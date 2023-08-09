The first full week on the 2023 NFL preseason schedule gets underway on Thursday with a double-header featuring Texans vs. Patriots and Vikings vs. Seahawks. At this point in the preseason, established starters such as Rhamondre Stevenson, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Kenneth Walker III will likely see minimal playing time, if any, on Thursday. Highly-touted rookies C.J. Stroud and Jordan Addison will make their debuts, but how much they'll play remains a big question. With all of the uncertainty surrounding playing time in Week 1 of the preseason, it will be imperative to find hidden values in the NFL DFS player pool.

Before making any NFL DFS picks for preseason Week 1 on Thursday, August 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL preseason double-header of Texans vs. Patriots and Seahawks vs. Vikings and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Thursday, August 10

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Thursday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley. The 2019 sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State began his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending the past two season with the Arizona Cardinals.

McSorley, known for his ability as a dual-threat, is in a battle with undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham to lock up the Patriots' third quarterback spot behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. McSorley will reportedly see extensive action on Thursday after the starters are done for the night, and Kaylor believes his past experience playing at the NFL level will give him a leg up when playing against rookies and other inexperienced players.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Texans rookie running back Xazavian Valladay. The undrafted rookie out of Arizona State had a highly productive college career, rushing for 4,466 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 88 passes for 873 yards and four TD's in his five collegiate seasons.

Valladay has been turning heads during the offseason and training camp and put himself in position to make a serious run at landing a spot on Houston's Week 1 regular season roster. Valladay has flashed elite speed and quickness out of the backfield during practice and Kaylor expects Houston to take a long look at the 25-year-old rookie on Thursday. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Week 1 preseason NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament last season, and find out.