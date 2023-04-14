The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a quarterback and are expected to fill that role with their No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They will likely have two top prospects to choose from, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson, with Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud expected to be taken with the first two picks.

Indianapolis has not given much away when it comes to their draft plans, so which first-rounder will be standing on the stage with a Colts hat is still anyone's guess.

This week, we got some insight into the minds of those who will be occupying Indianapolis' draft room. Matt Miller of ESPN reported that the team has Levis ranked higher on their board than Richardson.

Miller noted that the Colts need someone tp start right away and that is more likely to be Levis than Richardson. With an emphasis on wanting whichever rookie they select to jump right into things, leading the offense Week 1, Miller reports that they'll select whoever they feel is the most ready.

Still, the team will not just look at which guy can start right away, they will obviously be evaluating who they believe can make the biggest long-term impact and gives them the best chance to win. Rookies always need time to adjust when they transition to the NFL, so either way there will be growing to do for the quarterback selected.

Richardson's top-30 visit with the Colts concluded on Wednesday and Levis' workout and visit was last week.

Last season, Levis played 11 games for Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to a 7-4 record. He recorded 2,406 passing yards with a 65.4 completion percentage and finished with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In comparison, Richardson played 12 games for Florida last season, going 6-6, completing 54.7 percent of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. On 103 rushing attempts he had 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stroud and Young are expected to be gone by the time the Colts' pick comes around. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick, the Houston Texans will draft second and the Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 selection, as it currently stands. The Panthers are a lock to take a quarterback, while the Texans will likely take one (though there have been rumblings that they may not). The Cardinals already have Kyler Murray, but a team could trade into the No. 3 spot.

The Colts could trade up to ensure they get the player they want or they remain where they are and leave everyone unsure of their choice until their pick is announced.

Whoever they select will join a quarterback room that currently includes Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew.