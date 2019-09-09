49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffers high-ankle sprain, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert will take over

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be down yet another running back as head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Tevin Coleman has suffered a high-ankle sprain.

The good news is that injured reserve isn't needed for Coleman's injury, but Shanahan said he's "pretty sure he won't be around this week" as San Francisco takes on the Bengals Week 2 in Cincinnati. Beyond that, Coleman is going to go week-to-week in his recovery. Typically, a high-ankle sprain is a multi-week injury in the NFL.

Coleman, who signed a two-year deal with the Niners this offseason, exited Sunday's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to that injury and was quickly ruled out for the contest. Prior to him suffering the injury, the 26-year-old rushed six times for 23 yards and caught two of his three targets for 33 yards.

This is just the latest in what has been an injury filled summer thus far for the 49ers' backfield. Not only have lost Coleman for what appears to a least be a week or more, but they also placed Jerrick McKinnon on season-ending injured reserve due to chronic knee problems.

Luckily for the 49ers is that they do have a deep stable of backs even with Coleman out. Matt Breida is still in the mix an saw the lion's share of the carries (15) in the Week 1 win over Tampa Bay. While taking over the lead back role last season, Breida totaled 814 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 27 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 14 games played.

From a fantasy perspective, if Coleman misses a substantial amount of time, Breida seems to be the favorite to take over in the backfield. If you're looking for a under-the-radar option, Raheem Mostert is an intriguing waiver wire pickup to monitor. Despite seeing six fewer carries than Breida in Week 1, Mostert was able to do more with his opportunities totaling 40 yards on 4.4 yards per-carry.