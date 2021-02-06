Super Bowl 55 will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium. NFL player props are popular all season long, but they will take on a life of their own in "The Big Game" on Sunday. There are plenty of exploitable 2021 Super Bowl props available at books like William Hill. You can bet on the first touchdown-scorer, who will win Super Bowl MVP, the result of the coin toss, and over-unders for just about any player and statistic imaginable.

Travis Kelce has caught 21 passes in his first two postseason games, and his over-under for receptions is 7.5 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl prop lines. Kelce has had at least eight catches in nine of his last 10 games, but is there enough value on the over?

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes for fewer than 301.5 yards (-115). The 43-year-old Brady will be a major storyline in Super Bowl LV, as he is appearing in his record 10th Super Bowl in an attempt to win his seventh world championship.

Brady was held under 300 passing yards by both the Saints (199) and Packers (280) this offseason, as both defenses honed in on Tampa Bay's passing game. While Brady threw for 345 yards against the Chiefs in a Week 12 loss, Kansas City's pass defense has markedly improved since then and allowed an average of just 215 yards to the Browns and the Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

SportsLine's model says Brady will struggle against the Chiefs' pass defense, projecting that the future Hall of Famer will throw for only 274 yards, well below the over-under.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski goes under 2.5 receptions (-120). The five-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, but he's been considerably less involved in the offense so far in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Gronkowski was targeted just once in the NFC Championship Game and once in the NFC Wild Card Round win over Washington. Even though he was targeted five times in the Divisional Round against the Saints, he only caught one pass. During Tampa Bay's current seven-game winning streak, Gronkowski has had more than 2.5 receptions just once. In Super Bowl LV, the model predicts two receptions on average for Gronk, creating plenty of value on the under at an even-money payout.

