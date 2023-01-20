Three of the four games in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket are NFL matchups fans have seen already this season. In the case of Giants vs. Eagles (-7.5), there are two previous meetings to consider when evaluating the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Philadelphia won both regular season meetings, but any NFL coach will say that it's hard to beat the same team three times in a season. The only matchup that hasn't occurred this season is Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4). Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been sensational for the 49ers, but should you expect him to keep up the magic or for his luck to run out for your NFL playoff bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup features added interest after the Bengals were up 7-3 and driving with the ball in their Week 17 game before it was canceled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life-threatening collapse in the first quarter.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen only completed 58% of his passes last week, threw two interceptions and lost one of his three fumbles. That lack of focus hasn't been the norm for him this season, but head coach Sean McDermott will remind him that deep playoff runs aren't built on those performances. The model projects that Buffalo advances in over 60% of simulations and looks like the right side of a coin-flip decision against the spread. See which other teams to pick here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars



NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants



Divisional Round (all times ET, odds from Caesars)

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5, 53)

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Bills vs. Bengals (+5, 48)

6:30 p.m.: 49ers vs. Cowboys (+3.5, 46)

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Winner of Chiefs vs. Jaguars vs. winner of Bills vs. Bengals

NFC: Winner of Eagles vs. Giants vs. winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion