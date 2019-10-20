49ers vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Redskins take on the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 1-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while San Francisco is 5-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. San Francisco has gone 4-1 against the spread this season, while the Redskins are just 1-5 against the spread. The 49ers feature an offense that is averaging 408.0 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. Washington, meanwhile, is giving up an average of 385.0 yards per game on defense, which ranks 26th in the league. San Francisco is favored by 10-points in the latest Redskins vs. 49ers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 40. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Redskins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Winning the game while simultaneously losing what could be the first overall draft pick in 2020, the Redskins nipped the equally woeful Dolphins 17-16 last week. Washington's first victory of the season came via a failed Miami two-point conversion with six seconds to play. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Washington's victory, his second 100-yard receiving effort of 2019.

The 49ers, meanwhile, could be the most impressive team in the NFL so far this season, undefeated at 5-0 after thumping the defending NFC champion Rams 20-7 last week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 243 yards in the game and also rushed for a touchdown, and the running back tandem of Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida combined for 81 yards and a score. But it was San Francisco's defense that truly shined, allowing just 157 total yards to the Rams and stifling Los Angeles QB Jared Goff to the tune of 78 passing yards.

The Redskins have given up 19 touchdowns so far this season, the third most allowed in the NFL. On the other sideline, the 49ers enter Sunday's showdown having allowed just one rushing touchdown, the fewest in the NFL.

