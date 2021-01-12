On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams held a walkthrough ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams, who advanced to the divisional round after upsetting the Seattle Seahawks this past Saturday, listed several prominent players that did not participate in their estimated practice report.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs), receiver Cooper Kupp (knee), and offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) did not participate, along with quarterback John Wolford (neck) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ankle). On a positive note, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was listed a full participant on Tuesday. Goff, who underwent thumb surgery on his throwing hand on December 28, threw for 155 yards and a touchdown in relief of Wolford during the Rams' wild-card win over the Seahawks. Goff downplayed his injury after starting Saturday's game as a backup for Wolford, who was temporarily hospitalized after receiving a blow to the head during the first quarter. When asked who will be his starting quarterback against Green Bay, Rams coach Sean McVay said that he is going to take it "one day at a time."

While he continues to monitor his quarterbacks, McVay exuded optimism when asked about the possibility of having Donald and Kupp for Saturday's game. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald may win the award for a third time after recording 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss during the regular season. Donald left last Saturday's game during the third quarter after Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to land on his ribs.

"We'll be smart with him throughout the week," McVay said of Donald, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "But I do think that if there's anything that he's gonna do, he's gonna do everything in his power to be ready to go."

Kupp, who exited Saturday's game in the fourth quarter, has bursitis in his knee. In 15 games during the regular season, the four-year veteran caught 92 passes for 974 yards and three touchdowns. He caught four passes for 78 yards before leaving the Rams' 30-20 win over the Seahawks. McVay said that the Rams will try to minimize the swelling and inflammation in Kupp's knee leading up to Saturday's game.

As far as Edwards' status is concerned, McVay considers him day-to-day. If Edwards can't go, the Rams' starting left guard for Saturday will be Bobby Evans, a 2019 third-round pick who appeared in five games during the regular season.