Most people in and around the NFL already know that the Chicago Bears will be selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this month's draft. It was obviously already headed in that direction early this offseason, and the Bears all but confirmed it when they traded incumbent starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It seems highly likely that their man is USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but even if it's not, the Bears are fortunate in that they have another top-10 pick on their hands with which they can potentially land another top-tier talent. Even after the team traded a fourth-round pick for former Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, many still expect the Bears to pursue a wide receiver with that No. 9 overall pick.

Three of the six experts over on our mock draft hub have the Bears landing Washington's Rome Odunze, for example. But the Bears might have their eye on a wideout even higher on the board than Odunze, who is considered a consensus top-10 prospect.

Chicago is bringing in Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. for a visit on Monday, according to The Athletic. (Also on visits to Chicago on Monday are Texas receiver Xavier Worthy and UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.) Harrison is potentially in the mix as high as No. 3 overall, and it's highly likely that the Bears would have to trade up to get him.

But with the Patriots, Cardinals, and Chargers all rumored to be potential trade-down targets, maybe the Bears have their eye on doing something similar to what the Houston Texans did last year when they selected C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and then traded up to No. 3 to get Will Anderson.

Pairing Harrison Jr. with Allen and D.J. Moore would give Williams (or whomever else they take at No. 1) one of the best receiver corps any top quarterback prospect has worked with in recent memory, and put him in a far better position to succeed than Fields was throughout his Chicago tenure. If the Bears can pull it off, it might cost a whole lot; but it also might be well worth it.