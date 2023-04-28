The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and Day 2 will bring more action on Friday as the second and third rounds unfold. Sportsbooks are releasing more 2023 NFL Draft prop bet lines as the day progresses, and a lot of the interest centers on a couple of quarterbacks from the SEC East. Kentucky's Will Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker remain on the board, and teams looking for a quarterback of the future such as the Titans, Vikings, Seahawks, Lions or Rams could be in play for them.

The action begins at 7 p.m. ET and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the clock at No. 32, followed by the Cardinals, Lions and Colts. Other notable prospect names on the board who could be picked early on Friday include Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Alabama safety Brian Branch and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Before locking in any 2023 NFL Draft prop bets for Day 2, you'll want to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. In 2022, he had a top-five graded mock draft that correctly projected 30 of the 32 first-round picks to go on Thursday.

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, White hit a majority of his best bets, with over half being plus-odds picks, including plugging Anthony Richardson to go No. 4 at +380 as part of a split bet and accurately predicting the Titans, Steelers and Jaguars would take an offensive lineman with their first picks. He also hit three major longshot plays, including Tyree Wilson to go No. 7 overall at +1000. Anybody who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Draft and has revealed his five best prop bets and his five best longshot prop plays for Day 2.

Top 2023 NFL Draft prop picks for Day 2

One of the 2023 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends for Day 2: He's calling for Levis to be drafted by the Patriots, a wager that returns +1600 (risk $100 to win $1,600). New England is currently slated to pick at No. 46 in the second round and at No. 76 in the third. But with a whopping four picks in both the fourth and sixth rounds, the Patriots have all the draft capital they need to maneuver around on Day 2.

Mac Jones has been underwhelming as the starter in New England, and though the Pats elected to go defense with cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Round 1, White has isolated them as one of the longshot value teams that could target Levis on Friday

"Reports after the Patriots had Levis in for a surprise predraft visit indicate that they weren't wowed enough to alter their long-term plans at quarterback to land him, which was reflected in the team going with cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round," White told SportsLine. "But taking a quarterback on Day 2 does not offer the same type of commitment to the prospect as a long-term starter." See which other NFL Draft props White loves here.

How to make 2023 NFL Draft predictions for Day 2

White also loves several other underdog props and has revealed a 35-1 longshot pick.

