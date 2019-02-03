2019 Super Bowl: Free live stream, plus ranking CBS Super Bowls, with Tom Brady's second title near the top

We're only minutes away from Super Bowl LIII finally getting underway in Atlanta. If you're in front of a TV, you can watch the game on CBS, but you can also stream the game right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access. Before the game gets underway, there's one question left to answer: Which CBS Super Bowl will Patriots-Rams try to beat as the best ever?

CBS has televised the NFL since the 1950s, and the 53rd Super Bowl is far from the first to be aired by CBS. In fact, 20 different Super Bowls have been broadcast by CBS in the more than five decades of Lombardi Trophy showdowns.

Between the Patriots' familiar, albeit underappreciated, legacy under the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick regime and the dynamic dazzle of a Rams team driven by young stars like Sean McVay and Jared Goff, Super Bowl LIII promises to bring fireworks under the lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But it follows in some rather prominent footsteps of classics past.

Here we've ranked the last five Super Bowls on CBS, plus the network's top five Super Bowls of all-time:

Last five CBS Super Bowls, ranked



Rank Super Bowl Year Result MVP 1 Super Bowl XLVII 2013 Ravens over 49ers, 34-31 QB Joe Flacco 2 Super Bowl XXXVI 2004 Patriots over Panthers, 32-29 QB Tom Brady 3 Super Bowl XLIV 2010 Saints over Colts, 31-17 QB Drew Brees 4 Super Bowl 50 2016 Broncos over Panthers, 24-10 LB Von Miller 5 Super Bowl XLI 2007 Colts over Bears, 29-17 QB Peyton Manning

Of the last five Super Bowls on CBS, it's a tough call between XLVII and XXXVI, so if you fancy one over the other, we won't be offended. It's XLVII, however, that deserves even more love than it gets. With sibling head coaches (John and Jim Harbaugh) for the first time in NFL history, the 49ers seeking a record sixth Lombardi and longtime Ravens star Ray Lewis evoking memories of his last title win more than a decade earlier, this one was full of drama -- and that's before a third-quarter stadium power outage preceded 17 unanswered points by San Francisco to erase a 28-6 deficit. Baltimore ended up hanging on to cap Joe Flacco's career year and improbable postseason run, but Colin Kaepernick and Co. came within seven yards of completing a Niners comeback.

XXXVI had its own drama, of course, with the Patriots and Panthers combining for 61 points despite neither side scoring until almost 27 minutes into the game. A last-second Adam Vinatieri field goal gave New England its second Super Bowl win of the Brady era -- one that featured 37 total fourth-quarter points. XLIV would be even higher on the list if it were based solely on emotion, what with the Saints getting their first and long-awaited title -- and against Peyton Manning, no less -- thanks to a surprise second-half onside kick and game-sealing pick-six of Manning. Super Bowl 50 was a gritty reminder that defense still wins championships -- and can best offensive MVPs like Cam Newton. And XLI provided some memorable highlights, like an opening-kickoff return TD and Tony Dungy becoming the first African-American head coach to win it all, despite rainy conditions.

Top five CBS Super Bowls of all-time, ranked

Rank Super Bowl Year Result MVP 1 Super Bowl XLVII 2013 Ravens over 49ers, 34-31 QB Joe Flacco 2 Super Bowl XXXVI 2004 Patriots over Panthers, 32-29 QB Tom Brady 3 Super Bowl X 1976 Steelers over Cowboys, 21-17 WR Lynn Swann 4 Super Bowl XIV 1980 Steelers over Rams, 31-19 QB Terry Bradshaw 5 Super Bowl XLIV 2010 Saints over Colts, 31-17 QB Drew Brees

Super Bowl XVI, held in 1982, deserves honorable mention for its Joe Montana presence, Ken Anderson comeback try and Niners victory over Cincinnati. But XLVII reigns supreme because of all the hoopla within and around the game. XXXVI, again, is a close second, if not 1B, for its early indications of the Pats dynasty and an all-out offensive showcase down the stretch. X may very easily have been the best of the first 10-15 Super Bowls, with Lynn Swann helping Pittsburgh overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and the "Steel Curtain" Steelers preserving a tight win over Roger Staubach and Tom Landy with an end-zone interception as time expired. XIV marked another pillar of the Steelers' legacy, but not without some early Rams fight. The Saints' emotional XLIV win rounds out our top five.

