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUF 49(12:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [T.Mathieu]. PENALTY on BUF-J.Allen Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at KC 49.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - BUF 35(12:37 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to KC 18 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-T.Matakevich.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(12:26 - 2nd) M.Hardman left end pushed ob at BUF 32 for 50 yards (M.Hyde).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(11:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 27 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 27(11:10 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right end to BUF 21 for 6 yards (E.Oliver; T.Edmunds).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(10:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to BUF 6 for 15 yards (M.Milano).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - KC 6(9:40 - 2nd) Darr.Williams up the middle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(9:35 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown (C.Ward).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(9:29 - 2nd) T.Yeldon right end to BUF 32 for 7 yards (C.Ward; L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 32(8:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 32(8:39 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 45 yards to KC 23 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(8:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to B.Pringle (T.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 23(8:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 32 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 32(7:45 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (E.Oliver; V.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(7:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to N.Keizer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 34(7:00 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 38 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - KC 38(6:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 11 yards (A.Epenesa) [M.Milano].
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(5:43 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 18 for 33 yards (J.Poyer) [A.Epenesa].
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(4:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at BUF 1 for 17 yards (J.Norman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(4:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(4:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 39 for 14 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(3:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Yeldon.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(3:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to KC 49 for 12 yards (C.Ward). KC-C.Ward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(3:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to KC 29 for 20 yards (B.Niemann).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(2:19 - 2nd) J.Allen right end to KC 19 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(1:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to KC 12 for 7 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 12(1:08 - 2nd) T.Yeldon up the middle to KC 8 for 4 yards (T.Wharton; A.Okafor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUF 8(0:33 - 2nd) T.Yeldon up the middle to KC 4 for 4 yards (A.Okafor; C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUF 4(0:28 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at KC 9 for -5 yards (A.Hitchens). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was out of bounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [A.Hitchens].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 4(0:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at KC 2 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BUF 2(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 44 for 31 yards (J.Poyer). Buffalo challenged the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 41 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(14:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 46 for 5 yards (T.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 46(14:20 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 48 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(13:43 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 49 for -3 yards (M.Addison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - KC 49(13:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to BUF 43 for 8 yards (T.White; M.Milano).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 43(12:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at BUF 34 for 9 yards (T.White). KC-A.Wylie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(12:26 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to BUF 27 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds; L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KC 27(11:41 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to B.Pringle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KC 27(11:37 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to BUF 27 for no gain (J.Poyer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KC 27(10:53 - 3rd) H.Butker 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 31(10:13 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to BUF 36 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(9:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to KC 47 for 17 yards (B.Breeland).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at KC 24 for 23 yards (B.Breeland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(8:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Sorensen].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUF 24(8:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUF 29(8:19 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end to KC 20 for 9 yards (B.Breeland).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BUF 9(7:31 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown. PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(7:24 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to KC 9 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 9(6:40 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to KC 8 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi; D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 8(5:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [C.Jones].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 8(5:52 - 3rd) T.Bass 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 25 for 0 yards (J.Hughes).
|+71 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(5:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at BUF 4 for 71 yards (M.Hyde; T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(4:13 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left end to BUF 3 for 1 yard (T.White; M.Milano).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KC 0(3:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman. PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at BUF 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(3:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:29 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to BUF 33 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUF 33(2:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (J.Thornhill). KC-L.Sneed was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 33(2:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 39 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(2:05 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(1:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to KC 45 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - BUF 45(0:49 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 45 for -10 yards (F.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - BUF 45(0:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to KC 42 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 42(15:00 - 4th) I.McKenzie left end to KC 38 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(14:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 38(14:16 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to KC 20 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(13:28 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (J.Thornhill).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - KC 20(13:21 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left intended for J.Brown INTERCEPTED by R.Fenton (B.Breeland) at KC 12. R.Fenton to KC 42 for 30 yards (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(13:11 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to KC 45 for 3 yards (M.Milano; H.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 45(12:33 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 43 for 12 yards (T.White). KC-E.Fisher was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 43(11:59 - 4th) P.Mahomes left end to BUF 34 for 9 yards (M.Addison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 34(11:16 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to BUF 34 for no gain (M.Milano; J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 34(10:34 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to BUF 29 for 5 yards (Q.Jefferson; T.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 29(9:52 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman (A.Epenesa).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 29(9:48 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at BUF 17 for 12 yards (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 17(9:12 - 4th) Darr.Williams right end to BUF 6 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - KC 6(8:29 - 4th) Darr.Williams right end to BUF 5 for 1 yard (J.Zimmer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 5(7:48 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 5(7:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(7:36 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(7:33 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles left end to BUF 33 for 8 yards (B.Breeland).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 33(6:48 - 4th) J.Allen left end to BUF 44 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(6:18 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to KC 47 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUF 47(5:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to KC 36 for 11 yards (R.Fenton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(5:14 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to KC 29 for 7 yards (C.Ward).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - BUF 29(4:40 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at KC 39 for -10 yards (F.Clark).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - BUF 39(4:32 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to KC 24 for 15 yards (D.Sorensen) [T.Wharton]. PENALTY on KC-A.Okafor Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at KC 24.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(4:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at KC 6 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 6(4:11 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN [T.Kpassagnon].
|+2 YD
|(4:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Allen pass to S.Diggs is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. B.Breeland intercepted the try attempt. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 4th) T.Bass kicks onside 16 yards from BUF 35 to KC 49 impetus ends at BUF 48. RECOVERED by BUF-T.Edmunds.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(4:06 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to KC 15 for 34 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(3:41 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(3:37 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - BUF 15(3:32 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at KC 33 for -18 yards (T.Kpassagnon). Penalty on BUF-J.Allen Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on KC-A.Okafor Unsportsmanlike Conduct offsetting. Penalty on BUF-D.Dawkins Unnecessary Roughness offsetting. Penalty on BUF-J.Feliciano Unnecessary Roughness offsetting.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 28 - BUF 33(3:19 - 4th) T.Bass 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 4th) T.Bass kicks onside 12 yards from BUF 35 to BUF 47. M.Kemp (didn't try to advance) to BUF 47 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(3:13 - 4th) Darr.Williams left guard to BUF 45 for 2 yards (Q.Jefferson J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 45(3:07 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to BUF 40 for 5 yards (M.Addison). PENALTY on BUF-Q.Jefferson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 40.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(3:01 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to BUF 23 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 23(2:56 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to BUF 26 for -3 yards (M.Addison).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - KC 26(2:51 - 4th) Darr.Williams left end to BUF 13 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 13(2:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to BUF 14 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 14(1:19 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to BUF 15 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - KC 15(0:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to BUF 16 for -1 yards.