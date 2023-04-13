From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine and didn't take part in the drills, but had a great Pro Day several weeks later. The word on the street is that the Panthers are higher on C.J. Stroud than Young, but there's still two-plus weeks to go until we all know for certain. New coach Frank Reich has talked about the importance of size at the position, but Young is the most NFL-read quarterback on the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st C.J. Stroud had a great Pro Day and it further solidified his case as one of the two best QBs in this draft class. In this mock draft, we have the Titans trade all the way up to No. 2 to get their franchise QB; Ryan Tannehill is in the last year of his deal and it's unclear where 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis fits into the team's long-term plans. (Mock-trade details: HOU gets: No. 11 pick in 2023, 2024 1st-rounder, 2024 3rd-rounder, 2025 1st-rounder, 2025 4th-rounder; TEN gets No. 2 pick in 2023)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson was pretty impressive at his Pro Day; he's built like a defensive end, runs like a power back and can throw the football 80 yards and make it look easy. His athleticism and arm strength leave a lasting impression when you see him in person, as does the effortlessness with which he plays. But what he has in God-given ability, he lacks in experience, so his best landing spot at the next level will be to a team with a veteran quarterback who can man the reins for another year or two until he's ready to take the next step. And if managed properly, that next step could truly be special. (Mock-trade details: ARI gets: No. 4 pick in 2023, No. 79 pick (3rd round) in 2023, No. 106 pick (4th round) in 2023; IND gets: No. 3 pick in 2023)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in free agency. And with a new coaching staff and GM, the team goes with arguably the safest pick in the draft: pass rusher Will Anderson. (Mock-trade details: ARI gets: No. 4 pick in 2023, No. 79 pick (3rd round) in 2023, No. 106 pick (4th round) in 2023; IND gets: No. 3 pick in 2023)

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. (Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.) Carter then he showed up to his Pro Day nine pounds heavier, and, by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains unknown, but he is a special talent.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions had a need at cornerback ... and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lukas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The more you watch of Wilson the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass rusher who can take over games.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Few teams have been as busy this offseason than the Bears, who added talent on both sides of the ball, including guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive end DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in '22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There's still a need at right tackle and edge rusher but with many of the top free-agent offensive linemen already signed elsewhere, and since this draft class is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. here. He played LT last season at Ohio State and was the RG during the '21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is Priority No. 1, and they can circle back at pick No. 53 (or even 61) to get that pass rusher.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here, but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 pounds during the fall but he came in at 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Texans (mock) trade down, get a bunch of picks and now have back-to-back selections. At No. 11, they get a legit Day 1 playmaker. Smith-Njigba, who barely saw the field during the 2022 season because of injuries, is still one of the top wideouts in the class. Before he shined at the Ohio State Pro Day, it was easy to forget that JSN led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions, and that corps included first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and future first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. (Mock-trade details: HOU gets: No. 11 pick in 2023, 2024 1st-rounder, 2024 3rd-rounder, 2025 1st-rounder, 2025 4th-rounder; TEN gets No. 2 pick in 2023)

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it's a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd We've had the Packers going wide receiver here (hasn't happened in 20 years), tight end (it's a deep class) and safety (is there a safety worth taking this high?) in various mock drafts over the months. This time around we're targeting edge rusher -- Rashan Gary is returning from an ACL injury and then there's just Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins. Put another way: This is a position of need. Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks put together the type of season that will land him in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner and can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Porter finds his way to Pittsburgh, but this isn't nepotism; he is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but that doesn't mean he can't be dominant at the next level. The Steelers have drafted just two CBs in Round 1 since 2002: Chad Scott and Artie Burns. Porter has a chance to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th While Bresee's tape was uneven in '22, he suffered a family tragedy and was sick for much of the season. And the year before, he suffered an ACL injury. When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, but he's an electric pass rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he'd fill a huge need in Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Assuming Lamar Jackson returns to Baltimore, the team has to get him some downfield weapons and they've been quiet in free agency through the first week. Here they get a player who could end up WR1 on draft night. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd We were at Will Levis' pro day and he's built like a linebacker -- and watching him throw the ball in person is something to behold; you can actually hear the passes whistle. But questions remain about his ability to layer the ball to all three levels, as well as some inconsistencies when rolls to his left. The Vikings could be in the mix for a young QB and this could be a good landing spot for Levis, who may not be ready in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine, but he plays much faster than that.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 3rd Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. He "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels, playing either outside or in the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 4th Dalton Schultz played on the franchise tag a year ago and he's now in Houston. Meanwhile, at tight end the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, who combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a '22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz ... and that's where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Notre Dame standout told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat and one can easily imagine Mayer quickly becoming another one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Trey Hendrickson is signed through 2025 and Sam Hubbard through 2026, but there's not much depth behind them, and finding a talent like White at the bottom for Round 1 might be too good to pass up. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 30 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and currently plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for LSU -- and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.