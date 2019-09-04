2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins land Tua Tagovailoa as four quarterbacks go in Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tagovailoa's performance against Duke was as close to clinical as you're going to see. The junior finished 26 of 31 for 336 yards with 4 touchdowns and no turnovers and unlike the end of last season, Tua is finally healthy. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Tagovailoa is undersized by traditional NFL standards but thanks to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, his lack of ideal height won't prevent him from going first overall. And, oh by the way, the Dolphins are already in the market for a franchise QB.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, he doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. The Redskins need help up and down the roster but it makes sense to start with downfield playmakers that will make life easier for Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st An explosive first step off of the edge allows Young to get into the backfield quickly, and he also can set the edge in the run game. He's not Nick Bosa but he's the best edge rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Arguably the best offensive lineman in college football, Thomas not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle. He'll again protect Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 5 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th PROSPECT RNK 2nd Huge. Strong. Epenesa can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm and while he's not explosive, he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd We'll likely be saying this every week but it's easy to fall in love with Justin Herbert. He's 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, incredibly athletic, has one of the best arms in the country and when he gets hot he's hard to stop. But following a pedestrian junior campaign (he completed just 59 percent of his throws after connecting on 68 percent of passes as a sophomore) he was wise to return for his senior season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd He lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback. Shenault has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th If Diggs didn't suffer an injury last season he would've been a first-round pick. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he has the prototypical size and speed for today's NFL cornerback and he has the strength, speed and athleticism that will likely see him go in Round 1 next spring. The brother of the Vikings' Stefon Diggs, Trevon's 2019 campaign got off to a strong start with an interception against Duke.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays. He's best coming downhill but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A tall, physical corner who isn't afraid to gamble. Last season he played mostly off-coverage in zone looks but showed the instincts and athleticism to come off his responsibility to make plays. He's also stout against the run and is a solid open-field tackler. If Hall had come out after his junior season there's a chance he would've been a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. And while he needs to put on weight, he's a willing blocker -- look no further than the backside block he put on former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson during last year's meeting. Yes, he needs to get stronger but bottom line, Lamb is a game-changer.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Long-legged and long-armed, Henderson can flip his hips, get in and out of breaks against top-flight receivers, and displays good mirroring skills. He's strong in man coverage, and while he isn't a ballhawk (two INTs, five passes defended last season) he has the hands of a wide receiver. Henderson sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks to make tackles in the run game and he'll need to add weight to what can be described as a slight frame, at least by NFL standards.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 13 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd He was given a first-round grade by the advisory committee before the 2019 season and when you watch him it's clear why. Okwara, who plays bigger than his listed 240 pounds, shows good hand usage and quick first step around the edge and has the athleticism to sink hips and blow past the offensive tackle. He's quick-twitch explosive, not easily blocked, and even when he doesn't get to the quarterback his hands are up trying to make a play.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DT Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hard to move off the ball, Brown has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. He doesn't have the dynamism of a Quinnen Williams or Jeffery Simmons but he is a space-eater that is disruptive around the line and allows teammates around him to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton considered entering the 2019 NFL Draft. He has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Fulton allowed just 41.5 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be caught and held receivers to 49 yards after the catch during the '18 season. Fulton's off-field history may give some NFL teams pause but his on-field abilities are undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position but with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety. He even stood out on Clemson's stacked defense from last season's national championship team and Simmons should only get better in 2019. If Dylan Moses returns to Alabama in 2020, Simmons is the top-rated linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens have needs along the interior offensive line, and if this offense is truly committed to building around Lamar Jackson, surrounding him with O-linemen with a nasty disposition makes a lot of sense. Biadasz has few flaws and would've likely been a first-rounder if he declared for the 2019 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th His long legs result in a powerful first step when he gets space. Gross-Matos shows good pursuit down the line of scrimmage, the ability to make backside tackles and uses his quickness to knife through the line. He needs to get stronger but has the quickness to regularly find himself making plays in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th While playing behind Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama last season, Hurts attempted only 70 passes. But the highlight came in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, when he replaced an injured Tua and finished 7 of 9 for 82 yards and a touchdown, and added another 28 yards on the ground, and another score. When he transferred to Oklahoma we all wondered just how good he would be in Lincoln Riley's offense and the answer after one game is "better than anyone imagined." Also: We're not convinced Nick Foles is the short or long-term answer in Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Raekwon Davis DT Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't be confused, Davis isn't nearly as dynamic as his 2018 line-mate, Quinnen Williams. His job was to occupy blockers to allow others to make plays, which he did well. Davis shows the ability to beat one-on-one blocks and he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. That said, he needs to improve his pass-rush moves; last season he seemed more effective when he lined up between the center and the guard than when he kicked outside between the guard and tackle. Davis did the right thing returning to Alabama; he'll have a much better shot now at going in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd He has a little bit of Cody Ford in his game. Wirfs is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Regularly the fastest player on the field, Ruggs is a YAC monster who dominates short and intermediate routes and must be accounted for on every play. With Randall Cobb now in Dallas, the Packers get Aaron Rodgers another explosive playmaker who can take over the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need playmakers at safety and McKinney checks every box. He's stronger, faster and more explosive than former teammate Deionte Thompson, and he's also much more versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers just signed Joe Haden to a multi-year deal but rookie third-rounder Justin Layne didn't look sharp in preseason and it's easy to imagine Pittsburgh letting Artie Burns walk after the 2019 campaign. Adebo, a former wideout, plays with a physical edge that makes him a natural fit in the Steelers' secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Lucas Niang T TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns have serious needs along the offensive line and Niang would immediately upgrade the unit. He started 13 games last season and didn't allow a sack, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the best pass-blocking tackle in the Big 12.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 2nd The Rams have few need on offense but upgrading the interior line is among them. Humphrey was an integral part of a dominant unit at Oklahoma last season that had four of his linemates drafted, and he returns in 2019 to anchor a group now charged with protecting Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 27 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd If Melvin Gordon's done, the Chargers could upgrade the position with Swift. In a word, Swift is explosive. He has the ability to bounce it to the outside using both speed and strength, which sometimes comes with a stiff arm. He can also run between the tackles and he uses his quick acceleration through the hole to get head of steam and that makes him even tougher to bring down. And while he may not be a burner, his one-cut ability can leave defenders flat-footed.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brandon Jones DB Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Malcolm Jenkins can't play forever (we think) and Jones is a thumper who is more comfortable near the line of scrimmage who can also cover running backs and tight ends in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 4th First things first, Eason passes the eyeball test with flying colors. He certainly looks like a franchise quarterback. And he can throw the ball out of the stadium. And while he hasn't played a lot of football in recent years, you wouldn't have known it to watch him against Eastern Washington. If he plays close to this level for the rest of the season he'll be in the first-round conversation.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 30 Alton Robinson DL Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th Yes, the Raiders drafted Clelin Ferrell fourth overall in the spring but it's unclear if he'll have an immediate impact as a rookie. Plus: You can never have too many pass rushers on a defense that managed just 13 sacks last season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Calcaterra TE Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 233 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need to find Rob Gronkowski's replacement and while Calcaterra mostly lines up in the slot, his size makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses, especially in the red zone.