The San Francisco 49ers can advance to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers (15-4) previously reached the Super Bowl seven times between the 1981 and 2019 seasons. With a victory on Sunday, San Francisco would join the Broncos, Cowboys and Steelers for the second most Super Bowl appearances behind only the Patriots (11). The Eagles (15-3) are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time and previously made the game in the 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons.

49ers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

49ers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The led the NFL in pass defense during the regular season

SF: 49ers led the league in the regular season in scoring defense (16.3 points per game)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league. Led by linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles led the NFL in pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and ranked second in total defense (301.5) during the regular season. In the Divisional Round win over the Giants, the Eagles limited New York to just 109 passing yards, 227 total yards and seven points.

In addition, Philadelphia has a big-play receiver in A.J. Brown. Acquired from the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, Brown tied for third in the league in the regular season in touchdown receptions (11) and ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,496). His receiving yardage total broke Mike Quick's Eagles single-season record of 1,409 set in 1983.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco's offense has been on a roll. Since Brock Purdy took over as starting quarterback in Week 14, the 49ers have averaged 32.6 points per game, which leads the league over that time. They also lead the NFL in yards per play (6.5) and yards per pass (8.9) over that stretch.

One of the reasons for the offense's surge has been running back Christian McCaffrey. Since McCaffrey became the starting running back, San Francisco is 12-0. Over that stretch, he has 1,341 scrimmage yards (the most in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns (tied for the most).

