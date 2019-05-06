2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks over 6.5 wins for Detroit Lions

It's been several weeks since the 2019 NFL Draft wrapped up, and teams are beginning to get their first look at their picks on the field as rookie mini-camps unfold around the league. The performance of players like Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, Redskins signal caller Dwayne Haskins and Raiders running back Joshua Jacobs could go a long way in determining 2019 NFL win totals. With rosters finalizing and training camp just a couple months away, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has updated its 2019 NFL futures on win totals. Before you make any 2019 NFL picks of your own for whether teams like the Patriots, Chiefs, and Bears sail past their Vegas totals, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model nailed its top-rated NFL picks last year, finishing the season on a strong 16-6 run. For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model says the Detroit Lions go well over their total of 6.5.

The 2018 season wasn't the debut Matt Patricia was envisioning when he transitioned from defensive coordinator of the Patriots to head coach in Detroit. The Lions went just 6-10 and finished just 25th in the league in scoring offense. The defense, Patricia's specialty, saw only modest improvements, going from 21st to 16th in the league.

The Lions, however, took major steps to address both units this offseason. Former New England edge rusher Trey Flowers, who had 21 sacks over the past three seasons, came over in free agency to help shore up the pass rush. And Detroit snagged the top tight end in the NFL Draft, Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, who should pay dividends as a receiver and blocker.

Detroit also hopes to get a boost in the run game from the return of Kerryon Johnson, who had a promising start to his rookie season before missing the final six games with a knee injury. If he can play like a true No. 1 back, that should take pressure off Matthew Stafford and the passing game and help Detroit rack up enough victories to sail past its projected win total in 2019.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at seven.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single NFL team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the five best season win total picks, plus see every team's projected 2019 record, all from an advanced computer model that keeps crushing its picks, and find out.