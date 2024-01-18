The 2024 NFL playoffs are rolling forward, with six different teams eliminated in the wild-card round and another four games on tap this weekend in the divisional round, including an anticipated NFC showdown between vaunted front-runner (San Francisco 49ers) and upstart underdog (Green Bay Packers). There's still a lot of football to be played before Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

But now that the postseason is actually unfolding, with the conference championship games already on the horizon, it's not too early to imagine some of the spiciest potential big-game matchups. Here are 10 of the best possible Super Bowl showdowns:

These two met in Super Bowl LV to close the 2020 season. How incredibly improbable it'd be for the Bucs to get back to the big game, with a chance for another upset of Kansas City, but this time with Baker Mayfield under center instead of Tom Brady.

9. Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans

Casual fans may not be as in-tune with the emergent stardom under center for these teams, but boy would this be a nice coming-out party for both Jordan Love and C.J. Stroud, giving two of the game's most promising gunslingers to duke it out. Imagine the historical potential for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, trying to guide the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl win as a first-timer.

Besides the fun color mishmash -- purple and Honolulu blue! -- this would pit two smashmouth contenders against each other. Dan Campbell's squad oozes tenacity, but so does Baltimore's stingy defense.

7. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

How fitting would this be for the NFL, which opened the 2023 schedule with this matchup. Dan Campbell's Lions announced they were for real by narrowly upsetting the defending champions back in Week 1. Now imagine if he got a chance to steal the big-game thunder from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and this generation's potential dynasty.

6. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

The way Packers signal-caller Jordan Love was slinging the ball against the Cowboys in the wild-card round, you could've easily been fooled into believing you were watching Patrick Mahomes. This scenario brings them together, pitting the new-school star against the most prolific quarterback of his time. It's also a rematch of the very first Super Bowl ever, from the 1966 season.

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more exciting pair of young QBs than the one offered by this showdown. Both teams have excelled rushing the ball in recent years, but the Jordan Love versus Lamar Jackson billing would be must-see TV.

4. Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Buffalo's never won a title. Detroit's never won, well, anything. And yet both clubs are magnificently watchable right now! Josh Allen and Co. like to sling it all over the place, and Dan Campbell's never-say-die contender is as balanced as they come with the ball in their hands. No matter who wins this one, it makes NFL history.

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Is there any QB more fun to watch right now than Jordan Love? Maybe Josh Allen? Oh hey, this matchup would put them in the same game! The fireworks could be magnificent, with Matt LaFleur scheming against Sean McDermott.

2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Not only is it a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (2012), when Joe Flacco helped John Harbaugh top his brother, Jim, but it'd pit this year's top two teams against each other in true heavyweight fashion. The Ravens got the better of the two when they met on Christmas, but here, Kyle Shanahan would be coaching for his first-ever world championship.

1. Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs against Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey? Two of the NFL's most well-rounded, explosive offenses matched up for a shot at ultimate glory? With Kyle Shanahan vying for his first Lombardi and Buffalo seeking the first Super Bowl victory of its franchise's history? Who isn't signing up for this one?