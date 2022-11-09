1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Josh Allen gets all the love for his ability to make plays on the ground, but look at No. 15 breaking out the scrambling for an important win over the tough Titans. Mahomes remains the standard for prime-time playmaking from the pocket.

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Allen was his own biggest critic after Buffalo's loss to New York, and good for him admitting the truth: too often he gets greedy, submitting to the temptations of his own world-class athleticism. MVP candidate or not, he's on pace for a career-high 17 interceptions while slinging it around the yard.

3 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

This should be your MVP front-runner. Even with a jumpy start against his hometown Texans in Week 9, he's been the closest thing to a perfect QB this year, wearing every hat (big-play deep-ball artist, efficient point guard, bruising goal-line back, open-field weapon) for the NFL's best and most balanced team.

4 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

Pete Carroll is squarely in the Coach of the Year conversation, and Geno's inexplicable breakout is a big reason for it. Week in, week out, he's completing over 70 percent of his throws, and not in a play-it-safe kind of way. Seattle moves with authority because of his confidence. (+1)

5 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The fact he's completing 70 percent of his throws, with the third-most TDs among all QBs, despite a slow start and occasional hiccups sans Ja'Marr Chase is a testament to his big-stage poise. The guy is a winner, and when the parts are clicking around him, few are better. (-1)

6 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

How we wish the Ravens might've afforded him a legitimate WR corps. No, he's not perfect airing it out downfield, but he continues to carry the Ravens offense with that video-game speed of which only he is capable at this position.

7 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Every time he ends a start, it becomes a little harder to downplay his growth under Mike McDaniel. Whatever limitations he may have hitting his speedsters in stride, Tua has been gutsy and extremely efficient in crunch time. Miami is much better with him on the field. (+2)

8 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

The Bucs' ugly win over the Rams was proof that, while Tampa Bay may not have it, TB12 still does. Amid waves of dropped passes and elementary play-calling, Brady kept hitting throws on time, and when it mattered most. If only his supporting cast and staff could step up. (+3)

9 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

All year, it's been tough to separate Herbert's inconsistencies from the flaws in L.A., most notably injuries and conservative strategy. He's doing just enough to keep them afloat. And yet, without him, they'd be flailing in the wind.

10 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Is he a top-10 QB overall? No. Is he having a great year, by his standards? Not necessarily. But is he adequately feeding playmakers to keep winning close games? Yes, yes he is. The Vikings keep rolling, and he's been resilient to help lead the way. (+2)

11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

A tough one to assess considering he's only started three games this year, but the Cowboys are indisputably better with him at the helm. His return to form as a scrambler prior to their bye was a big reason for Dallas holding off an upstart Bears team. (-3)

12 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

The less he's noticed in Kyle Shanahan's offense, the better. But he deserves a little more attention for the way he's generally controlled the ball, especially coming off the bench as the emergency early-season replacement. If he's just a top-15ish starter, San Francisco will make a run. (+2)

13 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB

For the first time in a while, Rodgers was just as much, if not more, of an issue than his teammates against the Lions, putting the ball in harm's way at the worst times. Overall, he's still their best hope, and easily their most confident player, on a thin and downtrodden offense. (-3)

14 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

For all the pomp and circumstance of his reputation and relationship with Kliff Kingsbury, he's essentially been matched by Marcus Mariota in terms of dual-threat production this year. The Cardinals have yet to be reliable/sustainable winners with him under center. (-2)

15 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB

Say hello to the NFL's next best weapon. Fields has gone from afterthought to spoiler to genuine star in a matter of weeks, taking serious leaps as a sprinting scrambler and passing decision-maker. He's really given Chicago reason to tune in. Imagine if his weapons keep improving with him. (+1)

16 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

Like Fields, he's ascended from the label of perceived first-round flop despite an iffy supporting cast. Unlike Fields, his growth has mostly been in the area of controlling the ball rather than creating game-changing plays on his own. (+1)

17 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos QB

With Bradley Chubb shipped off at the trade deadline, maybe he'll further embrace the notion that he alone is the man to play Superman in Denver, and take off? We're trying. In all seriousness, his feel for the new team seems to be improving as of late. (+3)

18 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB

Can he get his ankle right and give Tennessee a slight boost through the air after Malik Willis' limited first appearances? Regardless, neither he nor the Titans' WR corps are capable of playing a bigger role than Derrick Henry on a team built to win on the ground. (-3)

19 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB

It's not all his fault (see: O-line, injuries to pass catchers, etc.), but Carr has become even streakier under Josh McDaniels, even with Davante Adams at his disposal. The track record is there, but right now, he's a thoroughly spotty starter.

20 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

The Rams are primarily to blame for the sudden devolution of their Super Bowl champion; Stafford continues to have precious few clean pockets in which to operate, and Sean McVay is calling some sheepish games. He's adopted a lot of the unsteadiness, however. (-2)

21 Taylor Heinicke Washington Commanders QB

His bomb to Curtis Samuel against the Vikings epitomized the experience of Heinicke as a starter: exciting, improbable and unsustainable. He brings the juice, no doubt, and has Washington chippy as ever. But he still puts the ball in traffic too much.

22 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

His comeback against the Raiders was exactly the confidence boost he needed after a slide in Jacksonville. Key-down decision-making was paramount for him, and if he can channel that more often, he's still got the arm to become something great.

23 Jacoby Brissett Cleveland Browns QB

His last time out, he finally used his big arm to attack, en route to a prime-time upset. The Browns might be wise to play into his strengths pushing it downfield, as he's never been particularly accurate as a short-area game manager. (+2)

24 Marcus Mariota Atlanta Falcons QB

One week, his legs headline a massive rushing day that helps the Falcons stun a superior team. Another, Arthur Smith refuses to let him throw the ball. In that way, he's just like Atlanta right now: spicy, but untrustworthy. (-1)

25 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

He outplayed Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, which isn't nothing. He was also wildly inaccurate outside of the red zone and badly underthrew a deep ball. The Lions can -- and should -- remain focused on pursuing competition here come 2023. (+1)

26 Mac Jones New England Patriots QB

It says something about both his development and the staff overseeing him that we celebrate when he escapes a game without another major injury or turnover. The Patriots win because of their ground game and defense, and that's how it's been since Tom Brady left. (+2)

27 Andy Dalton New Orleans Saints QB

So much for that air-it-out run as the surprise captain of a surprisingly explosive offense. Everything deflated in prime time against the Ravens, with Dalton crumbling under front-four pressure and inciting desires to see Jameis Winston once more. (-3)

28 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

He flashed some real stuff early against the Eagles on Thursday, briefly threatening to upset Philly with some pinpoint darts in enemy territory. Then, pressing as the game wore on, the turnovers piled up. They'd be best just keeping it in Dameon Pierce's hands. (+3)

29 Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers QB

He never failed, says Ben McAdoo, he just got hurt. Right. No doubt Baker's re-entry was inspiring after P.J. Walker fell back to Earth, but you wonder just how long his natural moxie can translate to steady results.

30 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers QB

It'll be interesting to see how he fares with Chase Claypool removed from the lineup: better, with more opportunities to feed George Pickens? Or worse, with Matt Canada perhaps even more intent on running the offense through the lumbering Najee Harris? (-1)

31 Zach Wilson New York Jets QB

His performance against the powerhouse Bills was a step in the right direction, but it's still notable how New York tends to fare better when he throws the ball less. You just expect more from your QB at this level. (+1)

32 Sam Ehlinger Indianapolis Colts QB