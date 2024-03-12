The Houston Texans have made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, signing former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter to a two-year contract worth $49 million, CBS Sports HQ NFL Insider Josina Anderson confirms. A total of $48 million of Hunter's contract is guaranteed.

At $24.5 million per season, Hunter will match Montez Sweat as the sixth-highest paid edge rusher in football. Nick Bosa ($34 million), Brian Burns ($28.2 million), T.J. Watt ($28 million), Joey Bosa ($27 million) and Myles Garrett ($25 million) are higher.

Hunter is coming off a season which he finished fifth in the NFL in sacks (16.5), as his six seasons with 6+ sacks trail only Khalil Mack from the most since 2015 (Hunter's rookie year). Hunter finished the 2023 season with 83 tackles, 80 pressures and a pressure rate of 13.4%.

Hunter's 87.5 sacks are the third most by any player in Vikings history, trailing only John Randle and Chris Doleman. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has consistently been one of the best pass rushers in football, and will be joining a pass rush in Houston that contains defensive rookie of the year Will Anderson Jr.

The Vikings essentially moved on from Hunter by agreeing to terms with Jonathan Greenard on a contract Monday.