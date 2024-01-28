It's the second-biggest week in the NFL: conference championship weekend. Entering Sunday, only four teams remained in the battle for the Lombardi Trophy. After Sunday, only two will remain.

The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took the stage first at M&T Bank Stadium, followed by the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 3 Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, with two trips to Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

The Chiefs took care of business and are going to their second consecutive Super Bowl with a 17-10 win over the Ravens. They look to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. The Ravens were hoping to make it to their first Super Bowl since 2012, but came up short in a game plagued with mistakes and mishaps for Baltimore.

For the first time since 1957, the Detroit Lions have won two playoff games in the same season and are hoping to keep their unlikely season going. The Niners' last Super Bowl appearance came in 2019, and they last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 1994.

As players entered the big week, they also prepared their best fits before the matchups. Here are the best looks from conference championship weekend:

Travis Kelce looked like he is in his Reputation Era.

Patrick Mahomes looked sharp heading into his sixth consecutive AFC championship game.

George Kittle showed up to the NFC Championship wearing a shirt with his wife, Claire Kittle, on it.

The likely league MVP, Lamar Jackson, looked locked in for his first career AFC championship game.

Players often rep T-shirts of their teammates, or former players, but L'Jarius Sneed and a few other defensive players gave a shoutout to his defensive coordinator with their outfit choice.

Aidan Hutchinson's look reads as pajama chic.