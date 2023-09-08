Going into Thursday night's NFL opener, Lions receiver Marvin Jones had never lost a fumble in his career, but that streak finally came to an end after 11 seasons.

During the first half of Detroit's game in Kansas City, Jones lost the first fumble of his career and it came at an inopportune time for the Lions. With just under six minutes left to play in the second quarter, the Lions were getting ready to run a third-and-10 play from Kansas City's 17-yard line.

On the play, Jared Goff threw a short pass to Jones, who proceeded to cough up the ball after Kansas City's Trent McDuffie punched it loose.

The fumble couldn't have come at a worse possible time for the Lions. If they had been able to convert the third down, it would have given them a much better shot at a touchdown, but even if they had failed to convert, they were still in field goal range. The rare gaffe by Jones killed Detroit's chances of getting any points on the drive.

To say the fumble was a rare mistake by Jones would be an understatement, and that's because he had literally NEVER fumbled before Thursday night. Jones' career started all the way back in 2012 with the Bengals and he went 11 full seasons (2012 thru 2022) without ever losing a fumble.

The lost fumble on Thursday came on Jones' second reception of the game, which means he didn't suffer his first fumble until making his 544th career reception, which came in the first game of his 12th season.

Including his two receptions against the Chiefs, Jones had gone 562 career touches without a fumble, which was the longest active streak by any player in the NFL, but that streak is now over.

The Lions could have used the points on the drive where Jones fumbles because they now trail the Chiefs 14-7 at halftime.