The Green Bay Packers said goodbye to longtime running back Aaron Jones on Monday. They may still see him in 2024, however, as the rival Minnesota Vikings are now interested in signing the Pro Bowler, according to The Athletic.

Jones, 29, was released on the first day of the NFL's free-agent negotiating period after declining a proposed 50% pay cut, per Dianna Russini, and is now free to sign with any team. Minnesota, meanwhile, recently released its own 2023 starter in Alexander Mattison, and counterpart Cam Akers also hit free agency this week.

Aaron Jones GB • RB • #33 Att 142 Yds 656 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Jones has been one of the league's most efficient running backs when healthy, helping propel Green Bay's recent playoff appearance alongside young quarterback Jordan Love. He topped 1,000 rushing yards three times during a seven-year run in Green Bay, totaling more than 8,000 yards from scrimmage for his career. He's missed multiple games due to injury in three of his last four seasons, however, and was due $12 million in 2024 -- a top-five running back salary -- before his release.

The Packers signaled there would be no reunion with Jones after agreeing to a reported four-year, $48 million deal with former Las Vegas Raiders standout Josh Jacobs later Monday. The Vikings, on the other hand, have indicated third-year reserve Ty Chandler could be in line to take over as the top ball-carrier, though Jones could potentially split carries if signed.