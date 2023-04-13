We're down the home stretch, folks. We have just over two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft. For now, we have more mock trades at the top of the board for -- you guessed -- teams looking for franchise quarterbacks; the Titans move all the way up from No. 11 to No. 2, swapping picks with division rival Houston -- and paying a premium in the process to keep Indianapolis from making the same move. (The Colts settle for trading up to No. 3 ... to also get a QB.)
Meanwhile, after the quarterbacks go 1, 2, 3, there's a run on defensive players, followed by a run on offensive linemen. Then, at the end of the round, three tight ends go off the board in the final five picks. Keep reading to see all 31 selections.
Finally: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great Pro Day several weeks later. The word on the street is that the Panthers are higher on C.J. Stroud than Young, but there's still two-plus weeks to go until we all know for certain. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position, but Young is the most NFL-read quarterback on the board.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
C.J. Stroud had a great Pro Day and it further solidified his case as one of the two best QBs in this draft class. In this mock draft, we have the Titans trade all the way up to No. 2 to get their franchise QB; Ryan Tannehill is in the last year of his deal and it's unclear where 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis fits into the team's long-term plans. (Mock-trade details: HOU gets: No. 11 pick in 2023, 2024 1st-rounder, 2024 3rd-rounder, 2025 1st-rounder, 2025 4th-rounder; TEN gets No. 2 pick in 2023)
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Richardson was pretty impressive at his Pro Day; he's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special. (Mock-trade details: ARI gets: No. 4 pick in 2023, No. 79 pick (3rd round) in 2023, No. 106 pick (4th round) in 2023; IND gets: No. 3 pick in 2023)
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the team goes with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson. (Mock-trade details: ARI gets: No. 4 pick in 2023, No. 79 pick (3rd round) in 2023, No. 106 pick (4th round) in 2023; IND gets: No. 3 pick in 2023)
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. (Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.) Carter then he showed up to his Pro Day nine pounds heavier, and, by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains unknown, but he is a special talent.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lukas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Few teams have been as busy this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher but with many of the top free-agent offensive linemen already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is Priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass rusher.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here, but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 pounds during the fall but he came in at 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Texans (mock) trade down, get a bunch of picks and now have back-to-back selections. At No. 11, they get a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State Pro Day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions, and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. (Mock-trade details: HOU gets: No. 11 pick in 2023, 2024 1st-rounder, 2024 3rd-rounder, 2025 1st-rounder, 2025 4th-rounder; TEN gets No. 2 pick in 2023)
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
We've had the Packers going wide receiver here (hasn't happened in 20 years), tight end (it's a deep class) and safety (is there a safety worth taking this high?) in various mock drafts over the months. This time around we're targeting edge rusher -- Rashan Gary is returning from an ACL injury and then there's just Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins. Put another way: This is a position of need. Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks put together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner and can match up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Porter finds his way to Pittsburgh, but this isn't nepotism; he is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but that doesn't mean he can't be dominant at the next level. The Steelers have drafted just two CBs in Round 1 since 2002: Chad Scott and Artie Burns. Porter has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, but he's an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Assuming Lamar Jackson returns to Baltimore, the team has to get him some downfield weapons and they've been quiet in free agency through the first week. Here they get a player who could end up WR1 on draft night. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
We were at Will Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold; you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. The Vikings could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine, but he plays much faster than that.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Dalton Schultz played on the franchise tag a year ago and he's now in Houston. Meanwhile, at tight end the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, who combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat and one can easily imagine Mayer quickly becoming another one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Keion White DL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Trey Hendrickson is signed through 2025 and Sam Hubbard through 2026, but there's not much depth behind them, and finding a talent like White at the bottom for Round 1 might be too good to pass up. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and currently plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for LSU -- and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
At the combine, Darnell Washington came in at 6-foot-5 1/2, 264 pounds with 11-inch hands and nearly an 84-inch wingspan. And while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.