2020 NFL Draft: Five college wide receivers the Raiders should target if they move on from Antonio Brown

The situation is, as they say, fluid. Antonio Brown seems unwilling or incapable of following the same rules as his teammates, and as a result his tenure in Oakland could be over before it starts. The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend the mercurial wide receiver, which could set up a situation where Brown doesn't see one red cent of the $30 million in guarantees the team gave him in the spring.

As it stands, things look bleak in Oakland; the Raiders are coming off a four-win season and in 2019 they'll not only travel more miles than any other team, they'll go 49 days between home games. And while things may get worse before they get better, the good news is that, like the 2019 NFL Draft, the Raiders have two first-round picks in 2020, too.

On Wednesday, we published our first mock draft of the 2020 NFL Draft season, and we had the Raiders taking Clemson's S/LB Isaiah Simmons at No. 16 and Syracuse EDGE rusher Alton Robinson at No. 30. (The draft order was determined by the current SportsLine Super Bowl odds projections; that draft order will change throughout the season.) Oakland signed Brandon Marshall in the offseason only to cut him before the season so depth remains an issue at linebacker. And even after taking Clelin Ferrell with the fourth-overall pick in the spring, the Raiders still have needs at pass rusher.

But with Brown's tenuous future in Oakland, the team may need to reevaluate their wide receiver needs as well. With that in mind -- and with those two looming first-rounders -- here are five college players who could immediately upgrade the position and would promise not to arrive to work in a hot air balloon.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Heading into the college season, this image of Jeudy juking an Ole Miss defender out of his shoes was seared into our brain:

If most people stop on a dime, Jerry Jeudy stops on a nickel. pic.twitter.com/F7xrcSFvUU — Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) April 5, 2019

It took Jeudy precisely 8:50 of football to make us forget all about that clip above. Here he is late in the quarter of Alabama's opening game against Duke:

Jerry Jeudy had a bigger highlight reel in Week 1 vs. Duke than most college receivers will have all season long. pic.twitter.com/VJwgv2floj — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) September 3, 2019

Added bonus: Jeudy doesn't suffer from frostbitten feet, he doesn't play with a helmet banned by the NFL and he doesn't miss practice or reportedly try to fight with administrators. Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy timed him at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at Alabama's pro day. Don't tell that to Zedrick Woods, the Ole Miss safety whose 4.3 40 time was the fastest at the 2019 NFL combine; he never had a chance against Jeudy.

The Alabama junior is the top player on our preseason Big Board.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Shenault lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback -- and has some of the strongest hands in college football; he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. Shenault can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry. He was held to just 3 catches for 48 yards against Colorado St. last week but he still managed a touchdown grab:

Easy touchdown grab by Laviska Shenault off the deep-corner route. Just blew by the defense with his acceleration and speed. He's a specimen at 6-2, 220 lbs.



Great finish by diving into the endzone to ensure the TD. #GiantsPride #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/XhnMNhGnON — WBG84 (@WBG84) September 4, 2019

Just in case you have any concerns about his after-the-catch ability, here's Shenault from last season:

He was No. 11 on our preseason Big Board.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. And while he needs to put on weight, he's a willing blocker -- look no further than the backside block he put on former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson during last year's meeting. Yes, he needs to get stronger but bottom line, Lamb is a game-changer.

As a freshman in 2017 with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback, Lamb had 46 receptions for 807 yards (17.5 YPC) and 7 touchdowns. Last season, catching passes from Kyler Murray, Lamb had 65 receptions for 1,158 yards (17.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. If history is any guide, the trend will continue with Jalen Hurts; the two only hooked up twice against Houston but one of those passes went for a 45-yard touchdown (courtesy, in large part, to Houston's 'coverage optional' defense):

Jalen Hurts finds Ceedee Lamb for the TD with Houston's defense nowhere to be found.#BoomerSooner #HOUvOUpic.twitter.com/SWK2GZ1j0s — From the Stands (@FromTheStandsUS) September 2, 2019

Lamb was No. 13 on our preseason Big Board.

Collin Johnson, Texas

Johnson, who can line up inside or out, is a matchup nightmare in single coverage and he's surprisingly fluid for his size. He uses his strength to get off jams at the line of scrimmage and wins on inside routes despite his 6-foot-5 frame. And while he needs time to hit full speed, Johnson is good at using hands to create separation on comeback routes. And as a blocker, he engulfs defensive backs. Is more athletic than he may first appear and can use that athleticism to win in jump-ball and back-shoulder situations.

Texas cruised to a 45-14 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and Johnson had 4 catches for 59 yards (14.8 YPC) and a score. But this may have been his most impressive play of the day:

Johnson was No. 18 on our preseason Big Board.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

A long-legged deep threat who quickly eats up a cushion. Higgins can put his foot in the ground to get in and out of breaks, and he wins downfield because of height (6-foot-3) and athleticism. As a freshman, Higgins had 17 receptions for 345 yards (20.3 YPC) and 2 touchdowns. Last season, was his breakout campaign: 59 receptions, 936 yards (15.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. And now Higgins enters his junior year as one of the best players in the country. He had 4 catches for 98 yards (24.5 YPC) and a touchdown in the opener against Georgia Tech, and this high-point grab-and-YAC-for-six was the highlight:

Tee Higgins, go up and GET IT.



The defending champs are cruising in their opener. pic.twitter.com/paK8nqq5ZA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 30, 2019

Higgins was No. 23 on our preseason Big Board.

Keep an eye on these five players because even if the Raiders and Browns find a way to make this marriage work for the 2019 season, it's reasonable to assume he won't be around for 2020. Yes, Brown is one of the NFL's most dangerous players but he's also 31 years old and a divisive locker room presence. Put another way: He ain't worth the headache, especially when Oakland will almost certainly be in a position to draft Jeudy, Shenault, Lamb, Johnson or Higgins with one of those first-round picks.