2019 NFL Free Agency: Danny Amendola joins Lions, Detroit trying to recreate Patriots game plan

The Detroit Lions continued their quest to try and become the New England Patriots with one of the first free-agent signings of Monday morning when legal tampering began, inking former Pats receiver Danny Amendola, who was released by the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

Per reports, the deal is a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, with incentives that can increase to $5.75 million.

Amendola went undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2008 -- he was the O.G. Wes Welker comp and it actually fit -- and was on the Cowboys and Eagles practice squad before landing with the Rams for a few years. Bill Belichick scooped him up in free agency and Amendola became a cult hero of sorts, a dynamic playoff playmaker who never put together big seasons in New England but was beloved nonetheless.

His first real shot to make big-time money came this past offseason when he left New England for Miami (another team always trying to recreate the Patriots) but only lasted one season in Miami (they're not very good at the recreation).

Amendola was cut this offseason and many believed a return to New England was in the cards.

But with GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, the Lions offer Amendola a chance to land somewhere with familiar faces in a new spot.

The fit is a pretty good one. The Lions traded Golden Tate to the Eagles at the deadline last year and have a serious need for a slot receiver. Jim Bob Cooter is out as OC, but Darrell Bevell will probably try and let Matthew Stafford attack in the short passing game -- Stafford wasn't really even throwing the ball down the field for the second half of the 2018 season.

Detroit appears to be doing the same thing Miami did, bringing in an established veteran talent who can help improve the culture, etc. And it's a cheap deal, so it's not like the Lions broke the bank for Amendola here (it also makes you wonder if the Patriots really were interested in the wideout coming back to New England).

Amendola's career high for receptions is 85 and his career high for receiving yards is 689 -- both of those occurred in 2010. So this is a nice addition, but it would be quite presumptuous to assume that a 33-year-old slot receiver who has played 16 games twice in his career is going to magically put up massive numbers and reinvent the Lions offense.

It is clear the Lions are trying to recreate the Patriots. Now they just need to add the winning.