The Buffalo Bills are reportedly adding a veteran wide receiver who could make a major impact on their offense. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bills have agreed to terms with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal. This development was first reported by Dan Fetes of 13WHAM in Rochester, New York.

Last week, it was reported that the New Orleans Saints would be parting ways with Sanders due to their hellish cap situation. However, Pelissero reports that Sanders' release will not become official until sometime around 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday due to cap reasons. Once officially released by the Saints, Sanders is reportedly slated to fly to Buffalo on Thursday to take a physical and then finalize the deal. In his one season with the Saints, Sanders caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played while boasting a career-high 74.4% catch rate. Sanders is set to turn 34 years old on Wednesday, but has proven that he's still a threat in the secondary and knows how to get open.

The Bills are coming off of an incredible year in which they went 13-3 in the regular season and won two playoff games to reach the AFC Championship game. Quarterback Josh Allen had a breakout campaign, as he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. A large reason for his success was the addition of star wideout Stefon Diggs. In his first season with the Bills, Diggs led the NFL in receptions and yards with 127 catches for 1,535 yards, and also caught eight touchdown passes. Slippery slot receiver Cole Beasley had an impressive season with 967 yards and four touchdowns on 82 catches, and rookie Gabriel Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. The two receivers played nice roles in Brian Daboll's offense, but adding the likes of Sanders could help open up things even more for Allen.