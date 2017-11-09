49ers could become first team in 50 years to be eliminated from playoffs this early

The 49ers can make history -- and not the good kind -- with a loss on Sunday to the one-win Giants

Since parting ways with Jim Harbaugh after the 2014 season, the 49ers have gotten progressively worse. This is no small feat for an outfit that won just five times in 2015. But they followed that up with two wins last season, and currently own the NFL's worst record at 0-9 -- one more loss than the 0-8 Browns, who mercifully got a bye in Week 9. 

Now the 49ers could set a mark of decrepitude by losing to the not-quite-as-hapless Giants on Sunday. Because should that happen, they would be eliminated from the playoffs. Not shocking: San Francisco won't be playing football in January. Shocking: That it become official in Week 10, with nearly two months left in the regular season.

But here we are (or soon will be). The sad details courtesy of Joe Ferreira, who works for NBC Sports Washington and keeps up with playoff-related minutiae:

ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner writes that the "simplest path" for the 49ers' elimination (from the postseason, not the face of the earth) by this Monday includes:

  • The 49ers lose to the Giants
  • Seattle beats Arizona on Thursday night
  • New Orleans beats Buffalo on Sunday
  • Carolina beats Miami on Monday.

To recap: San Francisco could become the first team in 50 years to be eliminated from the playoff race with seven weeks to play.

If you're looking for a silver lining, the Giants (1-7) are the second-worst team in the NFC and are likely the 49ers' best chance at getting a win this season.

To see where every team sits in the race to the postseason check out CBSSports.com's playoff picture graphic.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories