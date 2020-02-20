2020 NFL Free Agency: Hall of Famer predicts Chargers RB Melvin Gordon signs with Dolphins

This year's NFL free agency spree is set to be a wild ride. While that'll be the case mostly due to a quarterback market flush with top-flight talent looking to -- and expected to -- break the bank, it'll also involve several running backs who would ideally like to do the same. Melvin Gordon is one of the latter, but he'll have a difficult time commanding a market-setting deal following a season that began with a holdout and ended with a career-low 612 rushing yards and saw the Los Angeles Chargers begin to lean heavily on Austin Ekeler.

Gordon is still expected to be well taken care of by an RB-needy club though, and Hall of Fame halfback LaDainian Tomlinson believes he knows which one it'll be. For his money, Tomlinson predicts Gordon signs on with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

"I think this young man ends up in Miami," Tomlinson told NFL Network, via NESN.com. "You think about what Miami is preparing for. They got an older quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick -- 'Fitzmagic,' I should say -- and there's talk about them drafting a young Tua [Tagovailoa]. With that being said, you need a running back like Melvin Gordon who can churn out yards for a team that hasn't been able to run the football at all.

"When was the last time we've seen a dominant Miami team run the football? Ricky Williams, right? Melvin fits kind of in that same mold. Power runner, a guy with speed, can do a little bit of everything.

"So I think Miami is the team."

It's true the Dolphins would like an impact halfback to tie-in with a player like Tagovailoa, assuming that's the QB prospect who eventually gets their nod when considering rumors are surfacing of interest in Justin Herbert. Be it Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa, Herbert or the Babadook, a potent run game will be essential in helping the Dolphins signal-caller be successful this coming season. With the decision to trade Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, the Dolphins opened up a void at the position that no one on the roster stepped in to fill.

The team's best rusher was Fitzpatrick with 243 yards and four touchdowns -- a team-high in both categories. To say that setup is less than ideal would be a gross understatement. Gordon, despite a down season, could possibly become resurgent in Miami, and it's clear they could use his services.