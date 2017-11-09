49ers could become first team in 50 years to be eliminated from playoffs this early

Since parting ways with Jim Harbaugh after the 2014 season, the 49ers have gotten progressively worse. This is no small feat for an outfit that won just five times in 2015. But they followed that up with two wins last season, and currently own the NFL's worst record at 0-9 -- one more loss than the 0-8 Browns, who mercifully got a bye in Week 9.

Now the 49ers could set a mark of decrepitude by losing to the not-quite-as-hapless Giants on Sunday. Because should that happen, they would be eliminated from the playoffs. Not shocking: San Francisco won't be playing football in January. Shocking: That it become official in Week 10, with nearly two months left in the regular season.

But here we are (or soon will be). The sad details courtesy of Joe Ferreira, who works for NBC Sports Washington and keeps up with playoff-related minutiae:

TIEBREAKERS: SF will be eliminated from playoff contention w/ loss this wk (NYG); would be earliest elim (7 wks to play) since DEN in 1967! — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) November 7, 2017

ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner writes that the "simplest path" for the 49ers' elimination (from the postseason, not the face of the earth) by this Monday includes:

The 49ers lose to the Giants

Seattle beats Arizona on Thursday night

New Orleans beats Buffalo on Sunday

Carolina beats Miami on Monday.

To recap: San Francisco could become the first team in 50 years to be eliminated from the playoff race with seven weeks to play.

If you're looking for a silver lining, the Giants (1-7) are the second-worst team in the NFC and are likely the 49ers' best chance at getting a win this season.

