The New Orleans Saints currently have the worst cap situation in the NFL, and it's forcing them to make some tough decisions concerning cuts. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints are releasing wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that New Orleans is also parting ways with linebacker Kwon Alexander. According to Spotrac, these cuts free up another $19.6 million of cap space for the Saints.

In his one season with the Saints, Sanders caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games played while boasting a career-high 74.4% catch rate. Sanders is set to turn 34 years old later this month, but has proven that he's still a threat in the secondary and knows how to get open. There are several talented wide receivers looking for new homes this offseason, but Sanders is sure to attract attention. As for the Saints, they will likely need to search for a new No. 2 wideout -- something that could be done via the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for Alexander, the Saints traded for the former 49er in November to gear up for a potential Super Bowl run, but he played in just seven games before tearing his Achilles tendon on Christmas against the Minnesota Vikings. In those seven games played for New Orleans, Alexander had 27 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended. Alexander is likely someone the Saints would have liked to return, but with the cap situation being what it is, he joins Nick Easton and Sanders as cap casualties.

A source confirmed to CBS Sports on Wednesday that the cap would be set at $182.5 million this season. The reduction was expected, thanks to the loss in revenue driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, but even further hurts teams that are behind the eight ball such as the Saints.