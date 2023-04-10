The 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and there are plenty of questions to analyze. Where will the top quarterbacks fall, and where will star running back Bijan Robinson land? Another question has to do with the wide receivers.

With talents like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston and Zay Flowers, there are sure to be teams targeting a wideout in the first round, but how many go on opening night? Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl -- and certainly someone who is in the know with things concerning the draft -- believes we may not see a run on wide receivers in the first round this year.

Nagy says in having calls around the league over the past couple weeks, he's gleaned that the NFL overall isn't nearly as high on this year's wide receiver class as the media is. While there are four or five or even six wideouts going in the first round in most mock drafts, Nagy says he's spoken to numerous NFL teams that have just one prospect with a first-round grade. That player is Smith-Njigba.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Over/Under line for number of wide receivers drafted in the first round is set at 4.5. The Under may seem enticing now, but the juice virtually makes it not worth it. Over 4.5 WRs drafted on opening night is +240, while the Under is -300.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson's most recent mock draft has just three wide receivers going in the first round: Smith-Njigba to the Houston Texans in a mock trade with the Tennessee Titans at No. 11, Johnston to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22 overall and USC's Jordan Addison to the New York Giants at No. 25.