Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason continues on Saturday with 11 games on the NFL schedule and that means there will be plenty of opportunities to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. The Chicago Bears began their preseason with a 23-17 win over the Titans last week and Justin Fields threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns despite only attempting three passes, none of which crossed the line of scrimmage. Fields should be in line for more work on Saturday against the Colts but the Bears will also want to protect their franchise quarterback with hopes of a resurgent season.

So should you have exposure to Fields on Saturday in your NFL DFS lineups, or should you be favoring players fighting for roster spots instead? The NFL DFS player pool will be loaded with options as teams attempt to assess their rosters before making final cuts on Aug. 29. Before making any NFL preseason DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Saturday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft started 21 games with the Broncos and was included as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver last season.

Lock lost the starting QB battle to Geno Smith, who wound up winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, and is serving as Smith's backup. He's coming off a strong performance in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, completing 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran three times for 14 yards and should see significant time again with Seattle taking on the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Kaylor is also rostering Texans receiver Tank Dell. Despite the presence of Case Keenum and Davis Mills on the roster, Houston has already made the decision to hand over the starting quarterback role to No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the rookie should be in line for plenty of action on Saturday against the Dolphins.

Developing a rapport with young receivers like Dell should be a top priority and Dell has impressed already during Texans training camp and the NFL preseason. He had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown while being nearly uncoverable in practice. He posted back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons at the University of Houston to close out his college career and the Texans will be hoping to tap into that production in 2023. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to set Saturday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.